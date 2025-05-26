Don Cowie highlights key area Ross County must improve in Premiership play-off return leg against Livingston

Don Cowie insists providing more ammunition for talisman Ronan Hale holds the key to Ross County navigating their Premiership play-off tie against Livingston.

The Staggies’ top-flight status is on the line in Dingwall tonight, with the tie locked at 1-1 following Thursday’s first leg at Almondvale.

Northern Irishman Hale’s stoppage time penalty – his 17th goal of the season – levelled the tie after Danny Wilson’s first-half goal looked like giving Livi the advantage.

While Cowie was pleased he continued his fine scoring streak, which has seen him score five goals from his last seven games, the Staggies boss believes his side need to engage Hale in the game more at Victoria Park.

Cowie said: “I think we need to service Ronan Hale a lot more. You can see how confident he is, he’s playing with a real freedom and he’s in great form.

“In the first half hour I thought we managed to do that, and then we had a lull.

“I thought Jordan White came on and made a good impact on the game.

“We are going to have to perform collectively at a high level to come out on top against a good Livingston.”

Experience on both sides in Dingwall encounter

County are aiming to triumph in their third successive Premiership play-off final, having come through ties against Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers in the last two seasons.

With Livi aiming to bounce back to the Premiership at the first time of asking following relegation last year, Cowie is wary of the threat posed by David Martindale’s men.

He added: “Some of our players have experience, and know what it takes.

“As I said before the game, we have to earn it. In the last two years we have played Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle – who were both on great form.

“It’s no different from Livingston. Maybe the difference in Livingston is they have that Premiership feel.

“It’s not long since they have been out of the league, and they’ve got experienced Premiership players.

“That’s the challenge we face.”

Amissah eager to play key role in Staggies’ survival

While Hale is aiming to produce the Staggies’ goalscoring threat, at the other end goalkeeper Jordan Amissah is looking to keep the back door shut.

Amissah has been an impressive performer for the Staggies since joining on a free transfer in December, after leaving Sheffield United.

Having established himself as first choice he has gone on to make 22 appearances, and signed a new two-year deal earlier this year.

Amissah is eager to play his part in ensuring the Staggies’ future lies in the top flight.

Amissah said: “We are very confident.

“We have shown it in the past that at home, we’re a good team, and it’s about doing that again.

“We have been a Premiership club for a reason and it’s about turning up to get the job done.

“We have to be consistent for 90 minutes.

“Over the last few games we’ve played very good first halves so it’s about doing that over the whole game.

“The boys left it all out there on Thursday. It’s about getting that quality up the pitch to get goals.

“The defence and myself will do everything we can do to keep the team in the tie.”