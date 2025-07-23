Joe Coyle’s memorable week: The multi-talented 16-year-old who scored for Newtonmore then bagged a double for Ross County’s first team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Joe Coyle’s memorable week: The multi-talented 16-year-old who scored for Newtonmore then bagged a double for Ross County’s first team

Like golf star Robert MacIntyre, north teenager Coyle shows he can handle more than one sport by excelling in shinty and football.

Ross County's Joe Coyle, facing, celebrates after scoring against Edinburgh City, joined by George Robesten, centre, and Ben Crompton. This was in a Premier Sports Cup tie which they won 8-0 at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on July 22, 2025.
Ross County's Joe Coyle, facing, celebrates after scoring against Edinburgh City, joined by George Robesten, centre, and Ben Crompton. Image: Jasperimage
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk and Alasdair Bruce

Sixteen-year-old Joe Coyle is enjoying quite the week – scoring big goals across two different sports.

Already a rising talent within the first-team at Newtonmore Shinty Club, he scored his team’s first goal in Saturday’s 6-1 Premiership win against Kyles Athletic, which places them just one point adrift of leaders Fort William.

Then, on Tuesday, he stepped off the bench for Ross County Football Club to score twice in the Dingwall side’s thumping 8-0 Premier Sports Cup win against League Two opponents Edinburgh City. 

Coyle is believed to be the youngest County scorer in an SPFL match, with Ross Jack scoring for the club as a 15-year-old in the Highland League in 1974.

Fans are already drawing comparisons between professional golfer Robert MacIntyre, the US Open runner-up this year, who also plays when he can for his home town shinty side Oban Celtic.

‘Football is Joe’s job now and we always knew this was coming’ – Ross

Newtonmore first-team boss Peter Ross has often referred to Coyle as a “real talent”, having watched him be part of highly successful primary, under-14, under-17 sides, the latter of which he is still firmly part of.

His contribution of 10 goals this year for the senior side is helping keep More in the chase for honours.

That extends to this Saturday when they lock horns with local rivals Kingussie in the Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-final in Beauly for the right to meet either Oban Camanachd or Glasgow Mid Argyll in this season’s final.

However, Ross County’s midweek victory means they have a must-win Premier Sports Cup match against Partick Thistle on Saturday – only a victory will take the Championship team into the knockout stages of the competition.

Peter Ross takes charge of the Newtonmore from 2025. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Peter Ross, the Newtonmore manager. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Coyle is one of eight players who last week signed full-time apprenticeships at County along with midfielder Copeland Thain, Ollie Lamont, Rio Hastings, Lewis Mackay, Eoin Munro, Torran Lambie and Greg Ferguson.

Ross acknowledges that County will now take top billing for Coyle as a result, but says the teenager deserves his shot at making the mark in football’s Scottish Championship.

He said: “We’re all very pleased for Joe.

“Joe and his family have worked very hard for this. There’s a lot of travelling involved to attend training over the years. We hope it all goes very well for him.

“Football is Joe’s job now and we always knew this was coming but, as a club, we have other players who can step in and play as Joe carries on with his football career.”

Coyle is also in the Scotland under-17 squad for their upcoming shinty/hurling challenge matches in Ireland next month.

Head teacher’s praise for Joe Coyle

There’s plenty of pride locally for Coyle, who has just left Kingussie High School, whose head teacher Gavin Murphy extended his well wishes to an all-round star pupil.

He said: “Joe has just left school after earning his professional contract at Ross County.

“He’s a great lad, a genuine, polite, hard-working boy. I’m delighted for him. He’s naturally talented at football and shinty. It’s fantastic that he’s doing so well in both sports.

“He showed talent throughout the years in any sport, whether it was basketball, hockey, athletics – he’s always been a strong runner and jumper. He’s strong, with such physical attributes and I’m not surprised he’s been offered the contract at Ross County.

“It looks like he’ll have to give up shinty to focus on football. I didn’t even realise he’d bagged a brace for Ross County, which was great to see.

“As a school, we’re unfortunate to now lose him – it’s bittersweet in a way. It would have been great for him to carry on to S5-S6, but he’s taken the decision which I think is in his best interests.

“He’s got really supportive family and friends around him and he’s so well grounded.

“At 16, when you’re given that opportunity in front of you to sign for Ross County, he had to go for it.”

Cowie impressed by pair’s impact

Ross County manager Don Cowie sensed Coyle was ready for his debut – and was rewarded with two first-team debut goals.

A Ronan Hale hat-trick, a Jay Henderson brace and a strike from Kieran Phillips was added to be a late double from 16-year-old Coyle on his senior debut in that 8-0 rout of Edinburgh City.

Joe Coyle celebrates a goal for Newtonmore against Kingussie in the Mowi Premiership earlier this year at The Eilan, Newtonmore.
Joe Coyle celebrates a goal for Newtonmore against Kingussie in the Mowi Premiership earlier this year. Image: Neil G Paterson.

There was also a competitive debut from the bench on Tuesday for 17-year-old midfielder Thain, who recently impressively replaced captain Connor Randall when he was injured in pre-season against Clachnacuddin.

While Coyle hit the net twice, Thain provided an assist and Cowie spelled out how important it was for the teenagers to have shown fans a glimpse of their potential.

He said: “It was a proud moment for Joe and Copeland and their families. I spoke about it afterwards in front of the rest of the players. It should not be underestimated what they have achieved tonight, making that step.

Under-17s’ display earned Coyle spot

“They still have so much more growth in them and so much hard work to come.

“Copeland especially has really impressed all of us in pre-season. You hope the game goes the way it did so we can get him on the pitch to allow him to get that taste of it. He deserved that.

Ross County midfielder Copeland Thain in action recently against Clachnacuddin in a pre-season friendly at Grant Street Park, Inverness, on July 8, 2025.
Ross County midfielder Copeland Thain in action recently against Clachnacuddin. Image: Jasperimage.

“We didn’t see as much of Joe in pre-season as he was on holiday and he came back a bit later, but I had him in the squad at the end of last season because he impresses me every time I see him within the youth set-up.

“I watched him again for the under-17s on Sunday and that made my mind up that I wanted him to be involved tonight.

“I know when he comes on, he will be a threat.  The way he took his two goals proved that.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation