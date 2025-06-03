EXCLUSIVE: Steven Ferguson on Ross County Championship title target, and coaching shake-up which left Don Cowie in charge

Steven Ferguson insists Ross County’s new-look management team are already working to fulfil the target of winning next season’s Championship.

The Staggies are preparing for life in the second-tier, after their six-year top-flight stay was ended through defeat to Livingston in the play-offs.

Following lengthy discussions last week, County have made the decision to stand by manager Don Cowie for the new campaign.

Changes have been made to his coaching staff, with John Robertson coming on board as Cowie’s assistant, and Carl Tremarco and Paul Cowie moved on by the club.

While chief executive Ferguson acknowledges the “horrible” nature of parting company with Tremarco and Cowie – the brother of the Staggies boss – he insists the addition of vastly-experienced Robertson has been made with a clear focus to push for the Championship title.

‘We have one focus’

Ferguson said: “When we were relegated there was a lot of discussion, and we recognised as a board there had to be change.

“The challenge was finding what change, because we believe Don Cowie is a talented manager who we believe can go on to have a big future in management.

“We felt he was the one to take the team next season, but what we needed to do was try to add a little bit of experience around him.

“Paul and Carl couldn’t have worked any harder. But with relegation, there has to be quite radical change to not just deal with how we have been last season, but the last three seasons.

“We felt we needed to look at that. It’s a horrible situation when people are leaving the club, but we have one focus – and that is winning the Championship next season.

“There will be no focus on anything else. Don and John now have the responsibility for building a team that will win the Championship.”

Staggies have Championship experience in place

Robertson brings vast managerial experience of the Championship, having guided Inverness to the title in 2004 in the first of two spells in charge at Caledonian Stadium.

He also had a brief stint as County boss the following year – during which time former midfielder Cowie was among his playing squad.

Ferguson, who guided County to the title as co-manager alongside Stuart Kettlewell when County were last in the second-tier in 2019, believes the expertise assembled in the new-look structure can help Cowie to flourish as manager.

He added: “We have been here before. I was manager myself, and we have a lot of knowledge on how that is done.

“We need to make sure we squeeze every inch of that out. By John coming in, he obviously adds Championship experience, relocating players to the Highlands, and a knowledge of the club.

“Our job as the hierarchy of the club is to give the departments the best chance of success.

“We feel by getting this bit done, it allows us to build a squad with the remit of winning the Championship. That is our only focus – we are not worried about anything else.

“We needed to get it right at the top of the football department, and we are comfortable that the change we have made is one that is going to help the club get back to the Premiership.

“Now that is announced, we can start to put the other blocks in place.”

Signing talks under way ahead of new campaign

County have already begun planning for the new campaign, with Scott Allardice, James Brown and Ryan Leak moving on following the expiry of their contracts.

Seven loan players have returned to their parent clubs, with discussions ongoing with a number of other players.

County’s relegation via the play-offs set them more than a week behind St Johnstone who suffered automatic demotion, with the Perth outfit having already made three signings from fellow Championship clubs.

Ferguson is encouraged with the nucleus which is tied down for next term, and revealed the Staggies have a list of “10 to 12 signing targets” who discussions have begun with.

He added: “There’s always a knock-on effect, and discussion to be had when you are in this situation.

“We find ourselves in a really strong position, with a number of players under contract.

“We have a number of players that we believe will play a huge part in trying to win the league.

“There are loan players who were playing in the Championship last year, and did really well.

“There are players who did well on a number of occasions in the Premiership last year, who are part of our group moving forward.

“The discussions are ongoing with the manager and the players. We are encouraged with the early discussions with all of those players.

“That will go a long way to identifying where the gaps are – and finding the right players to complement what we believe is a really strong nucleus under contract at the club.”