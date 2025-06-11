Ross County striker Ronan Hale’s uncertain ‘what’s best for my career’ club future response in wake of Northern Ireland debut

Ross County striker Ronan Hale – fresh from making his Northern Ireland debut – tackled the topic of his Dingwall future.

The forward, snapped up from Irish part-timers Cliftonville last summer, rattled in 18 goals in his first season in Scotland’s top-flight.

Unfortunately, those goals were not enough to spare the Staggies from the drop. Their play-off final defeat against Livingston means they’ll kick off the new campaign in the Championship.

Hale, who is under contract at the Global Energy Stadium until 2027, will cost any suitors serious cash and County boss Don Cowie will be desperate to keep him for a tilt at promotion straight back to the top-flight.

Aberdeen were one of the clubs linked to Hale recently, although the Dons have set their sights elsewhere.

Belfast-born Hale, who represented the Republic of Ireland at under-21 and under-19 levels, switched his eligibility to Northern Ireland last year and was handed a start in Monday’s 1-0 Windsor Park win against Iceland – who beat Scotland 3-1 in Glasgow last Friday.

Asked about his club future by Northern Ireland’s Cool FM, Hale said: “I’m not sure at the moment.

“Obviously, we had a disappointing end to the season by being relegated, but it’s one we need to look at and see what’s best for my career.

“It was a bad season (for the club), but I had a good season individually, so it’s one we’ve got to look at and address.”

Going close with two opportunities

Energetic Hale hit the woodwork and sliced a shot wide as he hunted a debut goal for his country.

He added: “With the first one, my eyes lit up. I actually think I hit it too well.

“With the second one, I tried to take it around the keeper and it just gets stuck under my feet.

“It wasn’t meant to be, but I’m getting myself (into positions to make) these chances and I’d be raging with myself if I wasn’t.

“More chances will come and I’m looking forward to it.”

‘Special moments that will last forever’ – Hale after proud debut

Hale said it had been a special night as he hopes to be involved in Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Germany.

He added: “I got my chance and I thought I done myself justice. It was a very enjoyable night coming out with a 1-0 win.

“I thought I was in the game and it’s something I’m looking forward to building on and getting more (games) under my belt.

“It was all about not getting caught up in the moment. It’s about enjoying it. These are special moments that will last forever.

“The manager was telling me to just be myself, be disciplined, and afterwards, he said congratulations and we want to build on that.

“It was a great night with a great result, and hopefully there will be many more to come.”

County, meanwhile, have confirmed four of their players have returned from their loan spells – defenders Ricki Lamie (Hamilton) and Josh Reid (Partick Thistle), striker Eamonn Brophy (Falkirk) and winger Jay Henderson (Ayr United).