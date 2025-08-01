Ross County’s Ben Crompton on his valuable Tamworth experience ahead of signing for Staggies

Swapping Sunderland for Tamworth last season worked a treat for new Ross County defender Ben Crompton.

Having made just one first-team appearance for the Black Cats – who have just been promoted back to the English Premier League – the right-back snapped up the chance to go on loan to National League Tamworth last November until the end of last season.

Crompton made around 30 appearances there, including in a high-profile FA Cup tie against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur, where it ended 0-0 after 90 minutes before Spurs won 3-0 in extra-time in January this year.

‘Learning to scrap for three points’

It was decision time for the 21-year-old in June, and he was thrilled to be given the chance to join County on a two-year contract, a club determined to get back to the Premiership in one campaign.

When asked about how the loan experience helped his development, Crompton said: “It was massive for me. It has made me more ready for this season because it gave me so much experience.

“I had 25 league appearances, two in the FA Cup and a couple more in other cups, so I got a lot of game-time.

“That was really good for me. It showed me a different side of football, and how from being in an academy where it is all about development, you learn sometimes you need to just scrap for three points.

“Having that mindset, and being able to switch mentalities, has definitely helped me to come here and fit straight in. It is a lot different going from academy to men’s football, but I have loved every minute of it.

“The experiences I had from last season are good memories I’ll always have.”

‘Buzzing’ to sign for Ross County

Crompton, who can play centre half or midfield but hasn’t yet for County, will hope to feature in Saturday’s opening Championship fixture at Airdrie.

He explained having the chance to be part of a promotion-pushing club was a huge incentive.

Speaking about joining the Staggies on a two-year deal, he said: “I’m buzzing. Ross County are a massive club.

“When there was first interest ahead of me coming here, I didn’t know what to expect. I’d never been this far north, but I have enjoyed every minute of it so far, even just where I am living and being close to the other players.

“The relationships I have been building with the lads has helped massively.

“I’m buzzing with my decision and hopefully I will play as many games as possible this season and help this club get back to where they want to be.

“I want to make it a positive experience on and off the pitch.

“Everyone’s goal is to win promotion this season.

“When you look at the experience we have got in this squad, and the players we’ve got, promotion is the clear aim.

“I’m only 21, so I’m still learning my trade, and trying to get as many games behind me as I can to build up my experience.

“If we could have a successful season, it would be a really good thing to be a part of. We’re all raring to go.”

Crompton sets sights on attacking

Crompton played in County’s Premier Sports Cup group stage ties against Stranraer, Queen of the South, Edinburgh City and Partick Thistle.

Last week’s 3-1 defeat against Championship rivals Thistle put them out of the competition.

He hopes he can show not only his defensive strengths this term, but also his willingness to attack.

He added: “I do enjoy getting forward.

“It’s one of the things I like about playing at full-back, especially when you are in control of a game, when you have a lot of possession, I want to be driving forward and being positive.

“I’ve always been good with the ball at my feet. That’s my game. I think I can make a really positive impact on the team when I’m in possession and get forward as much as possible.”

Brophy ‘exits by mutual consent’

Meanwhile, striker Eamonn Brophy has joined Championship rivals Morton after leaving Ross County by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old former St Mirren and Kilmarnock player didn’t feature in any of the Dingwall side’s four Premier Sports Cup group stage fixtures, not making the squad on three of those occasions.

It has been a frustrating 2025 for Brophy, who went on loan to Championship winners Falkirk in January, but made just one start and three substitute appearances.

For County last season, he started only six matches and came off the bench 10 times.

All in, the forward made 52 appearances, scoring eight goals, with three of those goals coming when was on loan from St Mirren in 2023.

That return from just eight outings earned him a permanent move to County in June 2023, although injuries hampered his early game-time with the Highlanders.

The arrival of ex-St Johnstone attacker Nicky Clark pushed Brophy down the pecking order, with Ronan Hale, Jordan White, Kieran Phillips and now youngster Joe Coyle all ahead of him.

The move away to Morton on a two-year deal will offer a chance for the once-capped Scotland player to reignite his career, while County are in the market for another forward and a central defender.

County’s statement added: “Everyone at the club wishes Eamonn the very best of luck for the next stage of his career.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.