Don Cowie highlights key area Ross County must improve in Premiership play-off return leg against Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie highlights key area Ross County must improve in Premiership play-off return leg against Livingston

Goalkeeper Jordan Amissah also looks ahead to tonight's game in Dingwall, with the Staggies' top-flight status on the line following Thursday's 1-1 draw at Almondvale.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Don Cowie.
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Don Cowie insists providing more ammunition for talisman Ronan Hale holds the key to Ross County navigating their Premiership play-off tie against Livingston.

The Staggies’ top-flight status is on the line in Dingwall tonight, with the tie locked at 1-1 following Thursday’s first leg at Almondvale.

Northern Irishman Hale’s stoppage time penalty – his 17th goal of the season – levelled the tie after Danny Wilson’s first-half goal looked like giving Livi the advantage.

While Cowie was pleased he continued his fine scoring streak, which has seen him score five goals from his last seven games, the Staggies boss believes his side need to engage Hale in the game more at Victoria Park.

Ronan Hale in action for Ross County against Livingston.
Ronan Hale in action for Ross County against Livingston. Image: SNS

Cowie said: “I think we need to service Ronan Hale a lot more. You can see how confident he is, he’s playing with a real freedom and he’s in great form.

“In the first half hour I thought we managed to do that, and then we had a lull.

“I thought Jordan White came on and made a good impact on the game.

“We are going to have to perform collectively at a high level to come out on top against a good Livingston.”

Experience on both sides in Dingwall encounter

County are aiming to triumph in their third successive Premiership play-off final, having come through ties against Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers in the last two seasons.

With Livi aiming to bounce back to the Premiership at the first time of asking following relegation last year, Cowie is wary of the threat posed by David Martindale’s men.

Livingston manager David Martindale during the play-off tie against Ross County.
Livingston manager David Martindale during the play-off tie against Ross County. Image: SNS

He added: “Some of our players have experience, and know what it takes.

“As I said before the game, we have to earn it. In the last two years we have played Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle – who were both on great form.

“It’s no different from Livingston. Maybe the difference in Livingston is they have that Premiership feel.

“It’s not long since they have been out of the league, and they’ve got experienced Premiership players.

“That’s the challenge we face.”

Amissah eager to play key role in Staggies’ survival

While Hale is aiming to produce the Staggies’ goalscoring threat, at the other end goalkeeper Jordan Amissah is looking to keep the back door shut.

Amissah has been an impressive performer for the Staggies since joining on a free transfer in December, after leaving Sheffield United.

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah.
Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah. Image: SNS

Having established himself as first choice he has gone on to make 22 appearances, and signed a new two-year deal earlier this year.

Amissah is eager to play his part in ensuring the Staggies’ future lies in the top flight.

Amissah said: “We are very confident.

“We have shown it in the past that at home, we’re a good team, and it’s about doing that again.

“We have been a Premiership club for a reason and it’s about turning up to get the job done.

“We have to be consistent for 90 minutes.

“Over the last few games we’ve played very good first halves so it’s about doing that over the whole game.

“The boys left it all out there on Thursday. It’s about getting that quality up the pitch to get goals.

“The defence and myself will do everything we can do to keep the team in the tie.”

Conversation