Don Cowie believes he is right man to lead Ross County back to Premiership – after Staggies relegated in play-off against Livingston

Don Cowie believes he is the right man to lead Ross County back to the Premiership after the Staggies were relegated following their play-off defeat against Livingston.

County suffered a 5-3 aggregate defeat to Livi, to end their six-year stay in the top-flight.

With the sides locked at 1-1 following the first leg, County made the ideal start to go two goals to the good through Josh Nisbet and Ronan Hale inside 24 minutes.

Livi pulled back a lifeline through Lewis Smith in the dying stages of the first half however, before they turned the tie on its head through quickfire goals from Danny Wilson and Robbie Muirhead in the space of two minutes just before the hour mark.

After relinquishing their leading position the Staggies never truly recovered, with substitute Tete Yengi adding a further goal in stoppage time.

It proved to be a play-off tie too many for County, who have retained their top-flight status by winning ties against Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers in the last two seasons.

‘We’ll need to have those conversations’ says Staggies boss

A devastated Cowie, who has been in charge at Victoria Park since February 2024, hopes to be given the chance to lead the Staggies back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Cowie said: “It’s obviously raw right now – really sore.

“We’ll need to have those conversations, because we’ve been waiting to see what league we’re in.

“But what I do know is, as much as I’m hurting right now and as sore as it is – and I accept the last few months have not been good enough – I’ve got huge belief in myself and motivation that I can get this club back to the Premiership.

“David Martindale is a prime example of that. This time last year, getting relegated with Livingston and responding by winning the play-offs this year.

“Those conversation will take place. It is really raw and sore, but the support I’ve had in this really challenging spell from the chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson has been incredible.

“And also my family because it has been a tough time.

“I’ve been in football a long time and it can be tough, It makes you stronger, more determined and more resilient.”

County made perfect start

It all started so brightly for the Staggies, who took the lead after just six minutes. Nohan Kenneh played in Hale down the left flank, and he drove the ball across goal to pick out the late run of Nisbet, who guided home a fine first-time finish.

The Dingwall men put themselves into an excellent position on 24 minutes though, after capitalising on slack defending from the visitors.

Former Staggies midfielder Stephen Kelly took a heavy touch as Livi attempted to play the ball out from the back, with Hale quick to pounce before going clean through on goal and sliding a composed low finish past Jerome Prior.

Livingston secured a lifeline just five minutes before the break however, as they pulled back a timely goal to breathe new life into the encounter.

It came courtesy of an excellent solo effort from Smith, who glided into the box down the inside left-channel past four Staggies defenders, before darting a low strike across Amissah into the far corner.

Boosted by the timely goal, Livingston pulled the tie back level again on 57 minutes when Muirhead powered a low free-kick goalwards which Amissah did well to parry and even better to keep out Wilson’s follow-up, but the defender reacted quickest to bundle home at the second attempt.

The goal was ruled to be onside following a VAR check, however, further damage was to be done just two minutes later when Muirhead picked up the ball on the right flank before angling a sublime curling strike beyond Amissah.

Having made such a strong start on the night, the Staggies now had to chase a way back into the tie to remain in the top-flight.

They pushed for a leveller, with Ashworth seeing an effort blocked and Connor Randall denied by Prior.

County made a number of attacking substitutions but Livingston increasingly snuffed out their efforts, with a big late chance never really arriving for the home side.

In the dying seconds, Yengi wriggled free of Eli Campbell to thump home a fifth goal for his side across the tie, bringing an end to a bitterly disappointing campaign for the Highlanders, who must now regroup for life in the second-tier.