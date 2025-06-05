Josh Nisbet activates relegation clause to depart Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Josh Nisbet activates relegation clause to depart Ross County

The Australia international spent just a year in Dingwall, after joining from Central Coast Mariners on a three-year deal last summer.

By Andy Skinner
Josh Nisbet celebrates scoring against Livingston.
Josh Nisbet celebrates scoring against Livingston. Image: SNS

Josh Nisbet has become the latest player to depart Ross County following their relegation to the Championship.

Australian midfielder Nisbet joined the Staggies last summer on a three-year deal from Central Coast Mariners – but has opted to activate a relegation clause in his contract which sees him move on after only 12 months.

Nisbet arrived in Scotland with a rich pedigree, having helped Mariners to a treble winning season in which he was awarded the Johnny Warren Medal as the best A-League player that campaign.

Josh Nisbet in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

The diminutive 5ft 3in midfielder, who has three Australia caps, made 29 starts for the Staggies and 10 substitute appearances.

He netted four goals for County – with the last of those coming in his final appearance in the play-off second leg defeat to Livingston which ultimately relegated the Dingwall side.

After leaving Victoria Park, Nisbet is now free to make the switch to another club.

Nibset joins Scott Allardice, James Brown, Ryan Leak, Alex Samuel and Logan Ross, who have all left the Staggies in recent days.

Conversation