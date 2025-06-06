Ross County complete the signing of ex-Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County complete the signing of ex-Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher

The 34-year-old centre half, who won the Championship with the Tangerines, is the Staggies' first summer signing.

By Paul Chalk
Defender Declan Gallagher has spent the last two seasons with Dundee United. Image: SNS Group.
Ross County’s first signing since being relegated to the Championship is experienced defender Declan Gallagher, who arrives on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old centre half, who has spent the last two years at Dundee United, has also played for Motherwell, Aberdeen, St Mirren and Livingston.

Manager Don Cowie is thrilled to have secured the nine-times capped Scotland player for season 2025-26.

He said: “Declan joining us is a fantastic addition to the group.

“We have had a number of players depart and this marks the first step in rebuilding the squad.

“He brings a wealth of experience in the Scottish game and has recently won the Scottish Championship with Dundee United, which is ultimately our aim for this season.”

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

The club say Gallagher will wear the number 31 jersey.

Eight players move after relegation

Gallagher is the first incoming player to the Global Energy Stadium after a week of exits as contracts expiring led to eight moving on.

Goalkeeper Logan Ross, defenders Connall Ewan, Ryan Leak and James Brown, midfielders Scott Allardice, Charlie Telfer and Josh Nisbet and forward Alex Samuel have all left the Staggies.

On the coaching front, former County and Inverness boss John Robertson has been brought in as Cowie’s assistant, with Carl Tremarco and Paul Cowie let go.

County fans can expect a large squad turnover this summer as the Dingwall side prepare to make an instant return to the top-flight as they did in 2018-19.

