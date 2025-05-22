Connor Randall on Ross County’s play-off motivation, recent form, and shutting off ‘outside noise’

Connor Randall insists Ross County cannot dwell on what has got them into a third successive play-off as they aim to retain their Premiership status.

The Staggies face a two-legged tie against Livingston in order to remain in the top-flight, after once again finishing 11th in the table.

County have enjoyed a fruitful spell, which has seen them enjoy 12 of the last 13 years in Scotland’s top division.

In the last two years, the Staggies have been forced to navigate play-off ties against Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers in order to remain there.

On each of those occasions, County’s triumphs have led to jubilant scenes with their supporters following the full-time whistle.

Although the Dingwall outfit had hoped to stave off another play-off encounter, skipper Randall says the prospect of further cause for celebration is a big incentive for his side.

Randall said: “We have come through the last two play-offs, and we want to keep this club in the league. That’s what it’s about.

“It’s a massive motivation for us, of course.

“We’ve got the first game coming on Thursday, and we are fully focused on that.

“But of course, the motivation is the end goal for us.

“Everyone is going to be fighting to keep this club where we want it to be.

“With the situation we are in now, that’s the reward.

“We have done it in the last two years, and it’s a fantastic feeling.

“We all want to keep this club in the league. It’s going to be a tough test – but that’s what we’re going out to try and achieve.

“It’s about us pulling together now, going out there and putting in some good performances.”

County aiming to build on improving displays

Although the Staggies failed to win any of their final nine league games of the campaign, midfielder Randall believes the performance level improved in their last two outings against Dundee and Motherwell – both of which ended as 1-1 draws.

Randall hopes to build on some of the encouraging aspects – but insists recent form counts for little in a two-legged environment.

He added: “Against Motherwell I thought we were excellent in the first half, and it’s about us coming out in the second half and replicating that.

“The performances have improved, but these are two games in isolation, two cup finals, so it’s about us fully focusing on that.

“Obviously we look back at what we can do better and things like that, but it’s fully focused forward on these two games.”

‘People can think what they want to think’

Livi manager David Martindale has suggested the pressure is on County ahead of the tie, as the side whose top-flight status is on the line.

Although the Lions have widely been tipped to bounce back to the Premiership at the first time of asking, having finished runners-up to champions Falkirk, Englishman Randall insists he is taking no heed.

Randall added: “We don’t want to listen to any outside noise. It’s about us focusing on ourselves.

“People can think what they want to think – that’s their job.

“But it’s about us concentrating on ourselves, going out there and putting in a performance that we can be proud of, the club can be proud of, and trying to achieve that as well.”