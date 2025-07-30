Update: Ross County’s Ronan Hale not on Dundee’s target list

A report linking Ross County striker Ronan Hale to Premiership side Dundee appears to be wide of the mark.

We told earlier how the Belfast Telegraph said Steven Pressley’s Dark Blues were keen on the 26-year-old, who scored 18 goals last term in his debut year in Scotland after moving from part-time NIFL side Cliftonville.

Hale, who represented Republic of Ireland at youth level, switched to Northern Ireland for whom he made his full international debut last month.

The report suggested Hale is looking for a move away from County now they have been relegated to the Championship in a bid to boost his international chances, with Dundee “leading the race” to sign him, with Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers also interested.

Dark Blues not making move for Hale

However, Hale, who has already bagged four Premier Sports Cup goals including a hat-trick against Edinburgh City, recently told The Press and Journal his focus is very much on Dingwall.

He said: “I know there’s speculation (about my future), but I’m here and ready to keep playing for Ross County. I’m looking forward to getting started and pick up from where I left off.”

County signed Hale on a three-year deal last summer, therefore he is central to their plans to win promotion back to the Premiership in one year. It’s thought it would take at least a firm £1m offer to kick off any discussions, if at all.

In terms of Dundee’s interest, the Courier’s Dundee FC reporter George Cran said on X: “Despite recent reports that Dundee want to sign Ross County’s Ronan Hale, it’s not one they are actively pursuing. Focus is very much on adding to their midfield options.”

Former Falkirk and Coventry City head coach Pressley replaced Tony Docherty in the Dens Park hot-seat and he’s under pressure early on after exiting the Premier Sports Cup at the group stages.

County kick off their Championship assault this Saturday away to Airdrie.