Ross County’s Dean Cornelius defiant ahead of St Johnstone’s Dingwall visit in the Championship

Midfielder Dean Cornelius insists Ross County will go toe-to-toe with Championship rivals St Johnstone in Friday’s Dingwall showdown.

The 24-year-old ex-Motherwell player was one of 11 new signings for the Highlanders snapped up following the club’s Premiership play-off final loss to Livingston.

A sore Premier Sports Cup group stage exit after losing 3-1 to Partick Thistle recently was followed by Saturday’s 2-2 opening day draw at Airdrieonians – after leading 2-0.

St Johnstone, who were also relegated from the top-flight, roared to a 5-1 victory against Partick Thistle to be the weekend’s only winners in the Championship.

County are chasing a win against the Perth team, who are seven games unbeaten against the Staggies.

‘I don’t think we should fear anyone’

A faultless Premier Sports Cup campaign for Simo Valakari’s men tees up a crack at Motherwell next weekend in round two and the early-season Saints form is putting them in the limelight as the team to watch.

However, Cornelius said: “That’s outside noise, and we will just focus on ourselves.

“St Johnstone did a job on a team in Partick Thistle who beat us the previous week, but we will see that as a challenge. We will be up for it on Friday.

“If St Johnstone think they can come here and walk over us, that won’t be the case.

“We will hopefully take the game to them, and we want to come out on top.

“It is early in the season, but it is a chance to send out a message to the rest of the league.

“St Johnstone have already done that, with a big win on the opening day.

“We’ve been working hard in training every day to ensure we’re as prepared as possible for Friday.

“I don’t think we should fear anyone.

“You need to respect every opponent, but it’s 11 v 11, so it doesn’t matter who is out there and in what kit. It’s up to the players to put on a show and to give everything to try and get three points.”

‘I want to give manager food for thought and be on that team sheet’

Energetic Cornelius has played 90 minutes in four of the five County games so far, and came on as a second half substitute in the 8-0 League Cup rout of Edinburgh City.

The playmaker says being regularly in the thick of the action is an important feature of his make-up as a player.

He said: “That’s thanks to the management team for putting their trust in me.

“I came here because I want to play football. I’ve always prided myself on my availability – it’s one of the best factors for a footballer.

“I look after myself away from the pitch. When I was down south, it was relentless with games Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday.

“I was up there with the most minutes played at Harrogate – I always want to give the manager food for thought. I want to be on that team-sheet.”

Two eventful seasons at Harrogate

Cornelius emerged as a talent through the Motherwell ranks and made 62 apperances for the Steelmen before joining EFL League Two side Harrogate where he played 85 times over the past two seasons.

In 2023-24, he helped his new club to their highest league position (13th), but last season, they finished 18th, kicking away from relegation trouble.

Cornelius explained the time felt right to return to Scotland this summer.

He added: “I loved my first year in England. I needed that challenge to move away from home and try to broaden my experiences on and off the pitch.

“Living myself was a new experience, so it took a while to settle, but I loved my first year.

“In the second year, it never went how I wanted it to go, especially after finishing the highest Harrogate had ever finished in the first year, to then be in a relegation scrap.

“Fortunately, we did stay up, but for me, it wasn’t good enough.

“It was good to get a fresh start and, when the opportunity came up at Ross County, I grabbed it with two hands.”

