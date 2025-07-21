Striker Nicky Clark: Why Ross County was the right move – and why the decision was a quick one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Striker Nicky Clark: Why Ross County was the right move – and why the decision was a quick one

The 34-year-old ex-St Johnstone and Dundee United forward is chasing three Premier Sports Cup points against Edinburgh City on Tuesday.

By Reporter
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark in action against Ross County's Alex Iacovitti on September 17, 2022 at McDiarmid Park, Perth.
Nicky Clark, left, in action for St Johnstone against Ross County's Alex Iacovitti in September 2022. Image: SNS Group.

Attacker Nicky Clark revealed that once he had a chat with Ross County boss Don Cowie, he knew instantly Dingwall would be his next destination.

The 34-year-old ex-St Johnstone and Dundee United striker signed a one-year deal with the now Championship club on Friday.

The former Aberdeen youth player, who also played for Peterhead, Queen of the South, Rangers and Dunfermline Athletic, explained the appeal of returning to the Premiership in just one attempt was a big incentive.

He said: “I spoke to Don on the phone a couple of times and I immediately got a good feeling about coming here.

“If I was to drop to the Championship then I wanted it to be at a club who were looking to get back up and that’s one of the first things Don said, the only objective of the club is to get back into the top-flight.”

Clark’s last start was in St Johnstone colours in April when they lost to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semis.

He played the last half an hour in the Staggies’ 1-0 Premier Sports Cup victory at Championship hosts Queen of the South last weekend.

That result came a week after a 1-1 draw at League Two Stranraer and a penalty shoot-out loss left them with one point.

If County beat League Two visitors Edinburgh City on Tuesday night then Championship rivals Partick Thistle at home this weekend, they will top the group and enter the knockout stages.

Shaping up with new team-mates

Clark admits it has been one of the toughest pre-seasons of his career and hopes to fire his new side into the last 16 of the competition.

He added: “My last game was the Scottish Cup semi final which was a wee while ago. It’s been a long time but I’m delighted to get back out there.

“I’ve not had a pre-season like that for about six years. It was hard doing stuff on your own to keep myself ticking over.

“It does test your mental strength having to go out running by yourself, but I made sure I kept myself in decent shape.

“I’ve had a couple of training sessions with the boys at the end of the week.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS Group.

“I’m glad to get half an hour but I couldn’t feel my legs at the end. It was a great result for us as it’s difficult down here. Full credit to Queens, they are a really good team and were good to watch.

“It was a frustrating one against Stranraer last week. I wasn’t there, but you could tell the players wanted to bounce back.

“We now have full focus on Tuesday night, we won’t be taking Edinburgh City easy and we know we need to win to keep our chances of top spot alive.”

Don Cowie thrilled to have Clark as his player, rather than opponent

Cowie, meanwhile, believes Ross County’s latest signings will provide bite in attack as they seek to return to the Premiership next year.

Clark’s arrival last week was followed 24 hours later by midfielder Jamie Lindsay, 29, who helped County win the Championship in 2018-19.

Lindsay has spent time down at English League One side Rotherham and Bristol Rovers, who were relegated from the same division last term.

The Staggies boss explained how the willingness of both players to secure moves to the Highlands shone through when they were targeted.

He said: “I was really keen to freshen up the front area of the pitch.

“We know what Nicky is capable of – we’ve been on the receiving end of his quality plenty of times over the years.

“It was a deal that happened really quickly. Once contact was made, Nicky was keen to come up and be part of things here.

“He adds experience and he’s a goalscorer. He offers that know-how and intelligence in the final third, so he’s a very good player to add to that area of the pitch.

Lindsay in frame for Thistle match

“I’m delighted to also bring Jamie back. I played in the same team as him at his previous spell at the club.

“The fans will remember just how pivotal he was in helping us win the Championship title in 2019.

Ross County's Jamie Lindsay lifts the Championship trophy after their game against Queen of the South at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on April 26, 2019.
Jamie Lindsay with the Championship trophy he won with Ross County in 2019. Image: SNS Group.

“He had a great period, especially at Rotherham. Unfortunately, he had a disappointing season last year at Bristol Rovers.

“I think that was a big factor in him returning to Ross County. He wants to get back to enjoying his football and coming in here every day. I know how much it means to him and how professional he is.

“The last 12 months were a bit of a setback, so for Jamie to come back and show how keen he was for it to happen is really exciting for all of us at the football club.

“To temper that, today was his first day with the group. It’s not like we signed him from a club – he was a free agent, so tomorrow’s game is probably a little bit too soon for him to feature, but hopefully he gets a good week of training under his belt and then Saturday becomes more realistic.”

