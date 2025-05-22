Connor Randall on Ross County’s play-off motivation, recent form, and shutting off ‘outside noise’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Connor Randall on Ross County’s play-off motivation, recent form, and shutting off ‘outside noise’

The Staggies are aiming to navigate the Premiership for the third successive season, this time against Livingston.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County skipper Connor Randall.
Ross County skipper Connor Randall. Image: SNS

Connor Randall insists Ross County cannot dwell on what has got them into a third successive play-off as they aim to retain their Premiership status.

The Staggies face a two-legged tie against Livingston in order to remain in the top-flight, after once again finishing 11th in the table.

County have enjoyed a fruitful spell, which has seen them enjoy 12 of the last 13 years in Scotland’s top division.

In the last two years, the Staggies have been forced to navigate play-off ties against Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers in order to remain there.

On each of those occasions, County’s triumphs have led to jubilant scenes with their supporters following the full-time whistle.

Although the Dingwall outfit had hoped to stave off another play-off encounter, skipper Randall says the prospect of further cause for celebration is a big incentive for his side.

Ross County skipper Connor Randall.
Ross County skipper Connor Randall. Image: SNS

Randall said: “We have come through the last two play-offs, and we want to keep this club in the league. That’s what it’s about.

“It’s a massive motivation for us, of course.

“We’ve got the first game coming on Thursday, and we are fully focused on that.

“But of course, the motivation is the end goal for us.

“Everyone is going to be fighting to keep this club where we want it to be.

“With the situation we are in now, that’s the reward.

“We have done it in the last two years, and it’s a fantastic feeling.

Don Cowie leads the celebrations after guiding Ross County to Premiership safety against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

“We all want to keep this club in the league. It’s going to be a tough test – but that’s what we’re going out to try and achieve.

“It’s about us pulling together now, going out there and putting in some good performances.”

County aiming to build on improving displays

Although the Staggies failed to win any of their final nine league games of the campaign, midfielder Randall believes the performance level improved in their last two outings against Dundee and Motherwell – both of which ended as 1-1 draws.

Randall hopes to build on some of the encouraging aspects – but insists recent form counts for little in a two-legged environment.

Ronan Hale nets Ross County’s opener against Motherwell. Image: SNS

He added: “Against Motherwell I thought we were excellent in the first half, and it’s about us coming out in the second half and replicating that.

“The performances have improved, but these are two games in isolation, two cup finals, so it’s about us fully focusing on that.

“Obviously we look back at what we can do better and things like that, but it’s fully focused forward on these two games.”

‘People can think what they want to think’

Livi manager David Martindale has suggested the pressure is on County ahead of the tie, as the side whose top-flight status is on the line.

Livingston manager David Martindale. Image: SNS

Although the Lions have widely been tipped to bounce back to the Premiership at the first time of asking, having finished runners-up to champions Falkirk, Englishman Randall insists he is taking no heed.

Randall added: “We don’t want to listen to any outside noise. It’s about us focusing on ourselves.

“People can think what they want to think – that’s their job.

“But it’s about us concentrating on ourselves, going out there and putting in a performance that we can be proud of, the club can be proud of, and trying to achieve that as well.”

