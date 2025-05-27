Scott Fox backs Don Cowie to spearhead Ross County push to return to Premiership

Scott Fox believes Don Cowie will already have the beginnings of a blueprint in place should he be given the opportunity to lead Ross County back to the Premiership.

The Staggies’ six-year top-flight stay was ended on Monday night, after their play-off defeat to Livingston relegated them to the Championship.

County’s failure to win any of their last 11 matches of the season ultimately proved costly, despite having sat in a promising position just after the turn of the year.

Following his side’s relegation, Staggies boss Cowie spoke of his belief that he remains the correct man to guide the club back to the top flight.

Goalkeeper Fox was part of the County side which bounced back at the first attempt when they last found themselves in the second-tier in 2018-19 – alongside Cowie who was a player at the time.

Although the pain of relegation is still raw, Fox believes Cowie will already have an eye on how he will attack the Championship – and should be given the opportunity to spearhead the Staggies’ push to return to the top-tier.

Staggies can steal early march on Championship rivals

Fox said: “The next couple of days will be about getting over the feeling from Monday night.

“There will be sit-down chats, and they will be busy with board meetings and everything about it.

“Hopefully if Don is in charge he can sit down and take a breath – and he will have a rough idea already of what he needs.

“He’s also got guys in the backroom staff such as the goalkeeping coach Scott Thomson, who helped to guide me through situations in that season and the years before.

“There are no worries about the experience. It’s just about trying to change the mindset of the players.

“You might find they go down there and win the first three or four games, and it just takes off.

“There’s already a nucleus there. If they can get things done quickly, that’s what is required in the Championship.

“It can be like a game of poker. Some clubs might not make offers because they will need to pay players an extra month – but if you can get in there early you can sort things out.

“I remember going away on holiday and by the time I came back, we were pretty much ready.”

Strong start to next season key for Dingwall side

When County last suffered relegation in 2018, Fox was persuaded to remain at Victoria Park for what ultimately proved to be a league and IRN-BRU Cup double winning season.

It was a successful finish to his Staggies career, before he returned to previous club Partick Thistle the following summer.

Fox says the early momentum generated quickly erased the relegation hangover, with County going on to finish six points clear of runners-up Dundee United.

He added: “I can always remember it, because it was quite a big decision for me to stay at that time.

“For me, it was mostly that I couldn’t let my stint at the club end on a negative – I had really enjoyed it.

“It was a family decision and I spoke to my wife, Charlotte, about it at the time.

“I genuinely believed that if I was staying, we were going to win the league. I think a lot of the players at the time felt like that.

“We had the players, but it was just about building that confidence and belief.

“I can always remember the first game of the season when Marcus Fraser scored late to win against Alloa. I knew we were in a good place.

“The momentum kept on running. The big thing about that season was that there was a time when we weren’t playing well, and not picking up the results we wanted.

“At certain points we were behind Ayr by six or seven points. But there was always a belief in the team – there was no panic ever.”

County will have target on backs in second-tier

One element Fox says the Staggies must prepare for will be the shift in expectation as a newly-relegated club – given the way they will be viewed by opposing teams in the second-tier.

He added: “You have to get used to different scenarios, and teams playing differently.

“Teams are out to beat you because they see you as the big fish – you have that target on your back.

“That will have to change as well, because in the Premiership, County are not that.

“When they go down, no matter what happens people will see them as the big-spenders, as an ex-Premiership team.”