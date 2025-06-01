Former Caley Thistle boss could be brought in by Ross County to add experience to Don Cowie’s coaching team

Former Caley Thistle manager John Robertson has been linked with a move to Ross County.

According to a report in the Sunday Mail, the Staggies are considering bringing in an experienced coach to assist manager Don Cowie as the club prepares for life in the Championship.

County were relegated after losing the Premiership play-off final against Livingston 5-3 on aggregate.

Cowie is currently assisted by former Caley Thistle defender Carl Tremarco and Cowie’s brother Paul, who previously worked at Dundee United.

Former Caley Thistle boss Robertson, who had a short spell in charge of County in 2005, is reportedly under consideration for a role in a new-look County management team.

Another name understood to be under consideration is former Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer, who was assistant to Steve Clarke at the Ayrshire club before taking on the manager’s role from 2019 to 2021.