Ross County coaching reshuffle sees John Robertson appointed as assistant manager

Ross County have shaken up their coaching setup by appointing John Robertson as Don Cowie’s new assistant manager.

As part of the reshuffle, previous number two Carl Tremarco and coach Paul Cowie will leave Victoria Park.

In a statement, County say they retain belief that the “dedicated and talented” Cowie remains the right man to lead the club following their relegation to the Championship.

Robertson, who briefly managed the Staggies in 2005 and has had two stints as Caley Thistle boss, has been drafted in to add experience to assist Cowie – who played under Robertson during his spell in Dingwall.

The 60-year-old has also had spells in charge of Hearts, Livingston, Derry City in East Fife, with his last role within football coming as Inverness’ sporting director – prior to his departure in November 2023.

In recent months, Robertson, who is still based in the Highlands, has regularly covered County matches for BBC Scotland.

Staggies chief executive Steven Ferguson said: “Everyone at the club is determined to put us in the best position possible to gain promotion back into the Premiership – and to do so within a season.

“Bringing John in to support Don, will allow us to reshape the playing squad and turn things around as quickly as possible.”