Striker Nicky Clark: Why Ross County was the right move – and why the decision was a quick one

Attacker Nicky Clark revealed that once he had a chat with Ross County boss Don Cowie, he knew instantly Dingwall would be his next destination.

The 34-year-old ex-St Johnstone and Dundee United striker signed a one-year deal with the now Championship club on Friday.

The former Aberdeen youth player, who also played for Peterhead, Queen of the South, Rangers and Dunfermline Athletic, explained the appeal of returning to the Premiership in just one attempt was a big incentive.

He said: “I spoke to Don on the phone a couple of times and I immediately got a good feeling about coming here.

“If I was to drop to the Championship then I wanted it to be at a club who were looking to get back up and that’s one of the first things Don said, the only objective of the club is to get back into the top-flight.”

Clark’s last start was in St Johnstone colours in April when they lost to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semis.

He played the last half an hour in the Staggies’ 1-0 Premier Sports Cup victory at Championship hosts Queen of the South last weekend.

That result came a week after a 1-1 draw at League Two Stranraer and a penalty shoot-out loss left them with one point.

If County beat League Two visitors Edinburgh City on Tuesday night then Championship rivals Partick Thistle at home this weekend, they will top the group and enter the knockout stages.

Shaping up with new team-mates

Clark admits it has been one of the toughest pre-seasons of his career and hopes to fire his new side into the last 16 of the competition.

He added: “My last game was the Scottish Cup semi final which was a wee while ago. It’s been a long time but I’m delighted to get back out there.

“I’ve not had a pre-season like that for about six years. It was hard doing stuff on your own to keep myself ticking over.

“It does test your mental strength having to go out running by yourself, but I made sure I kept myself in decent shape.

“I’ve had a couple of training sessions with the boys at the end of the week.

“I’m glad to get half an hour but I couldn’t feel my legs at the end. It was a great result for us as it’s difficult down here. Full credit to Queens, they are a really good team and were good to watch.

“It was a frustrating one against Stranraer last week. I wasn’t there, but you could tell the players wanted to bounce back.

“We now have full focus on Tuesday night, we won’t be taking Edinburgh City easy and we know we need to win to keep our chances of top spot alive.”

Don Cowie thrilled to have Clark as his player, rather than opponent

Cowie, meanwhile, believes Ross County’s latest signings will provide bite in attack as they seek to return to the Premiership next year.

Clark’s arrival last week was followed 24 hours later by midfielder Jamie Lindsay, 29, who helped County win the Championship in 2018-19.

Lindsay has spent time down at English League One side Rotherham and Bristol Rovers, who were relegated from the same division last term.

The Staggies boss explained how the willingness of both players to secure moves to the Highlands shone through when they were targeted.

He said: “I was really keen to freshen up the front area of the pitch.

“We know what Nicky is capable of – we’ve been on the receiving end of his quality plenty of times over the years.

“It was a deal that happened really quickly. Once contact was made, Nicky was keen to come up and be part of things here.

“He adds experience and he’s a goalscorer. He offers that know-how and intelligence in the final third, so he’s a very good player to add to that area of the pitch.

Lindsay in frame for Thistle match

“I’m delighted to also bring Jamie back. I played in the same team as him at his previous spell at the club.

“The fans will remember just how pivotal he was in helping us win the Championship title in 2019.

“He had a great period, especially at Rotherham. Unfortunately, he had a disappointing season last year at Bristol Rovers.

“I think that was a big factor in him returning to Ross County. He wants to get back to enjoying his football and coming in here every day. I know how much it means to him and how professional he is.

“The last 12 months were a bit of a setback, so for Jamie to come back and show how keen he was for it to happen is really exciting for all of us at the football club.

“To temper that, today was his first day with the group. It’s not like we signed him from a club – he was a free agent, so tomorrow’s game is probably a little bit too soon for him to feature, but hopefully he gets a good week of training under his belt and then Saturday becomes more realistic.”

