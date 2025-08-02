Airdrie 2-2 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction as Staggies are pegged back in Championship opener

Boss Don Cowie admits Ross County must learn lessons after blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Airdrie in their opening Championship fixture.

As County set out to return to the Premiership in one season after coming down via the play-off final defeat to Livingston, there will be very little margin for error.

On course for victory, they let their hosts find a way back and had to settle for a point in North Lanarkshire.

Two Akil Wright goals – one in each half – had County coasting but ex-Hearts forward Euan Henderson replied with his own double to secure Rhys McCabe’s men a well-earned draw.

Having been in Scottish football’s top-flight for 12 of the last 13 campaigns, the Highlanders must create a winning habit to return to that level in 2026.

Strong summer recruitment has put them in a good place, with former Championship winners Declan Gallagher, Ross Docherty and Jamie Lindsay knowing the way to success.

Cowie – ‘We let ourselves down’

Cowie feels his team should have enough know-how to handle games when in such a winning position, which is why this outcome stung.

He said: “We let ourselves down. We have enough senior players in our group to know when you go 2-0 up away from home you have to win the game of football.

“We stopped doing the things we done in the first hour to get us 2-0 up and any team in any league in the world, if you give them a sniff, they’ll take it. That’s what Airdrie did.

“We should have come away with three points and that’s the disappointing factor.

“Everything we spoke about before the game and worked on put us into the position where we were 2-0 in front. You have to see it through.”

‘It’s about getting clean sheets’ – boss

Cowie dismissed suggestions it will take time for their 11 new signings to bed in.

He added: “We have spoken about how many players have come in, but it’s a lot of good players.

“There’s a lot of experience and they know the fundamentals of the game and what to do when 2-0 up when you’re away from home.

“It’s about getting a clean sheet and if it finishes 2-0 then fine, it finishes 2-0.

“That’s the big message we need to take away from today.”

Debuts for Mackay-Steven and Lindsay

After their 3-1 loss against Championship rivals Partick Thistle put them out of the Premier Sports Cup last week, Cowie rang the changes.

Captain Connor Randall, central defender Wright and winger Gary Mackay-Steven all returned from injury, with the latter making his first competitive start.

High-rated midfielder Lindsay – who has just returned to the Dingwall club having won the Championship with the club in 2018-19 – was promoted from the bench to the starting 11.

Defender Wright opens the scoring

After a well-matched opening period, County got the opening goal.

Jay Henderson swung in a corner from the left and Wright crashed a header beyond Cade Melrose thanks to his swift reaction.

It was one of five corners County won in the first half and they cashed in to grasp control of the game, to the delight of their small but vocal following in the main stand.

Airdrie responded soon after when defender Aidan Wilson broke forward and unleashed a 30-yarder which had too much height to trouble goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

Henderson responds for Diamonds

Just three minutes into the second half, County doubled their advantage from a similar set-up to their opener.

This time, Mackay-Steven whipped in a corner from the right and Wright nipped in ahead of his opponents to guide a header into the net past unconvincing keeper Melrose, who had looked nervy on occasions.

However, battling Airdrie grabbed a lifeline when, from a sweeping Dean McMaster pass from right to left, Euan Henderson’s scoring surge continued with a low drive from a tight angle and out of Laidlaw’s reach.

And on 74 minutes, Airdrie drew level after Dean Cornelius conceded a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Up stepped Henderson and he struck the set-piece high into the net, giving Laidlaw no chance.

Hale flashed a late free-kick from a similar distance over the top late on, but it was honours and a tough result for the visitors to take.

Wright such a key figure for Cowie

Former Stockport County centre half Wright never missed a Premiership match for County last season.

Doubts as he went for midweek scan would be a concern for Cowie and the player, but his availability was a massive boost.

After scoring four goals in his first year in Scotland last term, the 29-year-old is off and running in style as well, although leaking two goals took the shine off his day.

Cowie sung Wright’s praises last week as he readied himself for a possible spell on the sidelines.

Having won the English League Two title in 2023-24, can Wright win another league with this County?

County must find mean streak

For all the attacking flair County have, they must find a way to limit opponents.

After leaking three times against Thistle, the manner of the Airdrie goals will be a cause for concern.

County are in the market for a central defender and that could boost them within the next week.

They have experienced campaigners already on board though and the message is clear – they have to improve on that front.

Perth Saints head to Dingwall next

The bookies mark the Championship down as mainly a two-way fight between last season’s relegated Premiership sides, County and St Johnstone.

The BBC Scotland cameras will be in Dingwall this Friday for the first meeting between them so soon into the new campaign.

Saints got off to a winning start – thumping Partick Thistle 5-1 at McDiarmid Park – so County will be determined to respond with a big result of their own.

The other three opening fixtures ended in draws in the division this weekend.

Airdrie v Ross County ratings

AIRDRIE (4-2-3-1): Melrose 5, King 2, injury (Ross 11), McGinty 6, Wilson 6, MacDonald 6, Armstrong 6, McMaster 7 (McCabe 86), Henderson 6, Barjonas 6 (McStravick 55), McGrattan 6, Mochrie 6 (Cooper 86).

Subs not used: Hutton (GK), Gallagher, Dylan Williams, Cole Williams, Aird.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1): Laidlaw 6, O’Sullivan 6, Gallagher 6, Wright 7, Randall 6, Cornelius 6, Docherty 7, Lindsay 6 (Lyall 61), Mackay-Steven 6 (Robesten 67), Hale 6, Henderson 7 (White 79).

Subs not used: Foster (GK), Crompton, Phillips, Clark, Smith, Thain.

Referee: Lloyd Wilson.

Man of the match: Euan Henderson.

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.