Ronan Hale explains how ‘drought’ has made him hungry to fire Ross County to Premiership safety

Ronan Hale feels he has timed his latest purple patch to perfection in his efforts to keep Ross County in the Premiership.

Forward Hale has netted five goals in his last seven outings since being recalled into Don Cowie’s starting line-up in April.

His recent form saw him retain his place in the Northern Ireland squad earlier this week, having received his first call-up – albeit without being capped – earlier this year.

Although Hale’s form was not enough to keep County out of the Premiership play-off, he kept up his streak with a last-gasp penalty in the first leg 1-1 draw away to Livingston on Thursday.

Hale has now racked up an impressive 17 goals in his debut season with the Staggies, after joining from Cliftonville last summer.

It has not been all plain-sailing however, with Hale previously going through a run of just one goal in 15 matches earlier in the campaign.

With the tie finely poised ahead of Monday’s return leg in Dingwall, Hale insists he has no intention of letting up his latest goals flurry.

Hale said: “It’s brilliant – obviously scoring goals for strikers is the best feeling.

“I had my drought, but I feel that the goals are coming at a perfect time now.

“These are crucial games to keep Ross County in the Premiership and I couldn’t be happier.

“I’ll take the results over scoring goals any day though. Hopefully we can get the job done come Monday.”

Late strike a timely boost ahead of second leg in Dingwall

Hale’s penalty came as a late lifeline for the Staggies, after a VAR check that Jordan White had his shirt pulled by Livi defender Danny Wilson deep into stoppage time.

Wilson had given his side the lead late in the first half at Almondvale, with a goal which looked like giving David Martindale’s men the initiative going into the return leg.

Hale is pleased with the way his side managed the situation they were confronted with in the first leg.

He added: “In the first half I felt we were on top, but then they got the goal and being the home team they would get confidence from that.

“The manager told us just not to panic at half-time, there was still a half and a game to go.

“We knew if we kept it tight, and maybe nick a draw, it would be brilliant going back under the circumstances.

“You always feel there’s going to be a chance, and someone’s going to take it.

“We dug in and thankfully we got the draw in the end.

“Now going into it as the home team on Monday, we’re really looking forward to it.”

Staggies aim to make most of home advantage on Monday

Having avoided defeated in West Lothian, County are now in a strong position to guard their Premiership status at home in the second leg.

When asked if his side are now favourites to overcome their Championship opponents, Hale added: “I’m sure everyone will be saying that. But as we saw, Livi can hurt you on the break attacking-wise.

“We’ll be aware of it obviously. We’ll watch the game back and we’ll see where we can improve. And come Monday we’ll be ready to rock.”