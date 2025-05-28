Ross County: Scott Allardice and James Brown to leave Staggies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County: Scott Allardice and James Brown to leave Staggies

Two players have confirmed they are moving on from Victoria Park, with a further six out of contract.

Ross County defender James Brown.
Ross County defender James Brown. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Ross County have begun the process of preparing their squad for Championship football next season – with Scott Allardice and James Brown to leave the Staggies.

County suffered relegation from the Premiership on Monday, following a 5-3 aggregate play-off final defeat to Livingston.

County ended the campaign with a dismal run of 11 matches without a victory, with their last triumph coming at home to Kilmarnock on March 1.

Manager Don Cowie indicated following relegation that he believes he remains the man to lead the Staggies’ push to return to the top flight.

A number of discussions are ongoing this week to pore over what went wrong for the Dingwall outfit this season, but also with a view towards setting foundations for next season.

Brown and Allardice moving on

Two players who will not be part of the plans next season are midfielder Allardice and defender Brown, who have spent the last two seasons with the Staggies.

Allardice joined County in 2023 following a three-year spell with Highland rivals Caley Thistle, however injuries have limited his impact to 39 appearances during that time.

Scott Allardice in action for Ross County.
Scott Allardice in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Allardice said: “Whilst it was the worst possible ending, I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at the football club from the fans through to the staff off the field.

“Whilst it has not gone the way I would have wanted over the last two years, I have always tried to have a good impact on and off the park.

“I hope the club gets back up at the first time of asking.”

Irishman Brown was also brought to the club by Malky Mackay two years ago, after leaving Blackburn Rovers, and has gone on to feature 73 times for the Dingwall outfit.

Brown said: “I would just like to say thanks for everything the club and staff have done for me over the past two years.

Ross County defender James Brown. Image: SNS

“It is a shame how things finished with the relegation but I have no doubt the club will bounce back. I wish everyone nothing but the best going forward.”

Seven players who were on loan at Victoria Park have now moved on, with Zac Ashworth, Jonathan Tomkinson, Nohan Kenneh, Will Nightingale, Jack Grieves, Eli Campbell and Kacper Lopata returning to their parent clubs.

Will Nightingale in action for Ross County.
Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Along with that, defender Connall Ewan has joined Elgin City on a two-year deal, having previously had a spell on loan at Borough Briggs.

In the meantime, we look at the remaining six remaining players who are not under contract ahead of the new campaign.

Ross County players out of contract following 2024-25 season:

Alex Samuel

Signed from Wycombe Wanderers in 2021

64 appearances

Alex Samuel during a Ross County press conference.
Alex Samuel during a Ross County press conference. Image: SNS

Ryan Leak

Signed from Salford City in 2023

58 appearances

Ryan Leak in action for Ross County against Dundee. Image: SNS

George Robesten

Academy product

13 appearances

George Robesten at full-time following Ross County’s defeat to Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Charlie Telfer

Signed from Airdrie in 2024

11 appearances

Charlie Telfer in action for Ross County against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.

Andrew Macleod

Academy product

6 appearances

Andrew Macleod in action for Ross County
Ross County midfielder Andrew Macleod. Image: SNS

Logan Ross

Academy product

Yet to make debut

Logan Ross during a Ross County training session. Image: SNS

Conversation