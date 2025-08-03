Ross County’s Akil Wright: Why I had to play in season opener against Airdrieonians

Ross County’s double scorer Akil Wright was determined to recover in time for their Championship opener – after playing every Premiership minute last season.

The former Stockport County centre half, now in his second year with the Highlanders, was the ONLY top-flight player in Scotland to achieve that remarkable feat.

While that personal milestone is something to be proud of, the Dingwall side dropped down after losing the Premiership play-off final to Championship runners-up Livingston.

After an Achilles’ injury saw the 29-year-old sidelined for two Premier Sports Cup ties, he got the all-clear to start Saturday’s curtain-raiser in Airdrie.

His two headed goals, one in each half, put Don Cowie’s team on course for what seemed like a perfect start to their promotion bid.

However, two Euan Henderson goals earned the Diamonds a 2-2 draw to floor the Highlanders.

‘I definitely didn’t want to miss out, I hate missing out’

Wright explained how he is setting his sights on being ever-present in the league this term.

He said: “It was a proud achievement to play every minute in the league last season, although obviously it got dulled by the relegation.

“So it was hard to be happy with that.

“But personally it was a great achievement and I am looking to do it again in the Championship.

“I definitely didn’t want to miss out, I hate missing out.

“I had that week off and missed the two cup games and that was really frustrating, so I made sure I was back for this one.

“In midweek, I had a scan and it came back nothing serious, so I managed to get on the grass on Thursday and do a bit and running and stuff, then Friday trained and was available for the weekend.”

‘I thought I was on a hat-trick’

Wright scored four goals for County last season, including a rocket of a shot in a 2-1 win at Aberdeen in January.

He was delighted to make his mark against Airdrie and stressed County must not hit the panic button after walking away with just one point.

He said: “I’ve never scored two goals in a game before, just one now and again.

“Getting the two I thought I was maybe going to get a hat-trick.

“It was so nice to get on the scoresheet twice, but just disappointed we’ve not won the game.

“Although we’ve not lost either, so we’ll take the positives from it and move on.

“I’m obviously disappointed we didn’t come away with three points really.

“We should be seeing the game out at 2-0.

“Although they were the better team, there’s no complaints about that, they worked harder and caused us problems and made us pay.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s the first game of the season, so we can’t get too down about it. There’s a long way to go.

“We’ve just got to kick on now ahead of a tough game on Friday.”

Aiming to turn tide on St Johnstone

And Friday night sees County meet expected main titles for a possible promotion push, St Johnstone, who thumped Partick Thistle 5-1 on Saturday, making them the division’s sole winners from the opening matches.

Wright says they must ensure they get their home campaign off to a winning start, which would see them leapfrog their Perth rivals.

He added: “The home form will be massive.

“Our form against St Johnstone last year was not great at all, they beat us three times on the spin.

“At home, we’ve got to make sure our form is back at it and I’m looking forward to it.”

County ‘have qualities’ win the league

Wright was a key part of the Stockport County side which won the English League Two title in 2023-24 and he is ready to go for gold in Scotland’s second-tier this year.

He said: “One hundred per cent I know what it takes to win a title.

“There’s going to be ups and downs, especially in this league.

“It’s a tough league, they say it’s one of the best in Scotland, if not the best.

“So it’s going to be a tough year, but I am sure we have got the qualities to go the whole way.”

