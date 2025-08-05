John Robertson reveals how he went from golf caddying at Castle Stuart to the Ross County assistant boss job

John Robertson has spoken for the first time about being asked to assistant boss to Don Cowie – admitting he was caught on the hop.

Robertson fielded the questions at the Dingwall club’s weekly press conference, three days before St Johnstone visit the Global Energy Stadium.

It will be matchday two of 36, live on BBC Scotland, a mouth-watering clash between two teams that tumbled out of the Premiership, Saints automatically, County via the play-off final loss to Livingston.

While Simo Valakari’s St Johnstone side swept Partick Thistle aside 5-1 in Saturday’s opener, County squandered a 2-0 lead to leave Airdrie with a 2-2 draw.

Robertson revealed he had been working as a caddie for tourists to Castle Stuart Golf Club near Inverness after the season had finished.

He had also covered many County games in his role as a co-commentator with BBC Scotland, a factor that led to the job offer offer from Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor.

He had managed County in 2005 after a short spell in charge of Hearts, having previously led Inverness into the top-flight in 2004.

‘Thought it would be a casual chat’

Robertson explained how the offer came about once County had opted to stick with Cowie, but axed his brother Paul Cowie and Carl Tremarco from his coaching team in the wake of the relegation.

He said: “It was very much a surprise. I got a phone call on the Friday morning from the chairman, just asking if I could pop in and see him in his offices.

“He wanted to talk about what Ross County required for the Championship having been there.

“It was – or at least, I thought it was – a casual chat.

“It caught me by surprise. I basically described the kind of squad I felt was required to have a chance of challenging for the Championship title.

“He asked if I was still looking to get back into the game and I said I wasn’t in any great hurry.

“I was content working for and with my wife Sally (at a dance school) and doing the BBC work, caddying at golf, playing a bit of golf.

“I was kind of semi-retired and it was fine.

“When Roy asked, I said I would really need to speak to (CEO) Steven Ferguson and Don Cowie, which I thought would buy me a day or two.

“To which he replied they were in the next room!

Cowie ‘one of two I’d do this job for’

“I had a good chat with Don Cowie. He’s a guy I respect, who I’ve known for years.

“I worked briefly with him, not directly, when I was at Hearts as business development manager while Don was a player.

“I said at the time and I’ll repeat – there are two guys in particular who I would do this for, one being Don and the other being Liam Fox, who I’m very close with and mentored in his early days at Hearts.

“Don was keen for me to join, but it must have been a tough decision because his brother (Paul) was here within Carl Tremarco.

“Neither of the two of them had done anything wrong.

“That was the bit that stuck with me as I’ve been in the situation where you haven’t done anything wrong, but end up losing your job.

“For these two guys, I have huge sympathy. That’s the difficult part of football – for someone to be given an opportunity, someone has to lose that opportunity.

“I’m hopeful both Paul and Carlo will return to the game at some level, maybe back here as well.

“That was the hard part, but since coming in to help it has been great.”

‘It has to be led by the manager’

Robertson offered an insight into how his relationship with Cowie works.

He said: “We’ve worked well. We’ve got the clear vision of what we’re trying to achieve, which is promotion, title.

“I’m here with my experience to help a very promising young manager – to help develop his ideas and to help develop him in the way he speaks to players and goes about training.

“He’s been terrific so far. I feel we’ve worked very well together.

“I’ll say quiet things to him, if he needs to add to training or say something he may have missed. That’s why I’m here, to add that little bit of experience or knowledge.

“It has to be led by the manager. He drives us forward and wants to drive us forward.

“There’s no doubt in his mind that he wants to win the title.

“He wants to take Ross County back to the Premiership. It hurt him, personally, deeply, that the club got relegated last year and he wants to make up for that by taking them back up, as we all do.”

Caddying was a great new role

Robertson explained how he was enjoying a new lease of life working as a caddie at Castle Stuart.

He said: “I was doing the BBC work but always fancied caddying. I love golf and I love getting outside, since the age of 14.

“Each round is around four hours, 20 minutes, so imagine the amount of steps.

“You do that three or four times per week, there is plenty of steps.

“It is a skilled job. I have a watch that gives me averages to the front. You have a pin sheet that tells you how far your client has to hit the ball.

“There were no celebrities but guys over from all over the world, mainly Americans with a few Europeans.

“They all love the golf, and the caddies are all some laugh.

“You are trying to get guys round the golf course who have never played there. You are telling them roughly where to go.

“You have to have quite a thick skin. When they hit a bad shot or bad putt, it’s the caddie’s fault.

“Like football, you get a bad result and it’s the manager or players’ fault.”

