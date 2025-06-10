Ross County sign big north name from Scottish Premiership side on one-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County sign big north name from Scottish Premiership side on one-year deal

The Staggies make their second summer signing as they continue to shape up following their relegation from the top-flight.

By Paul Chalk
Gary MacKay-Steven (left) in action against Dundee United's Will Ferry.
Ross County have signed Gary Mackay-Steven from Premiership side Kilmarnock as their second summer arrival since dropping into the Championship.

The vastly-experienced Thurso-born attacker has opted to return to the north of Scotland to try to help Don Cowie’s team get out of the second-tier at the first attempt.

That’s the goal in Dingwall and the move comes hot on the heels of 34-year-old defender Declan Gallagher, just freed to top-flight Dundee United, joining the Staggies, with both big-name stars signing one-year contracts.

GMS’ career kicked off within the youth ranks at County before he joined Liverpool at the age of 17.

Mackay-Steven, also 34 – who has been capped twice for Scotland – has gone on to enjoy an extensive career with Dundee United, Celtic, Aberdeen, New York City, Hearts and Killie since December 2023.

Fresh start after leaving Kilmarnock

Despite former Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell replacing Derek McInnes at Rugby Park, Mackay-Steven’s contract had expired and Cowie made his move.

Of his 13 appearances for the Ayrshire club last season in all competitions, Mackay-Steven made just two starts, so will relish this fresh opportunity for a side eyeing silverware.

Gary Mackay-Steven, front, playing for Aberdeen against Hibernian's Lewis Stevenson in the SPFL Premiership on February 2, 2019 at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh.
County chief executive Steven Ferguson recently told The Press and Journal the club are focused on making their stay outside the Premiership a one-year stint.

Landing Mackay-Steven is the latest signal of intent.

He said: “Gary is another excellent signing to get on board with a view to getting out of the Championship, given the levels he’s played at.

“He’s fit and ready to go.”

And Cowie said: Gary is another great addition to the group as he makes his return to the club.

“He offers us good experience in the wide area of the pitch and we are delighted he has chosen to head back up north for the next chapter of his career.”

Who has moved on from County?

For the third season running, County finished 11th in the Premiership, but after two successive play-off final wins over Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers, they fell short this time with a 5-3 aggregate loss against Livingston.

Boss Cowie was kept at the helm, with former head coach John Robertson coming in as the new assistant in place of Carl Tremarco, who left the club along with first-team coach Paul Cowie, Don’s brother.

Josh Nisbet in action for Ross County against Celtic.
Josh Nisbet in action for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS Group.

As well as seven loan players returning to their parent clubs, goalkeeper Logan Ross, defenders Ryan Leak, James Brown and Connall Ewan, midfielders Scott Allardice and Charlie Telfer, and forward Alex Samuel were released when their deals expired.

Australian midfielder Josh Nisbet triggered a relegation release in his contract, which led to him signing for Dutch second-tier club Roda JC.

With 15 players in total departing Dingwall, Gallagher and Mackay-Steven are the first two of many in what will be a busy summer at the Global Energy Stadium.

Conversation