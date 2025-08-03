Ross County’s Akil Wright: Why I had to play in season opener against Airdrieonians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Akil Wright: Why I had to play in season opener against Airdrieonians

The English defender has his sets sight on another title after his ever-present debut year - but his brace was not enough to secure three points against the Diamonds.

Ross County's Akil Wright (centre) celebrates with Declan Gallagher after making it 1-0 against Airdrie in the SPFL Championship at the Albert Bartlett Stadium, Airdrie, on August 2, 2025.
Ross County's Akil Wright (centre) celebrates with Declan Gallagher after making it 1-0. Image: Ross MacDonald /SNS Group.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Ross County’s double scorer Akil Wright was determined to recover in time for their Championship opener – after playing every Premiership minute last season.

The former Stockport County centre half, now in his second year with the Highlanders, was the ONLY top-flight player in Scotland to achieve that remarkable feat.

While that personal milestone is something to be proud of, the Dingwall side dropped down after losing the Premiership play-off final to Championship runners-up Livingston.

After an Achilles’ injury saw the 29-year-old sidelined for two Premier Sports Cup ties, he got the all-clear to start Saturday’s curtain-raiser in Airdrie.

His two headed goals, one in each half, put Don Cowie’s team on course for what seemed like a perfect start to their promotion bid.

However, two Euan Henderson goals earned the Diamonds a 2-2 draw to floor the Highlanders.

‘I definitely didn’t want to miss out, I hate missing out’

Wright explained how he is setting his sights on being ever-present in the league this term.

He said: “It was a proud achievement to play every minute in the league last season, although obviously it got dulled by the relegation.

“So it was hard to be happy with that.

PFA Scotland graphic showing that Ross County defender Akil Wright never missed a minute of top-flight action in 2024-25.
Ross County defender Akil Wright never missed a minute of top-flight action last season. Image: PFA Scotland.

“But personally it was a great achievement and I am looking to do it again in the Championship.

“I definitely didn’t want to miss out, I hate missing out.

“I had that week off and missed the two cup games and that was really frustrating, so I made sure I was back for this one.

“In midweek, I had a scan and it came back nothing serious, so I managed to get on the grass on Thursday and do a bit and running and stuff, then Friday trained and was available for the weekend.”

‘I thought I was on a hat-trick’

Wright scored four goals for County last season, including a rocket of a shot in a 2-1 win at Aberdeen in January.

He was delighted to make his mark against Airdrie and stressed County must not hit the panic button after walking away with just one point.

He said: “I’ve never scored two goals in a game before, just one now and again.

“Getting the two I thought I was maybe going to get a hat-trick.

“It was so nice to get on the scoresheet twice, but just disappointed we’ve not won the game.

“Although we’ve not lost either, so we’ll take the positives from it and move on.

“I’m obviously disappointed we didn’t come away with three points really.

“We should be seeing the game out at 2-0.

“Although they were the better team, there’s no complaints about that, they worked harder and caused us problems and made us pay.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s the first game of the season, so we can’t get too down about it. There’s a long way to go.

“We’ve just got to kick on now ahead of a tough game on Friday.”

Aiming to turn tide on St Johnstone

And Friday night sees County meet expected main titles for a possible promotion push, St Johnstone, who thumped Partick Thistle 5-1 on Saturday, making them the division’s sole winners from the opening matches.

Wright says they must ensure they get their home campaign off to a winning start, which would see them leapfrog their Perth rivals.

He added: “The home form will be massive.

Ross County defender Akil Wright gets to the ball just ahead of Airdrie striker Chris Mochrie in the SPFL Championship match in Airdrie on August 2, 2025.
Ross County defender Akil Wright gets to the ball just ahead of Airdrie striker Chris Mochrie. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group.

“Our form against St Johnstone last year was not great at all, they beat us three times on the spin.

“At home, we’ve got to make sure our form is back at it and I’m looking forward to it.”

County ‘have qualities’ win the league

Wright was a key part of the Stockport County side which won the English League Two title in 2023-24 and he is ready to go for gold in Scotland’s second-tier this year.

He said: “One hundred per cent I know what it takes to win a title.

“There’s going to be ups and downs, especially in this league.

“It’s a tough league, they say it’s one of the best in Scotland, if not the best.

“So it’s going to be a tough year, but I am sure we have got the qualities to go the whole way.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation