Ross County

ANALYSIS: Ross County cannot afford to dwell on relegation – as efforts must quickly turn to Championship push

Don Cowie hinted discussions would be had this week about the way forward for next season, with a quick resolution needed.

Ross County manager Don Cowie, alongside assistant Carl Tremarco.
Ross County manager Don Cowie, alongside assistant Carl Tremarco.
By Andy Skinner

Ross County must today begin plotting out their plans for life in the Championship after their relegation was confirmed in Monday’s play-off tie against Livingston.

The soul-searching will have long begun, as the Staggies reflect on a miserable finish to the season which saw them fail to win any of their final 11 matches.

That lack of momentum brought a crushing sense of inevitability that this was going to be one play-off too many for the Dingwall side to overcome.

County have never truly been able to capitalise on the bounce from previous play-off triumphs against Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers, in their efforts to push up the table.

A third successive 11th placed finish left them increasingly vulnerable to the fate that ultimately befell them in their two-legged tie against Livi.

Livingston celebrate Robbie Muirhead's goal against Ross County.
Livingston celebrate Robbie Muirhead's goal against Ross County.

Don Cowie held his hands up for the drop in form which resulted in their demise, since their last victory at home to Kilmarnock on March 1.

At that point County sat handsomely in eighth position – two points adrift of the top-six – and seven points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

Cowie up for challenge of getting County back to Premiership

Cowie hinted in the moments that immediately followed County’s relegation that discussions would be had about the way forward for him and his boyhood club – who he has served for a combined 16 years as a player, coach and now manager.

Ross County manager Don Cowie following the play-off defeat to Livingston.

He also underlined his unwavering belief that he remains the man to navigate the Staggies back to the Premiership.

At the point of writing, Cowie remains the only club representative to have publicly fronted up County’s relegation – with no players willing to make themselves available for press duties after Monday night’s defeat.

As yet, there has been no clarification on the future of Cowie, who took charge of the Staggies in February 2024 following Derek Adams’ short stint in charge.

It remains to be seen how Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor will have viewed the slump in form, but also the task that lies ahead of the club in the coming months.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.

County have enjoyed a tremendous top-flight journey – where they have remained for 12 of the last 13 years since first winning promotion in 2012.

During that same time period, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian, Dundee United, Dundee and St Mirren have spent longer outwith the Premiership than the Staggies.

Difficult task awaits in Championship

The reality is that is now in the past – and they must now focus their efforts on how to navigate what is a notoriously competitive second-tier.

Their last experience of the Championship proved to be a highly successful one, as they bounced back at the first attempt following their relegation in 2018.

That should offer no guarantee it will be plain-sailing this time around, given a number of other clubs will have eyes on promotion.

County are joined by St Johnstone in making the drop from the top flight, after the Perth side suffered automatic relegation.

Simo Valakari has already benefitted from an extra 10 days to prepare for next season compared to the Staggies – who must now resolve the future of a number of out of contract players.

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.

Partick Thistle, Ayr United and Raith Rovers will look to build on promising campaigns, while Dunfermline will look to make a push under fresh ownership.

While lessons must be learned from what contributed to County’s demise, they cannot afford to spend too long dwelling on it – given the need to get off to a strong start next season.

