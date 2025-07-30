Update: Ross County’s Ronan Hale not on Dundee’s target list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Update: Ross County’s Ronan Hale not on Dundee’s target list

Earlier reports suggested the Premiership Dark Blues were leading the way for the under-contract Northern Ireland striker.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County striker Ronan Hale celebrates after scoring against Stranraer in the Premier Sports Cup on July 15, 2025 at Stair Park, Stranraer.
Ross County striker Ronan Hale has already scored four goals this season, including this one against Stranraer in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: SNS Group.

A report linking Ross County striker Ronan Hale to Premiership side Dundee appears to be wide of the mark.

We told earlier how the Belfast Telegraph said Steven Pressley’s Dark Blues were keen on the 26-year-old, who scored 18 goals last term in his debut year in Scotland after moving from part-time NIFL side Cliftonville.

Hale, who represented Republic of Ireland at youth level, switched to Northern Ireland for whom he made his full international debut last month.

The report suggested Hale is looking for a move away from County now they have been relegated to the Championship in a bid to boost his international chances, with Dundee “leading the race” to sign him, with Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers also interested.

Dark Blues not making move for Hale

However, Hale, who has already bagged four Premier Sports Cup goals including a hat-trick against Edinburgh City, recently told The Press and Journal his focus is very much on Dingwall. 

He said: “I know there’s speculation (about my future), but I’m here and ready to keep playing for Ross County. I’m looking forward to getting started and pick up from where I left off.”

Ronan Hale celebrates after Isaac Price scored the only goal in Northern Ireland's 1-0 friendly win over Iceland on Monday, June 9, 2025, at Windsor Park, Belfast.
Ronan Hale celebrates after Isaac Price scored the only goal in Northern Ireland’s 1-0 friendly win over Iceland at Windsor Park, Belfast, last month. Image: Presseye/INPHO/Shutterstock

County signed Hale on a three-year deal last summer, therefore he is central to their plans to win promotion back to the Premiership in one year. It’s thought it would take at least a firm £1m offer to kick off any discussions, if at all.

In terms of Dundee’s interest, the Courier’s Dundee FC reporter George Cran said on X: “Despite recent reports that Dundee want to sign Ross County’s Ronan Hale, it’s not one they are actively pursuing. Focus is very much on adding to their midfield options.”

Former Falkirk and Coventry City head coach Pressley replaced Tony Docherty in the Dens Park hot-seat and he’s under pressure early on after exiting the Premier Sports Cup at the group stages.

County kick off their Championship assault this Saturday away to Airdrie. 

