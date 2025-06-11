Ross County striker Ronan Hale’s uncertain ‘what’s best for my career’ club future response in wake of Northern Ireland debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County striker Ronan Hale’s uncertain ‘what’s best for my career’ club future response in wake of Northern Ireland debut

The attacker, who scored 18 goals in his debut season in Dingwall, is subject to speculation over his Ross County future.

Ronan Hale celebrates after Isaac Price scored the only goal in Northern Ireland's 1-0 friendly win over Iceland on Monday, June 9, 2025, at Windsor Park, Belfast.
Ronan Hale celebrates after Isaac Price scored the only goal in Northern Ireland's 1-0 friendly win over Iceland on Monday night at Windsor Park, Belfast. Image: Presseye/INPHO/Shutterstock
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Ross County striker Ronan Hale – fresh from making his Northern Ireland debut – tackled the topic of his Dingwall future.

The forward, snapped up from Irish part-timers Cliftonville last summer, rattled in 18 goals in his first season in Scotland’s top-flight.

Unfortunately, those goals were not enough to spare the Staggies from the drop. Their play-off final defeat against Livingston means they’ll kick off the new campaign in the Championship.

Hale, who is under contract at the Global Energy Stadium until 2027, will cost any suitors serious cash and County boss Don Cowie will be desperate to keep him for a tilt at promotion straight back to the top-flight.

Aberdeen were one of the clubs linked to Hale recently, although the Dons have set their sights elsewhere. 

Belfast-born Hale, who represented the Republic of Ireland at under-21 and under-19 levels, switched his eligibility to Northern Ireland last year and was handed a start in Monday’s 1-0 Windsor Park win against Iceland – who beat Scotland 3-1 in Glasgow last Friday. 

Asked about his club future by Northern Ireland’s Cool FM, Hale said: “I’m not sure at the moment.

“Obviously, we had a disappointing end to the season by being relegated, but it’s one we need to look at and see what’s best for my career.

“It was a bad season (for the club), but I had a good season individually, so it’s one we’ve got to look at and address.”

Going close with two opportunities

Energetic Hale hit the woodwork and sliced a shot wide as he hunted a debut goal for his country.

He added: “With the first one, my eyes lit up. I actually think I hit it too well.

Ross County forward Ronan Hale.
Ross County forward Ronan Hale. Image: SNS Group.

“With the second one, I tried to take it around the keeper and it just gets stuck under my feet.

“It wasn’t meant to be, but I’m getting myself (into positions to make) these chances and I’d be raging with myself if I wasn’t.

“More chances will come and I’m looking forward to it.”

‘Special moments that will last forever’ – Hale after proud debut

Hale said it had been a special night as he hopes to be involved in Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Germany.

He added: “I got my chance and I thought I done myself justice. It was a very enjoyable night coming out with a 1-0 win.

“I thought I was in the game and it’s something I’m looking forward to building on and getting more (games) under my belt.

“It was all about not getting caught up in the moment. It’s about enjoying it. These are special moments that will last forever.

“The manager was telling me to just be myself, be disciplined, and afterwards, he said congratulations and we want to build on that.

“It was a great night with a great result, and hopefully there will be many more to come.”

County, meanwhile, have confirmed four of their players have returned from their loan spells – defenders Ricki Lamie (Hamilton) and Josh Reid (Partick Thistle), striker Eamonn Brophy (Falkirk) and winger Jay Henderson (Ayr United).

