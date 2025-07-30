Exclusive: Ross County’s head of youth development Gordon Duff details talents of club’s eight full-time graduates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Exclusive: Ross County’s head of youth development Gordon Duff details talents of club’s eight full-time graduates

Two of the Staggies under-18s burst on to the scene in the Premier Sports Cup, but what do all eight new pros offer ahead of the new league season?

Ross County graduates, back, from left: Lewis Mackay, Copeland Thain, Eoin Munro, Torran Lambie. Front: Joe Coyle, Greg Ferguson, Rio Hastings, Oliver Lamont. Image: Courtesy of Ross County FC
Ross County graduates, back, from left: Lewis Mackay, Copeland Thain, Eoin Munro, Torran Lambie. Front: Joe Coyle, Greg Ferguson, Rio Hastings, Oliver Lamont. Image: Courtesy of Ross County FC
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Ross County recently announced the signing of eight academy players on full-time apprenticeships with the Championship club – but who are they?

Two of the players burst on to the scene in some style for their debuts in last week’s emphatic 8-0 Premier Sports Cup rout against Edinburgh City.

After coming off the bench in the second half, forward Joe Coyle – also a shinty star for top-flight Newtonmore – scored twice.

And midfielder Copeland Thain, who spent time in Australia being coached as a kid by ex-County attacker Steven McGarry, provided an assist for Kieran Phillips’ goal.

Manager Don Cowie, working with a trimmed down squad since dropping down from the Premiership in May, wants to see the youngsters push the seniors for game-time as the club targets promotion back to the top league within one season.

Speaking exclusively to The Press and Journal, Gordon Duff, County’s head of youth development and academy operations, gives our readers an insight into the eight signed-up younger players before the Championship campaign kicks off on Saturday away to Airdrie.

Ross County's head of youth development and academy operations Gordon Duff speaking at a media conference at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall.
Ross County’s head of youth development and academy operations Gordon Duff. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Oliver Lamont, defender, 16

Duff said: “Oliver is a centre half from Inverness, who used to come to our community courses.

“He was within Clach’s youth set-up where we brought him in from, and he’s been here for a few years.

“He’s athletic, wants to get on the ball, and has got good pace about him.”

Greg Ferguson, midfielder, 16

GD: “Greg is an exciting, attacking midfielder, who is another under-17 player – who is also chief executive Steven Ferguson’s son.

“He plays in the no.10 role and is a really good technical player. He’s got a good eye for the game.”

Lewis Mackay, midfielder, 17

GD: “Lewis, an under-18 player, is more of a number six or an eight, so mainly a central midfielder.

“He’s from Dingwall and he’s the son of Dave MacKay, who played centre-half for Ross County years ago (from 1994-2001).

“Lewis has progressed through the age groups and has done really well.”

Rio Hastings, defender/midfielder, 17

GD: “The son of another former Ross County player, Richard Hastings, who also used to be head of youth here.

“Rio can play in the middle or at left-back.

“He recovered superbly from a few injuries last season, and he’s done really well since he’s come in.

“He came in from Inverness and has latterly progressed through our age groups.

“He’s shown great character to deservedly put himself in the frame and earn a pro deal.”

Copeland Thain, midfielder, 17

GD: “Copeland has been in and around the first-team and has now, of course, made his debut.

“He’s technically an under-19 now.

“He has such a drive and determination about him – he’s strong-minded about what he wants to do.

Copeland Thain in action for Ross County against Clachnacuddin. Imag: Jasperimage.

“He went on out loan latterly to (North Caledonian League champions) Invergordon and scored the goal to win the (Under-18s) Club Academy Scotland (CAS) Cup final (against Morton in May). 

“Copeland has probably been the main player training with the first-team.”

Eoin Munro, midfielder, 16

GD: “Eoin has played for the academy since primary school age and has gone right through the system.

“He’s a ball-playing central midfielder, who has really good technical ability in his range of passing and what he sees within a game. He plays regularly as a six or an eight.

“He’s with the under-17s right now and he will hopefully push on.”

Joe Coyle, striker, 16

GD: “Joe, who made his debut with two goals against Edinburgh, is an exciting spark.

“In the past year when Joe has been involved, playing for the 18s in their Scottish Youth Cup run and at his own 16s age group, he has shown how exciting he is to watch.

Ross County striker Joe Coyle, on his debut, scores one of two goals against Edinburgh City in the Premier Sports Cup group stages at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on July 22, 2025.
Joe Coyle scored twice on his Ross County debut against Edinburgh City last week. Image: Jasperimage.

“He plays off the shoulder, and he’s got pace and runs in behind defences. Nothing seems to faze him, whether it’s coming off the bench for the first-team or playing for the under-17s a few days before against Clach.

“It’s excellent to see Joe been given his opportunity last week, both for the academy and for Joe, for all the hard work he has put in.”

Torran Lambie, striker, 17

GD: “Torran, who is from Grantown, played for Scotland schools’ team last year and has been in our youth system for many years now.

“Like Joe, he has scored a lot of goals across the youth ages and possesses pace and power as a striker and has a good ability to create chances through his individual skills on the ball, as well as being a strong and powerful presence at the top end of the pitch.”

Duff’s key message to apprentices

Speaking about what his advice is to the group as they hunt down more senior experience with the Ross County first-team, Duff said: “My message to the boys is to keep working hard.

“They have to make the best of the opportunity, whether this season that is with our first-team or they go out on loan to the Highland League or North Caledonian League. They need to step up and show their capabilities.

“For the eight new players, and the three already in the first-team (Dylan Smith, Andrew MacLeod and George Robesten), it’s a fantastic opportunity for them.

“When you add Jayden Reid, Jamie Williamson and Calum Brown, we now have 11 full-time apprentices.

“They are putting in the hard work every single day. It is now up to them to grasp them, but we are here to help them and push them in the right direction.

“As an academy, we hope they do that and then the manager and staff put trust in them to give them opportunities when they arise – similar to what happened last week.”

“I’ve been at Ross County for around 20 years, so have seen many cycles and changes at the club, and this is the biggest investment we’ve had in young players in a good number of years.”

