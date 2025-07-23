Joe Coyle’s memorable week: The multi-talented 16-year-old who scored for Newtonmore then bagged a double for Ross County’s first team

Sixteen-year-old Joe Coyle is enjoying quite the week – scoring big goals across two different sports.

Already a rising talent within the first-team at Newtonmore Shinty Club, he scored his team’s first goal in Saturday’s 6-1 Premiership win against Kyles Athletic, which places them just one point adrift of leaders Fort William.

Then, on Tuesday, he stepped off the bench for Ross County Football Club to score twice in the Dingwall side’s thumping 8-0 Premier Sports Cup win against League Two opponents Edinburgh City.

Coyle is believed to be the youngest County scorer in an SPFL match, with Ross Jack scoring for the club as a 15-year-old in the Highland League in 1974.

Fans are already drawing comparisons between professional golfer Robert MacIntyre, the US Open runner-up this year, who also plays when he can for his home town shinty side Oban Celtic.

‘Football is Joe’s job now and we always knew this was coming’ – Ross

Newtonmore first-team boss Peter Ross has often referred to Coyle as a “real talent”, having watched him be part of highly successful primary, under-14, under-17 sides, the latter of which he is still firmly part of.

His contribution of 10 goals this year for the senior side is helping keep More in the chase for honours.

That extends to this Saturday when they lock horns with local rivals Kingussie in the Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-final in Beauly for the right to meet either Oban Camanachd or Glasgow Mid Argyll in this season’s final.

However, Ross County’s midweek victory means they have a must-win Premier Sports Cup match against Partick Thistle on Saturday – only a victory will take the Championship team into the knockout stages of the competition.

Coyle is one of eight players who last week signed full-time apprenticeships at County along with midfielder Copeland Thain, Ollie Lamont, Rio Hastings, Lewis Mackay, Eoin Munro, Torran Lambie and Greg Ferguson.

Ross acknowledges that County will now take top billing for Coyle as a result, but says the teenager deserves his shot at making the mark in football’s Scottish Championship.

He said: “We’re all very pleased for Joe.

“Joe and his family have worked very hard for this. There’s a lot of travelling involved to attend training over the years. We hope it all goes very well for him.

“Football is Joe’s job now and we always knew this was coming but, as a club, we have other players who can step in and play as Joe carries on with his football career.”

Coyle is also in the Scotland under-17 squad for their upcoming shinty/hurling challenge matches in Ireland next month.

Head teacher’s praise for Joe Coyle

There’s plenty of pride locally for Coyle, who has just left Kingussie High School, whose head teacher Gavin Murphy extended his well wishes to an all-round star pupil.

He said: “Joe has just left school after earning his professional contract at Ross County.

“He’s a great lad, a genuine, polite, hard-working boy. I’m delighted for him. He’s naturally talented at football and shinty. It’s fantastic that he’s doing so well in both sports.

“He showed talent throughout the years in any sport, whether it was basketball, hockey, athletics – he’s always been a strong runner and jumper. He’s strong, with such physical attributes and I’m not surprised he’s been offered the contract at Ross County.

“It looks like he’ll have to give up shinty to focus on football. I didn’t even realise he’d bagged a brace for Ross County, which was great to see.

“As a school, we’re unfortunate to now lose him – it’s bittersweet in a way. It would have been great for him to carry on to S5-S6, but he’s taken the decision which I think is in his best interests.

“He’s got really supportive family and friends around him and he’s so well grounded.

“At 16, when you’re given that opportunity in front of you to sign for Ross County, he had to go for it.”

Cowie impressed by pair’s impact

Ross County manager Don Cowie sensed Coyle was ready for his debut – and was rewarded with two first-team debut goals.

A Ronan Hale hat-trick, a Jay Henderson brace and a strike from Kieran Phillips was added to be a late double from 16-year-old Coyle on his senior debut in that 8-0 rout of Edinburgh City.

There was also a competitive debut from the bench on Tuesday for 17-year-old midfielder Thain, who recently impressively replaced captain Connor Randall when he was injured in pre-season against Clachnacuddin.

While Coyle hit the net twice, Thain provided an assist and Cowie spelled out how important it was for the teenagers to have shown fans a glimpse of their potential.

He said: “It was a proud moment for Joe and Copeland and their families. I spoke about it afterwards in front of the rest of the players. It should not be underestimated what they have achieved tonight, making that step.

Under-17s’ display earned Coyle spot

“They still have so much more growth in them and so much hard work to come.

“Copeland especially has really impressed all of us in pre-season. You hope the game goes the way it did so we can get him on the pitch to allow him to get that taste of it. He deserved that.

“We didn’t see as much of Joe in pre-season as he was on holiday and he came back a bit later, but I had him in the squad at the end of last season because he impresses me every time I see him within the youth set-up.

“I watched him again for the under-17s on Sunday and that made my mind up that I wanted him to be involved tonight.

“I know when he comes on, he will be a threat. The way he took his two goals proved that.”

