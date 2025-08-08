Ross County 0-1 St Johnstone: Managers react as Saints edge tight Championship contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Ross County 0-1 St Johnstone: Managers react as Saints edge tight Championship contest

Uche Ikpeazu steps off the bench to make the difference against two of the fancied teams for the title.

By Paul Chalk
St Johnstone's Uche Ikpeazu celebrates his winner. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group.
Ross County boss Don Cowie felt his team paid the price for one costly mistake as St Johnstone edged to a 1-0 Championship victory in Dingwall.

A late Uche Ikpeazu header sealed three big points for the Perth side, who have won their opening two league games and moved five points clear of the Highlanders.

The two rivals relegated from the Premiership in May have plenty of pressure on them as they target a return in just one season.

County held firm after a strong start by the visitors and were asking as many questions than they were repelling when the winner arrived on 82 minutes.

Ikpeazu scored a late winner against Inverness in the cup a few weeks ago and he repeated the feat here across the Kessock Bridge.

Header came when County pressed

Cowie felt goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw should have dealt with free-kick into the box which led to the clinching header at a point when County were probing up top.

He said: “There’s no denying that St Johnstone were a bit slicker in possession than us.

“I thought we defended really well, and there were several fantastic blocks with people putting their bodies on the line, and as the second half went on we had the best opportunity with Jay Henderson.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group.

“The rebound didn’t quite drop for Ronan Hale, and (new loan signing from St Mirren) James Scott couldn’t get his header past the post, and ultimately it’s a mistake that has cost us.

“Ross has held his hands up, and it has allowed St Johnstone to get the three points.

“We tried to push to get an equaliser, but we’re really frustrated to get an equaliser with the way the game was going in the second half.”

Hearts bounce game to help County

And Cowie feels the team are starting to gel, despite the outcome.

He added: “I am seeing signs, but I also still feel like there’s a long way to go.

“We don’t have a game for two weeks, but we’re going to play Hearts midweek behind closed doors.

“We know there’s still a lot of work to do, especially with James and Alex coming in as new players. There are relationships to work on, and sometimes that clicks instantly and sometimes that takes time.

“Over the next two weeks we need to really work on that and make sure we’re ready to et three points against Partick Thistle.”

Having beat Partick Thistle 5-1 last week, St Johnstone boss Simo Valkari was happy to win in another fashion in the Highlands.

He said: “We’ve been talking all week about this being a different kind of game.

“I was most pleased. We had a lot of praise for our strikers for the goals they scored, but this week everyone fought.

“The midfielders and the backline also did really well when we needed it, and the clean sheet gave us the opportunity to win by one goal.”

With the Premier Sports Cup taking centre stage next week, County’s next match is on Saturday, August 23 when Partick Thistle are their visitors in the Championship.

Ross County v St Johnstone ratings

Ross County (4-2-3-1): Laidlaw 6, Wright 6, Iacovitti 6, Gallagher 6, O’Sullivan 6, Cornelius 6 (White 88), Randall 7, Henderson 6 (Crompton 78), Lindsay 6 (Clark 62), Mackay-Steven 5 (Scott 46), Hale 7.

Subs not used: Foster (GK), Smith, Lyall, Robesten, Emslie.

St Johnstone (4-2-3-1): Steward 6, Sprangler 6, Diabate 6, Baird 6, Foulds 7, McAlear 6, Holt 6, Mallan 7, Gullan 6 (Ikpeazu, 68), McPake 7 (Bright 87), Sidibeh 6 (Kirk 88).

Subs not used: Sinclair (GK), Tumilty, Svedberg, Stanton, Steven, Franczak.

Referee: Dan McFarlane.

Attendance: 3,185.

Man of the match: Josh McPake.

Conversation