Declan Gallagher lowdown: Why signing the experienced defender is a ‘massive coup’ for Ross County

Liam Polworth ranks Ross County’s signing of experienced defender Declan Gallagher as “massive” as they bid to make an instant return to the Premiership.

Don Cowie’s side slipped out of top table last month for the first time since 2018, which was their only campaign in the second tier throughout the past 13 years.

Goalkeeper Logan Ross, defenders Ryan Leak, James Brown and Connall Ewan, midfielders Charlie Telfer, Josh Nisbet and Scott Allardice as well as forward Alex Samuel have left Dingwall since their relegation play-off loss to Livingston last month.

The first piece of the puzzle for their Championship charge was to sign freed Dundee United defender Gallagher, who helped Jim Goodwin’s Tangerines to a fourth-place spot in the Premiership.

‘Surprised’ Dundee United let Gallagher go

Former ICT star Polworth, who plays for Kilmarnock, was a Motherwell team-mate of Gallacher from 2019 until 2021 and he told The Press and Journal what he thought of the one-year deal to bring the 34-year-old north.

He said: “It’s a massive signing, especially after dropping down to the Championship.

“To bring in Declan, who helped Dundee United qualify for Europe. He was a mainstay in their team.

“It was somewhat surprising they let him go, given how strong they were defensively.

“So, for Ross County to attract him to Dingwall is a massive coup.

“Everyone’s aim when they come out of the Premiership is to get back there as soon as possible.

“Ross County will have decent financial backing I think and they will be doing everything they can to get back up.”

Gallagher ‘doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves’

It was during his time at Motherwell that Gallagher earned nine Scotland caps and Inverness-born Polworth feels the ex-Aberdeen centre-half offers qualities County will need to keep the door locked in defence.

He said: “When he was at Motherwell, Declan was getting international recognition, which is another massive factor for Ross County, to bring someone in with such experience.

“He’s always been a strong defender and maybe he doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves.

“He plays the ball out effectively from the back and that might well be the way Ross County want to play.

“They will have targeted the defensive area as a starting point, given how they went out of the league and that’s why getting Declan is is such a positive signing.”

Never rule out a surprise title bid

County, along with fellow relegated top-flight side St Johnstone, will be seen as the main teams to beat for the title next season.

However, Partick Thistle, Ayr United, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline will all be expected to be promotion contenders and Polworth admits picking a possible champion is never easy.

He added: “Teams can start the season as clear favourites in the Championship, but it often never works out like that.

“You have to play teams so many times that there is always a chance for someone to come out of nowhere to win it, so it’s a difficult league to predict.”

Last season, League One winners Falkirk were the champions, pipping Livingston, who took the play-off route to their top-flight return.

Fresh start at Killie under Kettlewell

Polworth, who switched from Motherwell to Kilmarnock four summers ago, made 32 appearances for the Rugby Park side last term.

Manager Derek McInnes has moved to become the Hearts boss, with ex-Ross County gaffer Stuart Kettlewell replacing him in Ayrshire.

After finishing ninth last term, Polworth, who is under contract for another year in Ayrshire, is keen for Killie to aim high, after qualifying Europe in 2023-24 as a result of being fourth.

He said: “It’s going well, and I really enjoy it down here.

“Kilmarnock are a good club to play for.

“I’m looking forward to working under Stuart Kettlewell. It’s something different.

“When a new manager comes in, everyone is on a level playing field, and out to impress and hopefully we can do well.

“Our home form has been strong in recent years, including helping us to get European football last season.

“It the same for all teams, if you can win your home games and back that up with some good away wins you really can end up doing well.”

