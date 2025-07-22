Ross County and Caley Thistle hit the goal trail with emphatic Premier Sports Cup wins

Ross County boss Don Cowie praised his sharp-shooters after their 8-0 Premier Sports rout against League Two visitors Edinburgh City.

A first half brace from Ronan Hale – either side of a Jay Henderson goal – had the Championship Highlanders cruising against their League Two visitors.

Hale added a penalty just after the break for his treble and Henderson doubled up to make it five.

Academy graduate Joe Coyle got two goals late on, with striker Kieran Phillips also on the scoresheet.

This was County’s biggest win since hitting nine without reply against Stirling Albion in the Scottish Cup in February 2010.

Northern Ireland international Hale has now four goals in three cup games, with Henderson following on from his winner at Queen of the South at the weekend.

Partick Thistle are two points clear of County after they took care of their business, beating Queens at Firhill.

Teenagers made massive impacts

It all boils down now to Saturday’s final Group B tie when Partick Thistle head to the Global Energy Stadium, with the winner reaching the last 16 next month.

Anything less than a win for County almost certainly won’t be enough to take them through as one of the best three runners-up.

Cowie was thrilled that 16-year-old Coyle and 17-year-old Copeland Thain made their mark inside a stunning show of goal power.

He said: “We know it is still early in the season, and we are still getting to know one another as a group, but these were encouraging signs tonight.

“Getting the first goal lifted any weight. It should have come earlier when Nicky Clark had a great chance in the second minute. These are big moments that can change any game.

“We stuck at it and got the goal with a real moment of quality from Ronan Hale for that first goal. You could see the confidence and belief rise after that.

“As the game went on, it became really rewarding with two academy graduates getting on the pitch, Copeland Thain and Joe Coyle.

“They made big impacts with Joe getting two goals and Copeland getting an assist.

“It was a really good night for us, but there are still things we can improve on. The next test comes on Saturday against Partick Thistle.

Cowie praise for defender Declan Gallagher

Cowie was also thrilled also by his experienced defender Declan Gallagher for helping ensure no damage was done at the other end.

He added: “I don’t want to forget that, despite winning 8-0 and there being a lot of good performances, I can’t get away from what Declan Gallagher is bringing to the club.

“I thought he was outstanding. I know we won 8-0 and he’s a centre back, but you can see the way he controls things and drives the team forward.

“Jay again had the end product with two goals, which is great for his confidence, and I’m also delighted for Kieran Phillips coming on and getting the goal, showing the qualities he brings to the squad with his pace.”

Hale and Henderson sink visitors

Former St Johnstone and Dundee United attacker Nicky Clark, signed last week, made his starting debut and he guided an early effort wide of the left post.

Ex-Kelty Hearts forward Tiwi Daramola was the visitors’ livewire, putting keeper Brad Foster under pressure more than once inside the opening 15 minutes.

It took a fine stop by City keeper Mark Weir to deny a shot from right-back Ben Crompton then Jay Henderson flicked a back-post effort over the top.

The opening goal arrived on 22 minutes when Hale supplied a deft lob over Weir from 20 yards after a period of County pressure led to this opportunity which he took for his second goal in three matches.

Weir was called into action again when Henderson cleverly picked out Hale and the striker’s low shot needed to be turned around the post.

At the other end, Foster comfortably gathered a drive from the in-rushing James Stokes.

Seven minutes before the break, Henderson reacted quickest to a deflected pass to beat Weir with a high drive into the roof of the net to double the scoreline.

Edinburgh had barely regrouped when it became three as ex-Aberdeen winger Adam Emslie’s cut-back was tucked away by Hale.

Edinburgh outclassed by Ross County

And Hale’s heroics continued just after the break when he won a penalty when tripped by Jack Duncan. Up he stepped and crashed the spot-kick high past Weir.

Henderson added number five – and his second of the night – when he beat two opponents and smashed home a shot in off the post.

Coyle calmly opened his account after getting on the end of a Crompton pass before sliding the ball home.

And substitute Phillips tapped home another when he burst into the box to add more pain for the capital side before Coyle got his second from close range to complete a stunning scoring show.

East Kilbride 2-6 Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher praised his players after they produced a second-half goal-blitz against East Kilbride to keep their Premier Sports Cup qualification hopes alive.

The visitors went into the K Park clash wary of the SPFL new boys who had started the campaign brightly.

Scott Kellacher’s side fell behind but bounced back in style before going on to win the clash 6-2.

The win leaves Caley Thistle in second spot in Group F ahead of their final group game at Raith Rovers on Saturday.

The ICT boss said: “We had a game plan. We stuck at it, and it paid off.

“We knew what we had to do in terms of the way we had to mix it up because we knew they would come and press us.

“East Kilbride are a good side. They’ve got good players. They’ll do really well this year and we had to show how hard we had to work to go and earn the right to play. We felt we’d mixed the game up right, we knew what we wanted to do.

“We stuck at it and we took all our chances, which was ideal. We looked a threat when we went forward, which was really pleasing.

“I thought the way we responded to going behind was excellent. We knew there was still a long way to go in the game.

“It was really, really pleasing.”

The visitors started on the front foot and might have gone ahead within 60 seconds when Paul Allan had a free kick tipped round the post.

Despite controlling the first 15 minutes, Caley Jags found themselves behind when a free-kick delivered into the box caused mayhem, with the final touch coming off Danny Devine to put the in-form League Two side in front.

East Kilbride almost doubled their lead when John Robertson went through on goal, only to hit the post.

Instead, the visitors got the goal they deserved on 25 minutes as the evergreen Billy McKay headed home from two yards out following some great work down the right from Alfie Stewart.

Caley Thistle might have gone ahead just before the half-time whistle when Stewart lobbed a shot just over Joe Morrison only for the ball to bobble agonisingly wide of the post.

Once again it was the visitors who started the better of the two teams after the break.

It was Allan who managed to sneak a shot underneath Morrison from the narrowest of angles to put Inverness 2-1 up.

Inverness added to their lead minutes later, as Luis Longstaff was left with the acres of space inside the box, as he curled a wonderful strike into Morrison’s top corner.

Longstaff turned provider as he slipped in Calum Macleod down the right and he slotted the ball under an onrushing Morrison to make it 4-1 to the visitors.

Inverness were running riot, as Longstaff doubled his tally, finishing expertly to put his side in dreamland.

A brilliant Stewart free kick on 62 minutes made it 6-1 to the visitors to record a statement victory.

East Kilbride managed to grab a consolation goal at the end, when John Robertson slotted a free kick under the wall and into the bottom corner.