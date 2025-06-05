Josh Nisbet activates relegation clause to depart Ross County

Josh Nisbet has become the latest player to depart Ross County following their relegation to the Championship.

Australian midfielder Nisbet joined the Staggies last summer on a three-year deal from Central Coast Mariners – but has opted to activate a relegation clause in his contract which sees him move on after only 12 months.

Nisbet arrived in Scotland with a rich pedigree, having helped Mariners to a treble winning season in which he was awarded the Johnny Warren Medal as the best A-League player that campaign.

The diminutive 5ft 3in midfielder, who has three Australia caps, made 29 starts for the Staggies and 10 substitute appearances.

He netted four goals for County – with the last of those coming in his final appearance in the play-off second leg defeat to Livingston which ultimately relegated the Dingwall side.

After leaving Victoria Park, Nisbet is now free to make the switch to another club.

Nibset joins Scott Allardice, James Brown, Ryan Leak, Alex Samuel and Logan Ross, who have all left the Staggies in recent days.