EXCLUSIVE: Ross County’s Declan Gallagher – ‘We looked like a team of passengers’ in defeat to Partick

Declan Gallagher admits Ross County were “like a team of passengers” as they slipped to a costly 3-1 Premier Sports Cup defeat to Partick Thistle.

Saturday’s result saw their Championship rivals sail through to the knockout stages with a 100% record, with the Staggies’ seven points meaning they crashed out of the competition.

Goals from Robbie Crawford, Logan Chalmers and Ben Stanway earned Mark Wilson’s Jags three points, with Jordan White’s late headed goal only a consolation.

Former Motherwell, Aberdeen and St Mirren centre-half Gallagher, who helped Dundee United finish fourth in the Premiership last season, was County’s first summer signing after their play-off final loss to Livingston sent them down to the second tier.

County kicked off their Premier Sports Cup fixtures with a 1-1 draw at League Two Stranraer, losing the penalty shoot-out to start with one point.

A 1-0 victory at League One Queen of the South put them back on track and an 8-0 midweek rout over League Two Edinburgh City offered hope of reaching round two – had they beaten leaders Partick over 90 minutes or on penalties.

‘Our intensity was lacking massively’

However, a below-par show left boss Don Cowie, his staff, players and fans frustrated at full-time.

Gallagher, 34, didn’t pull any punches in his post-match assessment, with the Championship starting away to Airdrie this Saturday very much in mind.

He told The Press and Journal: “Partick were better than us all over the park, to be honest. We were second to every ball. First ball, second balls, we were not on it.

“Our intensity was lacking massively. Partick looked like the team that wanted to win the game.

“We looked like a team of passengers, which isn’t good, but the good thing is we can rectify this. We can put the group stages of the cup behind us.

“It is disappointing for the fans, who would have loved a good cup run, but we must put it behind us and look to Saturday’s opening game of the season. We need to get off to a flyer.

“Everybody got high after the Edinburgh City result on Tuesday and, no disrespect to them as a League Two side, but Partick Thistle are the kind of team we will be playing every week – that’s the standard a lot of boys in the changing room need to get up to, and quickly.

“This is a new team and it’s 11 boys getting to know one another. The League Cup comes around quickly, but there are no excuses – we have to be better and we know that.

“We get back on Monday and we’ll work so hard on the training ground. It’s no longer lower league opposition we’re playing.

“We’re playing against men that are hungry and Partick Thistle are a team that will be up there fighting, so that’s the quality we will be up against.”

Returning trio will make a difference

The nine-times capped Scotland international explained the players within the club who have no experience of the Championship must get smart within the division quickly.

And he feels the return from injury for a key trio will make a difference.

He said: “It’s a good group of boys, but there are some boys who have not yet played at this standard.

“If you look at Partick, they have experienced boys right through their team who have played in this league.

“We were missing Connor Randall, Akil Wright and Gary Mackay-Steven at the weekend. That’s three players who would be in your starting team.

“They are pivotal, with Connor also being the captain.

“But there are no excuses for Saturday’s performance. We should have been good enough to handle it, but it’s a group who are all willing to learn and all working hard.

“We’ll work hard this week to try and get off to a flyer in the league, which is the most important thing for this club. ”

Gallagher addresses favourites’ tag

County are the team tipped to win the Championship title, with St Johnstone, also relegated from the Premiership, expected to be their main rivals in another multi-club chase for promotion.

Gallagher says the Dingwall team can expect a testing campaign, but feels they should embrace the challenge from day one.

He added: “We might be the bookies’ favourites, but we are under no illusion that this league is very hard, probably harder than the Premiership.

“There are six or seven teams with the same amount of quality as we have. They don’t have the pressure because they’re not the bookies’ favourites, but it’s up to us to live up to that mark.

“We shouldn’t shy away from it. We should be embracing it and go out and show why we’re the best.

“On Saturday, we didn’t do that, but we have to do that from the opening day of the season.”

