Ross County confirm double signing from St Mirren ahead of St Johnstone clash

Ross County have added firepower as part two of a double-signing ahead of tonight’s Championship clash with St Johnstone.

The Staggies have signed forward James Scott on loan from Premiership side St Mirren until the end of the season.

This news comes hours after defender Alex Iacovitti also made the move from the Paisley club, but on a one-year permanent return to his former side.

Former Motherwell forward Scott, 24, joined St Mirren on an initial loan in January 2024 from English League One side Exeter City.

He came through the ranks under Stephen Robinson at Motherwell as a promising academy player and scored seven goals in 42 games.

He was a regular feature in the Well side in 2019-20 and he was sold to English Championship side Hull City in January 2020.

The reported fee of £1.5million was the Fir Park club’s third-highest guaranteed transfer fee received in its history, only behind the cash netted for legends Phil O’Donnell and James McFadden.

‘Fantastic addition’ – boss Don Cowie

He made 26 appearances and scored four goals for the Tigers in all competitions and had a loan stint back in Scotland with Hibernian.

Scott moved to Exeter City in January 2023, but switched to St Mirren after scoring four goals in 43 appearances during his year at St James Park.

Since joining the Buddies 12 months later, the striker has made nine starts, and 25 substitute appearances, scoring just once.

This move to the Highlands will provide hope for Scott that he can rediscover his scoring touch.

Boss Don Cowie spoke of the player’s desire to be part of the Staggies’ set-up when the connection was made.

He said: “I’m delighted that James has made the move to Ross County.

“We believe he is a fantastic addition to the group.

“After making contact with St Mirren, it was clear to see how motivated he was to move north.

“With the attributes he possesses, he adds real versatility to our frontline.”

Defensive cover was a major priority

Iacovitti rejoins the club he served between 2020-2023 after being released by mutual consent from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

Ahead of hosting expected title rivals St Johnstone tonight, the Dingwall club has confirmed the 27-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Don Cowie’s promotion hopefuls, who were relegated in May.

Adding more experience in the back-line has been a priority for Cowie in recent weeks and he brings the former Nottingham Forest youth player back north to provide healthy competition.

Iacovitti played 116 times for County, netting 12 goals and was part of the County team to finish in the Premiership’s top six in 2022, and showed consistent form which took him to English League One side Port Vale.

After making 38 appearances at Vale Park, the four-times Scotland under-21 cap returned north to join Saints last July and scored three goals in 19 outings last term.

The centre half, who County signed from Oldham in 2020, came off the bench three times and started once for the Paisley club in their four Premier Sports Cup ties in July as they progressed as Group D winners to earn a second-round tie with Hearts.

Overall, he made the 11 starts for the Buddies, but injuries limited his game-time.

Managers react to transfer

Cowie is confident Iacovitti’s top-flight background can aid the side in their bid to get back there.

He said: “We’re absolutely delighted to bring Alex back to the football club.

“Having spent three years here in the Premiership, he brings a knowledge of the club and the area, as well as a vast amount of playing experience.

“Alex played an integral part of a top-six finish here while I was the assistant manager, and I’m hoping he can contribute to more success for us.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson said: “Alex was very unfortunate as he had numerous injuries last season which made his season really stop-start.

“We won’t forget his goal away to Brann (in the UEFA Conference League) and the joy that brought to so many people. But Alex’s at an age where he needs to play football and we didn’t want to stand in his way.”

County getting set for Saints clash

So far this summer, County have signed goalkeeper Brad Foster, defenders Declan Gallagher, Ben Crompton, Len O’Sullivan, midfielders Ross Docherty, Arron Lyall, Dean Cornelius and Jamie Lindsay, wingers Gary Mackay-Steven and Adam Emslie and forward Nicky Clark.

Including loanees, the Staggies have seen 19 players depart.

County were held to a 2-2 draw at Airdrie in their opening league game of the season last week as they, like St Johnstone, seek to return to the top-flight in one year.

The Perth Saints got off to a flying start with a 5-1 victory at home to Partick Thistle.

For more Ross County news and updates