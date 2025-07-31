Ross County boss Don Cowie outlines dangers for opening day clash at Airdrie as he gears up for ‘unpredictable’ Championship

Ross County will be alert to the threat of a former Hearts hot-shot when they kick off their Championship campaign at Airdrie this Saturday.

The Dingwall club, who lost the Premiership play-off final to Livingston in May, are focused on going straight back to the top flight in one year – like they achieved in 2018-19.

The Staggies start away to Airdrieonians, who won their relegation play-off final against Cove Rangers.

The Diamonds escaped the automatic drop thanks to Hamilton’s 15-point deduction due to various breaches of Scottish Professional Football League rules.

Player/manager Rhys McCabe’s side were unlucky not to qualify for the 16 last of the Premier Sports Cup, winning three ties, but being pipped by Alloa Athletic, who beat them 3-2 on Saturday.

County’s interest in the League Cup was also ended on Saturday when they lost 3-1 at home to Championship rivals Partick Thistle.

Striker Euan Henderson – a summer signing from Accies – has scored three games in Airdrie last three matches and he was an emerging talent at Hearts when County boss Don Cowie played there from 2018 to 2020.

Diamonds ‘have added freshness’

County’s first league opponents, who beat top-flight Dundee in the cup, are shaping up well, according to Cowie.

He said: “Airdrie had a wee bit of a challenge last year, but they had lost a few players from the previous season and had a couple of injuries which played a huge part.

“They don’t carry a huge squad, so that would affect any team, but they have stayed in the league.

“They will want to make sure that they start well. They have added a freshness, and they have added experience at the back in Sean McGinty.

“I know Euan Henderson from playing with him at Hearts, he has bags of pace and power and he can be a real threat on his day.

“He has started the season well, so there are plenty of things for us to think about.

“I want to see us being on the front foot and attacking each game, and that starts on Saturday against Airdrie.”

Seven-goal thriller last time v Airdrie

Two years ago, it took an Eamonn Brophy winner in extra-time to seal a nervy 4-3 victory in North Lanarkshire to squeeze through in the League Cup.

Cowie has plenty of respect for their weekend hosts.

He said: “We played against Airdrie a couple of years ago in the League Cup.

“I seen at first hand when I was (County’ assistant manager how good a job Rhys McCabe has done there.

“Airdrie are a very good footballing team, who had a great season two years ago when they got to the play-offs.

“It was a bit more challenging for them last season, but they lost a lot of key players and had a few injuries, so that was maybe a big factor.

“They have shown already in the League Cup, when they beat Dundee, that this will be a tough game and we will have to be well aware of that.”

Ready for ‘unpredictable’ season

After this weekend’s opener, County will host expected main title rivals St Johnstone on Friday, the club who came down from the Premiership with the Staggies.

Cowie knows it’s going to require his men to be consistently at their best to win the top prize after 38 matches.

He added: “The Championship is always unpredictable.

“Every team will fancy their chances on any given week and every team is ultra-competitive.

“There are good squads and good teams throughout the league.

“It will, as always, come down to who is the most consistent. That’s what we will be striving for.

“A reminder of what lies ahead is exactly what Saturday was for us (by losing to Partick).

“It’s a reminder of the challenge, but also that we’re a new group. We have so much still to improve on.

“Had the result gone our way on Saturday, I would still have had the same feeling.

“Seventeen players have left this club, and 11 have come in. That’s a big turnover.

“We were missing a few players, but we will be in a stronger position this weekend.”

Captain Connor Randall and winger Gary Mackay-Steven return from respective head and knee injuries to make the weekend squad, but defender Akil Wright is a doubt due to an Achilles injury.

