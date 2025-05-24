Ronan Hale explains how ‘drought’ has made him hungry to fire Ross County to Premiership safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ronan Hale explains how ‘drought’ has made him hungry to fire Ross County to Premiership safety

Northern Irish forward Hale has now netted 17 goals in his debut season with the Staggies.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County celebrate their late draw against Livingston.
Ross County celebrate their late draw against Livingston. Image: SNS

Ronan Hale feels he has timed his latest purple patch to perfection in his efforts to keep Ross County in the Premiership.

Forward Hale has netted five goals in his last seven outings since being recalled into Don Cowie’s starting line-up in April.

His recent form saw him retain his place in the Northern Ireland squad earlier this week, having received his first call-up – albeit without being capped – earlier this year.

Ross County forward Ronan Hale.
Ross County forward Ronan Hale. Image: SNS

Although Hale’s form was not enough to keep County out of the Premiership play-off, he kept up his streak with a last-gasp penalty in the first leg 1-1 draw away to Livingston on Thursday.

Hale has now racked up an impressive 17 goals in his debut season with the Staggies, after joining from Cliftonville last summer.

It has not been all plain-sailing however, with Hale previously going through a run of just one goal in 15 matches earlier in the campaign.

With the tie finely poised ahead of Monday’s return leg in Dingwall, Hale insists he has no intention of letting up his latest goals flurry.

Hale said: “It’s brilliant – obviously scoring goals for strikers is the best feeling.

“I had my drought, but I feel that the goals are coming at a perfect time now.

“These are crucial games to keep Ross County in the Premiership and I couldn’t be happier.

Ronan Hale nets from the spot against Livingston.
Ronan Hale nets from the spot against Livingston. Image: SNS

“I’ll take the results over scoring goals any day though. Hopefully we can get the job done come Monday.”

Late strike a timely boost ahead of second leg in Dingwall

Hale’s penalty came as a late lifeline for the Staggies, after a VAR check that Jordan White had his shirt pulled by Livi defender Danny Wilson deep into stoppage time.

Wilson had given his side the lead late in the first half at Almondvale, with a goal which looked like giving David Martindale’s men the initiative going into the return leg.

Hale is pleased with the way his side managed the situation they were confronted with in the first leg.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

He added: “In the first half I felt we were on top, but then they got the goal and being the home team they would get confidence from that.

“The manager told us just not to panic at half-time, there was still a half and a game to go.

“We knew if we kept it tight, and maybe nick a draw, it would be brilliant going back under the circumstances.

“You always feel there’s going to be a chance, and someone’s going to take it.

“We dug in and thankfully we got the draw in the end.

“Now going into it as the home team on Monday, we’re really looking forward to it.”

Staggies aim to make most of home advantage on Monday

Having avoided defeated in West Lothian, County are now in a strong position to guard their Premiership status at home in the second leg.

When asked if his side are now favourites to overcome their Championship opponents, Hale added: “I’m sure everyone will be saying that. But as we saw, Livi can hurt you on the break attacking-wise.

“We’ll be aware of it obviously. We’ll watch the game back and we’ll see where we can improve. And come Monday we’ll be ready to rock.”

Conversation