Ross County must outline ambition to bounce back – and Don Cowie is the man to lead it, says Staggies podcaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County must outline ambition to bounce back – and Don Cowie is the man to lead it, says Staggies podcaster

Ross Morren, of the County Corner podcast, looks ahead to how the Staggies should approach the new campaign in the second-tier.

Don Cowie applauds Ross County's fans following the 1-1 draw with Dundee. Image: SNS
Don Cowie applauds Ross County's fans following the 1-1 draw with Dundee. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Ross County must quickly underline their ambition to bounce back to the Premiership.

That is the verdict of Ross Morren, of the County Corner podcast, as the Staggies prepare for the reality of second-tier football next season.

County suffered relegation on Monday following six years in the top flight, after a dismal run of 11 matches without a victory culminated in an aggregate 5-3 play-off defeat to Livingston.

Meetings are ongoing this week to map out the club’s strategy to attack the Championship, which they won at the first time of asking after they were last relegated seven years ago.

With the play-offs delaying County’s fate, Morren insists the Staggies have little time to dwell on the pain of the drop.

Ross Morren, from the County Corner podcast.

Morren said: “There has definitely got to be an ambition to get back up at the first time of asking.

“They were able to do it last time, but it was a much different Championship compared to what it is now.

“You look at St Johnstone who are making a couple of signings already, bringing in experienced, physical Championship players such as Jack Baird and Morgan Boyes.

“I look back to the season we were in the Championship, with guys like Callum Morris, Iain Vigurs and Declan McManus coming in having had good seasons in the league.

“It added a bit of know-how, alongside the experience we already had.

“There are definitely players in there to be had – it’s just a bit concerning that because of the uncertainty about our own fate, has that put us behind other clubs?”

Cowie deserves chance to lead County resurge

Staggies boss Don Cowie indicated immediately after the Livingston that he believed he was the man to lead the club’s charge to return to the top flight.

Despite the dire end of season form, Morren would gladly see Cowie given that opportunity.

Ross County manager Don Cowie.
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

He added: “I would like to see Don lead it.

“That is based on the fact that after 29 games, we looked in a really strong position.

“If he can replicate that kind of form in the Championship, you would like to think he would give us a really good chance to get back up.

“Then again, there have been concerns over the recruitment which left an imbalance in the squad, and an over-reliance on certain players like Noah Chilvers.

“Roy MacGregor stuck with Malky Mackay after he didn’t win any of his first 10 games, and he was rewarded with a top-six finish.

Malky Mackay during his time in charge of Ross County. Image: SNS

“On the other hand, in the past there have been managers who have been sacked for less than what has occurred at the end of this season.

“But I can see why the club would want to stick with Don, and show faith in him.

“Roy has invested a lot of time in him as a player, coach, assistant and now manager.”

Staggies’ drop had been coming

The Staggies finished in 11th spot for the third season running, but were unable to navigate a way past Livi following triumphs against Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers in the last two seasons.

Morren felt the Staggies’ fate began to look increasingly inevitable as the campaign wore on, adding: “With the fact we have just been keeping our head above the water, it felt like we could only circle the drain so many times before we went down it.

Livingston celebrate their play-off triumph against Ross County. Image: SNS

“Especially with the past record against Livingston, the physicality of them and the way they were playing, there was always a fear that this might just prove to be third time unlucky in the play-offs.

“Maybe it was just me, but there was a sense of preparation that this was going to happen, alongside the run of form we were on.

“Inevitability feels like the right word. It was a case of when, not if, the luck was eventually going to run out.”

Conversation