Ross County complete the signing of ex-Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher

Ross County’s first signing since being relegated to the Championship is experienced defender Declan Gallagher, who arrives on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old centre half, who has spent the last two years at Dundee United, has also played for Motherwell, Aberdeen, St Mirren and Livingston.

Manager Don Cowie is thrilled to have secured the nine-times capped Scotland player for season 2025-26.

He said: “Declan joining us is a fantastic addition to the group.

“We have had a number of players depart and this marks the first step in rebuilding the squad.

“He brings a wealth of experience in the Scottish game and has recently won the Scottish Championship with Dundee United, which is ultimately our aim for this season.”

The club say Gallagher will wear the number 31 jersey.

Eight players move after relegation

Gallagher is the first incoming player to the Global Energy Stadium after a week of exits as contracts expiring led to eight moving on.

Goalkeeper Logan Ross, defenders Connall Ewan, Ryan Leak and James Brown, midfielders Scott Allardice, Charlie Telfer and Josh Nisbet and forward Alex Samuel have all left the Staggies.

On the coaching front, former County and Inverness boss John Robertson has been brought in as Cowie’s assistant, with Carl Tremarco and Paul Cowie let go.

County fans can expect a large squad turnover this summer as the Dingwall side prepare to make an instant return to the top-flight as they did in 2018-19.

