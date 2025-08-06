John Robertson details where Ross County must improve against St Johnstone in Friday’s Championship showdown

Ross County assistant boss John Robertson says the players know where they failed against Airdrie – as they set out to respond against St Johnstone.

In their opening Championship fixture last weekend, the Dingwall team let a 2-0 lead slip into a 2-2 draw away to the Diamonds.

Akil Wright’s headed goals had County cruising, but an angled Euan Henderson strike and free-kick earned the hosts a share of the spoils.

With the much-changed Staggies looking to return to the Premiership following their relegation via the play-off final defeat against Livingston, they need to stack up some early wins.

On Friday night, they host St Johnstone, who thumped Partick Thistle 5-1 on Saturday – just a week after the Jags beat County 3-1 in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Perth Saints also dropped out of the top-flight as they finished bottom of the division, but are considered strong contenders for the title, along with County and a fierce chasing pack.

Distances and shape in the spotlight

Robertson explained how looking as a group at where it went wrong at Airdrie was an important element of preparation this week.

He said: “We had a good video analysis session and we looked over the 10-12 minutes when we conceded the two goals.

“The players were shown the distances between the midfield, the defence and the forwards when we were under pressure and when we wrestled back momentum.

“We need to keep the shape of the team well and work the distances between the three units well, and defender as a team.

“We got a bit stretched and a bit bare. Airdrie were able to play in the pockets to cause problems.

“But Ross Laidlaw only had a couple of saves to make in the match.

Three points were ‘ripped away’

“For the majority, the players did what they needed to do.

“We just didn’t see the game out, which is the frustrating aspect.

“This will happen throughout the campaign. There will be games when you look in control and you have the three points in your grasp, and they are ripped away.

“Last weekend, there were four Championship draws, with only St Johnstone winning.

“That’s how tight this league will be. Points will be dropped.

“For an hour, and even the last 10-12 minutes, we played the way we’d expect to play away from home – under pressure, but we coped.

“Airdrie got momentum from their goal, and we didn’t deal with it until it was 2-2 when we got our shape and discipline back.

“We couldn’t get the points, which was frustrating. But we learn from it and move on.”

‘St Johnstone put Jags to the sword – that’s all the warning we need’

And Don Cowie’s men move on to Friday’s match, which will be screened live on BBC Scotland, against Simo Valakari’s Saints.

Robertson admits their opponents’ five-star show, aided by Josh McPake’s hat-trick, must give County food for thought.

He said: “St Johnstone will be a massive test.

“They got four League Cup wins to qualify and got a big victory against Partick Thistle, and we know how good Partick were against us. There was not much it that game though until they scored a wonder second goal.

“St Johnstone put them to the sword, and that’s all the warning we need.

“We will have a look at the video analysis and study their strengths and their potential weaknesses.

“But, most importantly, we must focus on what we do, our strengths, and that’s what we’re working towards.

“We need to work at what we are good at, and keep our shape and distances right then we have players that can hurt them.

“We will give them all the respect they deserve, as we will with every single club in this league.

‘No ifs or buts’ in pursuit of getting back to the Premiership – Robertson

Robertson underlined the ultimate goal come the final kick this season is to ensure County are a top-table club again after being at that level for 12 of the last 13 campaigns.

He added: “We need to get back to the Premiership, no ifs or buts.

“No matter what it takes, we have to get there.

“There is no point dressing it up any other way.

“We have to get back to the Premiership, whether that’s by winning the title, or going up via the play-offs. We have to target the top, as will St Johnstone, Dunfermline, Morton, Partick, Ayr…all the teams.

“It looks like a very tough Championship in particular this season.

“Even Arbroath, the only part-time team in the division, were every bit as good as Ayr on Friday night.

“That shows what this league is all about.

“Wins will be hard-earned. Friday will be no different.”

