Livingston v Ross County: Don Cowie on hitman Ronan Hale and ‘getting the job done’

Don Cowie is preparing Ross County for a third consecutive Premiership play-off when they face Livingston over two legs this weekend.

After once again finishing 11th in the table, the Staggies must defeat David Martindale’s men in order to retain their top-flight status.

They will make the trip to Almondvale on Thursday, before hosting the return leg at Victoria Park on Monday.

Livi, who finished second in the Championship, defeated Partick Thistle 4-0 on aggregate to set up the final against County.

The Staggies are well-versed on what is required, with Cowie having led them to a 6-1 victory over Raith Rovers over two legs last season.

Cowie was also assistant boss to Malky Mackay the previous season, when the Dingwall side staged a thrilling comeback to draw 3-3 against Partick, before triumphing on penalties.

We look at what Cowie had to say in his pre-match press briefing.

On preparation for play-off tie:

“We’re clear in our minds. Once Sunday was out of the way we knew what was coming.

“As always, it was a case of making sure our focus turned to that straight away.

“Thursday will be a big night and the full focus is on preparing for that match.

“The reality is we’ve been in this position before and we know that in order to achieve what we want to achieve, we have to go and earn it.

“We’ve done it in different manners the last two years.

“Against Partick, it came down to a 20-minute period that allowed us to get the job done.

“Last year on paper it looked like it was very comfortable given the scoreline, but they were still two very challenging games.

“When it is two legs, ultimately the better team of the two will come out on top.

“It’s not an isolated game where maybe a decision can go against you.

“There’s no excuses. It is just about going and getting the job done.”

On earning top-flight status over two legs:

“You’ve got two legs to get the job done and, if you don’t, you don’t deserve to have Premiership status next year.

“There is enough time and opportunity to come out on top over two legs so it is very simple.

“You’ve got to go and earn it over those two legs.

“That’s the challenge we face, one we’ve faced a couple of times before. We know as a football club we can come together and get through it, but that doesn’t give us any right to just expect that we do it again.

“You’ve got earn that right.”

On the form of Ronan Hale – who has netted three goals in his last four matches

“Over the last four or five weeks, he has been a real bright spot for us.

“You can see the confidence that is there. He just thrives on scoring goals.

“It just means everything to him and you can just see him getting more and more confident as each week goes by, given the goals he is scoring.

“He was a bit disappointed for a spell prior to that.

“He went away with Northern Ireland and didn’t manage to get his first cap, but the message was ‘keep performing well for Ross County’. If so, he will get those opportunities again. That cap will come.

“He has got the head down and worked hard. You can see how much it means to him and, for us as a team, having him in form and scoring goals is a real positive.

On the latest team news:

“It will be the same squad from the weekend. Nobody is back fit who missed the game –so it will be the same again.

“Jordan Amissah is fine after going down during the Motherwell game. He trained today – so there are no issues there. That’s important, especially with having no Ross Laidlaw.

On the incentive of enjoying more jubilant scenes should County get the job done:

“Regardless of what we’re looking to achieve, the aim at the start of the season is to still be a Premiership club.

“We don’t want to be doing it every year through a play-off, but that is what it is.

“You see the scenes after the last two play-offs and that’s just because it means so much to the players, the staff, the fans, and it is so important to keep Premiership football in the Highlands.

“We enjoy having the biggest clubs in the country travelling up here every second week and that’s the challenge again – to bring that to the supporters come Monday night.”