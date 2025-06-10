Ross County sign big north name from Scottish Premiership side on one-year deal

Ross County have signed Gary Mackay-Steven from Premiership side Kilmarnock as their second summer arrival since dropping into the Championship.

The vastly-experienced Thurso-born attacker has opted to return to the north of Scotland to try to help Don Cowie’s team get out of the second-tier at the first attempt.

That’s the goal in Dingwall and the move comes hot on the heels of 34-year-old defender Declan Gallagher, just freed to top-flight Dundee United, joining the Staggies, with both big-name stars signing one-year contracts.

GMS’ career kicked off within the youth ranks at County before he joined Liverpool at the age of 17.

Mackay-Steven, also 34 – who has been capped twice for Scotland – has gone on to enjoy an extensive career with Dundee United, Celtic, Aberdeen, New York City, Hearts and Killie since December 2023.

Fresh start after leaving Kilmarnock

Despite former Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell replacing Derek McInnes at Rugby Park, Mackay-Steven’s contract had expired and Cowie made his move.

Of his 13 appearances for the Ayrshire club last season in all competitions, Mackay-Steven made just two starts, so will relish this fresh opportunity for a side eyeing silverware.

County chief executive Steven Ferguson recently told The Press and Journal the club are focused on making their stay outside the Premiership a one-year stint.

Landing Mackay-Steven is the latest signal of intent.

He said: “Gary is another excellent signing to get on board with a view to getting out of the Championship, given the levels he’s played at.

“He’s fit and ready to go.”

And Cowie said: Gary is another great addition to the group as he makes his return to the club.

“He offers us good experience in the wide area of the pitch and we are delighted he has chosen to head back up north for the next chapter of his career.”

Who has moved on from County?

For the third season running, County finished 11th in the Premiership, but after two successive play-off final wins over Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers, they fell short this time with a 5-3 aggregate loss against Livingston.

Boss Cowie was kept at the helm, with former head coach John Robertson coming in as the new assistant in place of Carl Tremarco, who left the club along with first-team coach Paul Cowie, Don’s brother.

As well as seven loan players returning to their parent clubs, goalkeeper Logan Ross, defenders Ryan Leak, James Brown and Connall Ewan, midfielders Scott Allardice and Charlie Telfer, and forward Alex Samuel were released when their deals expired.

Australian midfielder Josh Nisbet triggered a relegation release in his contract, which led to him signing for Dutch second-tier club Roda JC.

With 15 players in total departing Dingwall, Gallagher and Mackay-Steven are the first two of many in what will be a busy summer at the Global Energy Stadium.

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.