Ross County press briefing: Don Cowie’s injury and transfer updates ahead of league kick-off at Airdrie

Manager Don Cowie had mixed injury news for fans ahead of Saturday’s Championship kick-off at Airdrie.

The Dingwall club – relegated from the Premiership via the play-offs in May – are gearing up for the Championship kick-off at Airdrie this Saturday.

And it comes hot on the heels of crashing out of the Premier Sports Cup following the weekend’s 3-1 loss against league promotion rivals Partick Thistle.

Despite seven new signings starting against the Jags, the absence of captain Connor Randall and defender Akil Wright didn’t help the Highlanders’ cause on a day when they were deservedly beaten.

In Group B, they defeated League One Queen of the South 1-0 away, and League Two Edinburgh City 8-0, but an opening day draw at Stranraer, also of League Two, followed by a penalty shoot-out loss left Cowie’s team playing catch-up.

Seven points from three games was not good enough to be one of the best three runners-up to qualify for the knockouts next month.

Saturday’s hosts Airdrie also exited the Premier Sports Cup, losing to 3-2 to their section winners, League One opponents Alloa Athletic, after an impressive victory over top-flight Dundee, then wins against Bonnyrigg Rose, of the Lowland League, and League One Montrose.

Midfielder Randall didn’t feature in any of the four cup ties due to a head knock sustained pre-season against Clachnacuddin meaning he had to spend time on the sidlines, while an Achilles issue kept centre half Wright out of the Edinburgh and Thistle ties.

One of County’s main signings, winger Gary Mackay-Steven has been out most of July with a knee injury, but has been working towards the showdown with the Diamonds.

Mackay-Steven set for Airdrie game

Speaking at the weekly press conference at the Global Energy Stadium, Cowie confirmed former Scotland, Dundee United, Celtic, New York City, Hearts and Kilmarnock star Mackay-Steven, who came through the County ranks as a youth, will be available for the weekend.

He said: “Gary Mackay-Steven will be back. He’s been in full training, and we’re really excited to have him back.

“Watching him today in training, we can see what GMS will bring to the team.

“He’s had a frustrating three-week period after the Strathspey Thistle pre-season game, but he had a week’s fitness training to make sure he was ready for full training.

“Saturday against Airdrie was always the aim, so we’re looking forward to that.

Captain returns but Wright is a doubt

“With Connor Randall, despite us not being able to use him, he’s been training for the last 12-14 days with the first-team, so he hasn’t missed out with the fitness aspects. Having him back is key also.

“Akil Wright is a doubt. The injury hasn’t settled the way we wanted it to. He’s gone today for a scan, and we hope there is nothing major there, but it will be good for his own peace of mind to know what’s going wrong.

“He’s got a bit of discomfort in the Achilles area, which is a fragile area of the body, so we want to ensure he gets that right. We know how important he is.”

Ex-Stockport star Wright never missed a Premiership game for Cowie’s team last season, so will be a big loss for as long as he’s out.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay, who returned to the club last week after recent years at Rotherham and Bristol Rovers, came off the bench midway through the second half against Partick.

The 29-year-old playmaker, who helped the Staggies win the Championship in 2019, is pressing for a start against the Diamonds and will be in contention, Cowie confirmed.

Another signing on track for kick off

And Cowie revealed the club are closing in on a 12th summer signing in the shape of another central defender, which they’ve been hunting the past few weeks.

He added: “Maybe the centre back could happen before the weekend potentially.

“Without Akil, there is a real hole there. We’ve only got Declan (Gallagher) and Dylan (Smith) there as natural centre backs right now, so that’s something we’re trying to do and it could happen over the next couple of days.

“In this game, you never know if it will come to fruition or not, but we’re certainly trying.”

