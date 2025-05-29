Ross County must outline ambition to bounce back – and Don Cowie is the man to lead it, says Staggies podcaster

Ross County must quickly underline their ambition to bounce back to the Premiership.

That is the verdict of Ross Morren, of the County Corner podcast, as the Staggies prepare for the reality of second-tier football next season.

County suffered relegation on Monday following six years in the top flight, after a dismal run of 11 matches without a victory culminated in an aggregate 5-3 play-off defeat to Livingston.

Meetings are ongoing this week to map out the club’s strategy to attack the Championship, which they won at the first time of asking after they were last relegated seven years ago.

With the play-offs delaying County’s fate, Morren insists the Staggies have little time to dwell on the pain of the drop.

Morren said: “There has definitely got to be an ambition to get back up at the first time of asking.

“They were able to do it last time, but it was a much different Championship compared to what it is now.

“You look at St Johnstone who are making a couple of signings already, bringing in experienced, physical Championship players such as Jack Baird and Morgan Boyes.

“I look back to the season we were in the Championship, with guys like Callum Morris, Iain Vigurs and Declan McManus coming in having had good seasons in the league.

“It added a bit of know-how, alongside the experience we already had.

“There are definitely players in there to be had – it’s just a bit concerning that because of the uncertainty about our own fate, has that put us behind other clubs?”

Cowie deserves chance to lead County resurge

Staggies boss Don Cowie indicated immediately after the Livingston that he believed he was the man to lead the club’s charge to return to the top flight.

Despite the dire end of season form, Morren would gladly see Cowie given that opportunity.

He added: “I would like to see Don lead it.

“That is based on the fact that after 29 games, we looked in a really strong position.

“If he can replicate that kind of form in the Championship, you would like to think he would give us a really good chance to get back up.

“Then again, there have been concerns over the recruitment which left an imbalance in the squad, and an over-reliance on certain players like Noah Chilvers.

“Roy MacGregor stuck with Malky Mackay after he didn’t win any of his first 10 games, and he was rewarded with a top-six finish.

“On the other hand, in the past there have been managers who have been sacked for less than what has occurred at the end of this season.

“But I can see why the club would want to stick with Don, and show faith in him.

“Roy has invested a lot of time in him as a player, coach, assistant and now manager.”

Staggies’ drop had been coming

The Staggies finished in 11th spot for the third season running, but were unable to navigate a way past Livi following triumphs against Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers in the last two seasons.

Morren felt the Staggies’ fate began to look increasingly inevitable as the campaign wore on, adding: “With the fact we have just been keeping our head above the water, it felt like we could only circle the drain so many times before we went down it.

“Especially with the past record against Livingston, the physicality of them and the way they were playing, there was always a fear that this might just prove to be third time unlucky in the play-offs.

“Maybe it was just me, but there was a sense of preparation that this was going to happen, alongside the run of form we were on.

“Inevitability feels like the right word. It was a case of when, not if, the luck was eventually going to run out.”