Ross County 0-1 St Johnstone: Managers react as Saints edge tight Championship contest

Ross County boss Don Cowie felt his team paid the price for one costly mistake as St Johnstone edged to a 1-0 Championship victory in Dingwall.

A late Uche Ikpeazu header sealed three big points for the Perth side, who have won their opening two league games and moved five points clear of the Highlanders.

The two rivals relegated from the Premiership in May have plenty of pressure on them as they target a return in just one season.

County held firm after a strong start by the visitors and were asking as many questions than they were repelling when the winner arrived on 82 minutes.

Ikpeazu scored a late winner against Inverness in the cup a few weeks ago and he repeated the feat here across the Kessock Bridge.

Header came when County pressed

Cowie felt goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw should have dealt with free-kick into the box which led to the clinching header at a point when County were probing up top.

He said: “There’s no denying that St Johnstone were a bit slicker in possession than us.

“I thought we defended really well, and there were several fantastic blocks with people putting their bodies on the line, and as the second half went on we had the best opportunity with Jay Henderson.

“The rebound didn’t quite drop for Ronan Hale, and (new loan signing from St Mirren) James Scott couldn’t get his header past the post, and ultimately it’s a mistake that has cost us.

“Ross has held his hands up, and it has allowed St Johnstone to get the three points.

“We tried to push to get an equaliser, but we’re really frustrated to get an equaliser with the way the game was going in the second half.”

Hearts bounce game to help County

And Cowie feels the team are starting to gel, despite the outcome.

He added: “I am seeing signs, but I also still feel like there’s a long way to go.

“We don’t have a game for two weeks, but we’re going to play Hearts midweek behind closed doors.

“We know there’s still a lot of work to do, especially with James and Alex coming in as new players. There are relationships to work on, and sometimes that clicks instantly and sometimes that takes time.

“Over the next two weeks we need to really work on that and make sure we’re ready to et three points against Partick Thistle.”

Having beat Partick Thistle 5-1 last week, St Johnstone boss Simo Valkari was happy to win in another fashion in the Highlands.

He said: “We’ve been talking all week about this being a different kind of game.

“I was most pleased. We had a lot of praise for our strikers for the goals they scored, but this week everyone fought.

“The midfielders and the backline also did really well when we needed it, and the clean sheet gave us the opportunity to win by one goal.”

With the Premier Sports Cup taking centre stage next week, County’s next match is on Saturday, August 23 when Partick Thistle are their visitors in the Championship.

Ross County v St Johnstone ratings

Ross County (4-2-3-1): Laidlaw 6, Wright 6, Iacovitti 6, Gallagher 6, O’Sullivan 6, Cornelius 6 (White 88), Randall 7, Henderson 6 (Crompton 78), Lindsay 6 (Clark 62), Mackay-Steven 5 (Scott 46), Hale 7.

Subs not used: Foster (GK), Smith, Lyall, Robesten, Emslie.

St Johnstone (4-2-3-1): Steward 6, Sprangler 6, Diabate 6, Baird 6, Foulds 7, McAlear 6, Holt 6, Mallan 7, Gullan 6 (Ikpeazu, 68), McPake 7 (Bright 87), Sidibeh 6 (Kirk 88).

Subs not used: Sinclair (GK), Tumilty, Svedberg, Stanton, Steven, Franczak.

Referee: Dan McFarlane.

Attendance: 3,185.

Man of the match: Josh McPake.

