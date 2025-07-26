Ross County 1-3 Partick Thistle: Don Cowie reaction and main talking points after sore cup defeat

Don Cowie admits Ross County got what they deserved as their 3-1 loss against Partick Thistle saw them exit the Premier Sports Cup.

Robbie Crawford’s goal just before half-time put County’s Championship rivals in front after a well-contested opening period.

And a scorching shot from Logan Chalmers and fine goal from Ben Stanway was followed late on by a Jordan White consolation as the Glasgow team’s three points took them through as Group B winners with four wins from four ties.

County finished second in the section, but on seven points from their four matches, with 1-0 and 8-0 wins against Queen of the South and Edinburgh City following an opening day draw at League Two Stranraer, which they lost on penalties.

Realistically, they needed at worst a penalty shoot-out bonus point win against Partick to get through to round two.

Warning ahead of the Championship

Cowie felt too many of his team were not at their best.

He said: “Credit to Partick, they were very good. We didn’t cause them enough problems and they deserved to win.

“The game was very much in the balance in the first half and it was so disappointing to concede just before half-time and the manner of the goal.

“There were things in the first half we did well and we looked a threat with a couple of shots blocked and Ronan Hale hitting the crossbar. But Thistle were a threat as well.

“I was happy to try and get in 0-0 at half-time and re-evaluate and put our stamp on the game. That goal changes it.

“We tried, but we didn’t get any momentum at the start of the second half. We made a few changes but it didn’t materialise.

“It’s a new group and they’re an honest group but not enough played to their potential. If you don’t perform to a high level, teams will punish you.

“We wanted to be in the next round of the cup but this highlights what’s coming in the Championship.

“If anyone thinks this is going to be plain sailing, today showed that won’t be the case. Partick were really good and there are another eight teams that are capable.”

Players returning for the big kick-off

With the league campaign starting at Airdrie next Saturday, manager Cowie insists they will be in a better place.

He added: “This time next week we will be a lot stronger. Connor Randall and Gary Mackay-Steven will be back, as should Akil Wright.

“That will make a big difference to the team. Jamie Lindsay will also be fitter after training more with the group.

“But we are also light in the centre back area and that is something we will be prioritising.”

Clinical Partick goals sink Staggies

County made two changes from the side which smashed Edinburgh City 8-0 in midweek, with Ross Laidlaw replacing Brad Foster in goals and Dean Cornelius coming in for Arron Lyall in midfield.

The first chance of note was an outrageous 35-yard lob from Hale, which bounced off the crossbar twice and into the arms of goalkeeper Lewis Budinauckas.

Thistle had started the tie well overall, with Ts’oanelo Lets’osa having a shot saved and a few crosses coming into the box, but without an end product.

Chalmers then got into the box and his low drive was saved by the alert Laidlaw to keep it scoreless.

Thistle took a big step forward in the tie when a superb through ball from Luke McBeth after a neat exchange of passes found Crawford and he stroked his shot beyond Laidlaw.

And it was game over on 65 minutes with another goal with quality.

This time, ex-ICT wide man Chalmers sent a rising drive out of Laidlaw’s reach after cutting in from the right and unleashing a left-foot shot into the net.

Sub Ben Stanway smashed home a third after being set up by impressive Tony Watt to kill the tie.

County sub White stooped to head home a late reply, but County were second best overall as they bowed out of the cup before the knockouts.

System switch shows signs of intent

In recent weeks, Cowie has set out his new-look side in a 4-4-2 system, a departure from the favoured three at the back foundation in last season’s Premiership.

Having ex-Aberdeen winger Adam Emslie on the left flank and Jay Henderson, fresh from his year on loan at Ayr United, always keen to send in balls at the earliest opportunity for Nicky Clark and Hale on this occasion.

This looked to be working fine in the initial stages, but Jags soon took control.

Unfortunately for County, they were unpicked by Partick with three quality goals and that will be studied by Cowie and his staff.

Lack of bite in County attack costly

Apart from Hale’s cheeky chip and a few close calls, County didn’t cause too much trouble to the visitors until White’s headed goal late on.

Cowie is in the market for another attacker, with Nicky Clark supporting Hale in this encounter, although the ex-St Johnstone forward was replaced by Arron Lyall at the break.

Experienced front man White then came on for Emslie, with Henderson adding weight to the attack.

Full focus on league start at Airdrie

The cup campaign is now over and it’s all about the bigger picture for County – trying to win the Championship.

The message is clear, they need to get back to the Premiership in 2026 and banking early league points will set them on their way.

This was County’s first real test in the cup against a league rival, who should be a promotion contender as they normally are.

Ross County and Partick ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-4-2): Laidlaw 6, O’Sullivan 6, Smith 6, Gallagher 7, Crompton 6 (Phillips 79), Emslie 6 (White 55), Cornelius 6, Docherty 6 (Lindsay 66), Henderson 6, Clark 5 (Lyall 46), Hale 6.

Subs not used: Foster (GK), Robeston, Thain, MacKay, Coyle.

PARTICK THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Budinauckas 6, Reading 6, O’Reilly 6, Ashcroft 6, Logan 6, McBeth 7, Crawford 7 (Falconer 86), Fitzpatrick 6 (Lawless 77), Letsosa 6 (Stanway 73), Chalmers 7, Watt 7 (Horn 86).

Subs not used: Clarke (GK), Cameron, MacKenzie, Dolan.

Referee: Ryan Lee.

Attendance: 1,704.

Man of the match: Tony Watt.

