ANALYSIS: Ross County boss Don Cowie seeks to find formula to beat Partick Thistle and stave off fans’ calls for dugout change?

Ross County must wait until a week on Saturday to try and right the wrongs of their stuttering start to the season.

The focus for boss Don Cowie and his coaching staff is to get their new-look squad up to speed in time for hosting Partick Thistle again – this time in the Championship.

The Jags recently had a successful trip to the Global Energy Stadium, winning 3-1 on July 26 and ending the Staggies’ interest in the Premier Sports Cup.

Thistle, under the leadership of Mark Wilson, who assisted Brian Graham last season, won all four cup group stage ties and host Championship rivals Ayr United in the second round of the competition this weekend.

County’s 1-0 loss to flying Championship starters St Johnstone on Friday was a sore one.

A misjudgment by goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw led to Saints substitute Uche Ikpeazu planting a late winner into the net to push the Perth team already five points clear of their expected main title rivals (and fellow relegated Premiership club) County.

Cowie’s team had kicked off their league campaign with a 2-2 draw at Airdrieonians, a result which was a bitter blow after County deservedly built up a two-goal cushion thanks to two headed goals from defender Akil Wright.

The Dingwall club came down via the relegation play-off defeat against Livingston – despite having a two-goal lead in the second leg, at home. They lost 3-2 and Davie Martindale’s Lions took their place.

Third time unlucky in play-offs

This is only the second time in 14 seasons that County have been in the second tier rather than the top-flight.

In 2018-19, under Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson, they won the Championship.

Two 10th-placed Premiership finishes followed before Malky Mackay, who took over from John Hughes, guided them into the top six just three years ago.

Three successive seasons ending in a relegation play-off caught up with County.

Their unforgettable comeback triumph against Partick Thistle in the play-off final in 2023 was followed 12 months later by a no-nonsense win against Raith Rovers.

That particular 6-1 aggregate victory secured Cowie the manager’s job on a permanent basis after he seemed to turn fortunes following Derek Adams being sacked.

Livingston, however, were too strong, having almost caught Championship winners Falkirk for top spot in the end.

County fix up friendlies amid fan disquiet

County fixed up a bounce game away to Derek McInnes’ Premiership high-fliers Hearts on Tuesday, which ended in an 8-1 loss.

The plan is, however, to add another closed-door match before hosting Partick on August 23.

Like County, the Glasgow side are on one point after crashing to a 5-1 opening day defeat at St Johnstone then drawing 1-1 with Morton at the weekend.

There is clear disquiet among a sizable portion of County fans over results, which stretch far beyond this season.

Their team have not won a league fixture since a 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock on March 1, with League One Queen of the South and League Two Edinburgh City the only opponents they have beaten since then.

With 13 new players arriving, amid a massive personnel turnover, even the experienced pros need a little time to gel.

Winger Gary Mackay-Steven and midfielder Jamie Lindsay need more game-time as they play catch-up, while captain Connor Randall only came into action when the league kicked off, with a pre-season head knock meaning he had to sit out the Premier Sports Cup games.

Former County midfield star Cowie is desperate to find a winning formula and has been well backed by chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson to add the players he wanted.

The goal was clear from day one – get back to the Premiership in 2026 at all costs.

While many fans feel now is the ideal time to make a tough decision to let Cowie go, the chances are there will be no axe falling this or next week.

Instead, Cowie’s team, desperate to turn around their fortunes, have their eyes fixed on beating Thistle before a trip to Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline Athletic on August 30.

