Ross County: Scott Allardice and James Brown to leave Staggies

Ross County have begun the process of preparing their squad for Championship football next season – with Scott Allardice and James Brown to leave the Staggies.

County suffered relegation from the Premiership on Monday, following a 5-3 aggregate play-off final defeat to Livingston.

County ended the campaign with a dismal run of 11 matches without a victory, with their last triumph coming at home to Kilmarnock on March 1.

Manager Don Cowie indicated following relegation that he believes he remains the man to lead the Staggies’ push to return to the top flight.

A number of discussions are ongoing this week to pore over what went wrong for the Dingwall outfit this season, but also with a view towards setting foundations for next season.

Brown and Allardice moving on

Two players who will not be part of the plans next season are midfielder Allardice and defender Brown, who have spent the last two seasons with the Staggies.

Allardice joined County in 2023 following a three-year spell with Highland rivals Caley Thistle, however injuries have limited his impact to 39 appearances during that time.

Allardice said: “Whilst it was the worst possible ending, I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at the football club from the fans through to the staff off the field.

“Whilst it has not gone the way I would have wanted over the last two years, I have always tried to have a good impact on and off the park.

“I hope the club gets back up at the first time of asking.”

Irishman Brown was also brought to the club by Malky Mackay two years ago, after leaving Blackburn Rovers, and has gone on to feature 73 times for the Dingwall outfit.

Brown said: “I would just like to say thanks for everything the club and staff have done for me over the past two years.

“It is a shame how things finished with the relegation but I have no doubt the club will bounce back. I wish everyone nothing but the best going forward.”

Seven players who were on loan at Victoria Park have now moved on, with Zac Ashworth, Jonathan Tomkinson, Nohan Kenneh, Will Nightingale, Jack Grieves, Eli Campbell and Kacper Lopata returning to their parent clubs.

Along with that, defender Connall Ewan has joined Elgin City on a two-year deal, having previously had a spell on loan at Borough Briggs.

In the meantime, we look at the remaining six remaining players who are not under contract ahead of the new campaign.

Ross County players out of contract following 2024-25 season:

Alex Samuel

Signed from Wycombe Wanderers in 2021

64 appearances

Ryan Leak

Signed from Salford City in 2023

58 appearances

George Robesten

Academy product

13 appearances

Charlie Telfer

Signed from Airdrie in 2024

11 appearances

Andrew Macleod

Academy product

6 appearances

Logan Ross

Academy product

Yet to make debut