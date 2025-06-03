EXCLUSIVE: Steven Ferguson on Ross County Championship title target, and coaching shake-up which left Don Cowie in charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Ferguson on Ross County Championship title target, and coaching shake-up which left Don Cowie in charge

The Staggies are sticking by manager Don Cowie, with John Robertson coming on board as his new assistant in a reshuffled coaching team.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Steven Ferguson insists Ross County’s new-look management team are already working to fulfil the target of winning next season’s Championship.

The Staggies are preparing for life in the second-tier, after their six-year top-flight stay was ended through defeat to Livingston in the play-offs.

Following lengthy discussions last week, County have made the decision to stand by manager Don Cowie for the new campaign.

Changes have been made to his coaching staff, with John Robertson coming on board as Cowie’s assistant, and Carl Tremarco and Paul Cowie moved on by the club.

John Robertson ahead of a Ross County game.
John Robertson is back at Ross County. Image: SNS

While chief executive Ferguson acknowledges the “horrible” nature of parting company with Tremarco and Cowie – the brother of the Staggies boss – he insists the addition of vastly-experienced Robertson has been made with a clear focus to push for the Championship title.

‘We have one focus’

Ferguson said: “When we were relegated there was a lot of discussion, and we recognised as a board there had to be change.

“The challenge was finding what change, because we believe Don Cowie is a talented manager who we believe can go on to have a big future in management.

“We felt he was the one to take the team next season, but what we needed to do was try to add a little bit of experience around him.

Ross County manager Don Cowie following the play-off defeat to Livingston
Ross County manager Don Cowie following the play-off defeat to Livingston. Image: SNS

“Paul and Carl couldn’t have worked any harder. But with relegation, there has to be quite radical change to not just deal with how we have been last season, but the last three seasons.

“We felt we needed to look at that. It’s a horrible situation when people are leaving the club, but we have one focus – and that is winning the Championship next season.

“There will be no focus on anything else. Don and John now have the responsibility for building a team that will win the Championship.”

Staggies have Championship experience in place

Robertson brings vast managerial experience of the Championship, having guided Inverness to the title in 2004 in the first of two spells in charge at Caledonian Stadium.

He also had a brief stint as County boss the following year – during which time former midfielder Cowie was among his playing squad.

Ferguson, who guided County to the title as co-manager alongside Stuart Kettlewell when County were last in the second-tier in 2019, believes the expertise assembled in the new-look structure can help Cowie to flourish as manager.

Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell with the Championship trophy in 2019.
Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell with the Championship trophy in 2019. Image: SNS

He added: “We have been here before. I was manager myself, and we have a lot of knowledge on how that is done.

“We need to make sure we squeeze every inch of that out. By John coming in, he obviously adds Championship experience, relocating players to the Highlands, and a knowledge of the club.

“Our job as the hierarchy of the club is to give the departments the best chance of success.

“We feel by getting this bit done, it allows us to build a squad with the remit of winning the Championship. That is our only focus – we are not worried about anything else.

“We needed to get it right at the top of the football department, and we are comfortable that the change we have made is one that is going to help the club get back to the Premiership.

“Now that is announced, we can start to put the other blocks in place.”

Signing talks under way ahead of new campaign

County have already begun planning for the new campaign, with Scott Allardice, James Brown and Ryan Leak moving on following the expiry of their contracts.

Ryan Leak in action for Ross County against Dundee
Ryan Leak in action for Ross County against Dundee. Image: SNS

Seven loan players have returned to their parent clubs, with discussions ongoing with a number of other players.

County’s relegation via the play-offs set them more than a week behind St Johnstone who suffered automatic demotion, with the Perth outfit having already made three signings from fellow Championship clubs.

Ferguson is encouraged with the nucleus which is tied down for next term, and revealed the Staggies have a list of “10 to 12 signing targets” who discussions have begun with.

He added: “There’s always a knock-on effect, and discussion to be had when you are in this situation.

“We find ourselves in a really strong position, with a number of players under contract.

“We have a number of players that we believe will play a huge part in trying to win the league.

Steven Ferguson and Roy MacGregor.
Steven Ferguson, alongside Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS

“There are loan players who were playing in the Championship last year, and did really well.

“There are players who did well on a number of occasions in the Premiership last year, who are part of our group moving forward.

“The discussions are ongoing with the manager and the players. We are encouraged with the early discussions with all of those players.

“That will go a long way to identifying where the gaps are – and finding the right players to complement what we believe is a really strong nucleus under contract at the club.”

