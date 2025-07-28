Exclusive: The inside story of Ross County 17-year-old midfielder Copeland Thain, who showed signs of promise as a kid in Australia

Ex-Ross County striker Steven McGarry was thrilled to see 17-year-old midfielder Copeland Thain make his senior Staggies debut last week.

That’s mainly because the Sorrento FC coach, based in Perth, Australia, coached Copeland when the family, including his Rothes-playing brother Taylor, moved Down Under, returning to the north of Scotland around eight years ago.

Just days after the academy graduate signed a full-time apprenticeship, he came on as a substitute and provided an assist in the Dingwall team’s 8-0 Premier Sports Cup rout against League Two visitors Edinburgh City.

With County dropping down from the Premiership, a crop of eight younger players have joined winger George Robesten and midfielder Andrew MacLeod as graduates from the Global Energy Stadium club’s youth set-up.

The other under-18s who signed County deals this month were: Ollie Lamont, Rio Hastings, Lewis Mackay, Eoin Munro, Torran Lambie, Joe Coyle and Greg Ferguson.

‘MiniRoos’ first real steps in football

Former St Mirren star McGarry, who scored 27 goals in 129 appearances from 2002-2006, explained how the Thain siblings came to link up with him in Western Australia.

He said: “When I stopped playing professionally with (the only progression team in the state of Western Australia) Perth Glory, I had a year or two coaching and then I joined a club called ECU Joondalup where I was a technical director, but also a player-coach.

“I overseen all the young academy players and helped with the structure of that.

“Copeland came in, and he was maybe nine or 10 at that point. Anyone up to the age of 12 in Australia are known as MiniRoos and he was playing nine-a-sides at that point.

“His brother Taylor and Copeland were in their respective teams. The brothers were two kids with fantastic attitudes.

“With them being Scottish and me being Scottish, and them being from the Highlands, where I played for Ross County, was great. I shared some stories with them and that was a good intro as we build up good relationships from there.

Copeland ‘just loved the game’

“At that age, Copeland was tiny, so he’s definitely taken a growth spurt. He’s still lean and developing with a little bit of muscle mass to put on, but he just loved the game – whether it was team training, holiday camps, Futsal, Copeland and his brother had the love for the game.

“You could tell from that early age Copeland was a good footballer.

“I try to follow his journey with some footage his mum and dad put on social media. The last year or so has been amazing for him.

“But this year, to be training with the first-team, becoming involved in pre-season games and then making his debut, I was delighted to see it happen.

“He had such a fantastic attitude and appetite to learn and work to improve.

“It was strange for me, as a former Ross County player, coaching him on the other side of the world, and then him now having made his debut over there. It’s amazing how these things work.

“His mum sent me a nice message the other night, about him making his debut.

“It’s fantastic to see this young lad getting the opportunity.”

Smaller squad opens up chances

McGarry explained a scaled-down first-team at County opens doors for the up-and-coming group if they can deliver quality and the right attributes to Cowie and his coaches.

He said: “I know it’s important the club has a successful season. I know (manager) Don Cowie, (chief executive) Steven Ferguson and (chairman) Roy MacGregor very well.

“I also know (football development director) Campbell Money very well. He was St Mirren goalkeeper when I was coming through.

“In terms of the budget and the balance, the club need to see a return in their investment.

“The club have always had the really good mindset of bringing the local lads through. It’s great to see Don getting some of these lads involved.

“It’s similar to when I was coming through as a young player at St Mirren. They never had a big squad.

“If you went in with the right training attitude and done all the right things – as well as obviously playing with quality – you just have to wait for your opportunity.

“The smaller squad this season definitely opens the door for these young lads. They will have to earn it. Don has to make sure the ones coming through are the right types of character as it will be tough in this year’s Championship.

“But these players who have just been given full-time contracts, that’s when the realisation hits that you’re pretty close.

“It’s fantastic. It’s about getting the chance when it comes to get on that pitch and making an impact.”

Consolidation aim after trophy win

McGarry’s semi-pro club Sorrento’s 2-0 victory over Balcatta Etna at the weekend means they are ninth in the 12-club NPL WA.

The head coach enjoyed a stunning record-breaking campaign with the Perth club last year, winning 19 consecutive games within an unbeaten season in West State League Division One.

Their 62 points haul, which left them an incredible 17 points clear of runners-up Dianella White Eagles, was the best post-1960s achievement and completed by the side scoring 75 goals.

After suffering relegation the year before, McGarry showed brilliant leadership to drive his club back in sensational style – and he’s gained more success in 2025.

He said: “We had a bit of a crazy season last year. We won 19 on the bounce and broke several records.

“We also won the first trophy of this season called the NPL Night Series, which was great.

“Our league form has been a bit indifferent. We have also had some brilliant performances like last month when we beat the champions 2-0.

“But we’ve not hit a run of consistency, so we’ve got a big end to the season. The boys have been playing well over the last six weeks.

“We have a younger squad this year, so for us to do well would be to consolidate and look more towards next year and have a crack at it.

“The silverware we won was the first time in 15 years the club had won a top-league trophy, so that was great. We want to finish strongly now and kick on next year.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.