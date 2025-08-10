Ross County’s Gary Mackay-Steven spells out pre-season frustration and outlines what must improve v Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s Gary Mackay-Steven spells out pre-season frustration and outlines what must improve v Partick Thistle

The former Scotland, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts and Kilmarnock winger is confident the Staggies will click after slow start to the campaign.

Ross County's Gary MacKay-Steven and Airdrieonians' Rhys Armstrong in action during a William Hill Championship match between Airdrieonians and Ross County at the Albert Bartlett Stadium, Airdrie, on August 2, 2025.
Ross County's Gary MacKay-Steven and Airdrieonians' Rhys Armstrong in the recent Championship opener, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Image: SNS Group.
Paul Chalk

Gary Mackay-Steven insists an injury-hit pre-season won’t prevent him and his Ross County team-mates from going for the Championship title.

The 34-year-old winger, who has shone for Scotland, Dundee United, Celtic, Aberdeen, New York City and Hearts, left Kilmarnock in June to rejoin the club where his career kicked off as a teenage talent.

Born in Wick, Mackay-Steven never played a first-team match for County before he signed for Liverpool in 2007.

He never made the breakthrough for the Premier League powerhouses, so kick-started his career with Airdrieonians in 2010 before Dundee United signed him in 2011.

Mackay-Steven made his competitive County debut in last week’s 2-2 opening day draw at Airdrie and came off at half-time in Friday’s 1-0 loss against St Johnstone, who were relegated with the Dingwall side at the end of last season.

Just one point from their first two Championship fixtures means County need to start banking wins soon if they are to be considered promotion contenders.

He, and his team-mates, must wait until August 23 when Partick Thistle visit on league business, with the Jags having won 3-1 recently in Dingwall to put County out of the Premier Sports Cup.

Mackay-Steven suffered a knee injury in pre-season against Strathspey Thistle and he is determined to build up his game-time as quickly as possible.

Team needs to ‘stick together’

Speaking after Uche Ikpeazu’s late header won the points for St Johnstone, Mackay-Steven admits, while his injury came at a bad time, he’s focused on showing fans from here on in why Don Cowie signed him.

He said: “I don’t want to make excuses, but pre-season wasn’t ideal for me because I missed a chunk of it, but the league games have started, and I need to get up to speed quickly.

“These next two weeks will allow us to work really hard, but I’m confident we’ve got the personnel to get going quickly.

“I want to start producing what I personally can, and everyone else.

Ross County's Gary MacKay-Steven warms up before his competitive debut in the SPFL Championship at Airdrie on August 2, 2025.
Ross County’s Gary MacKay-Steven warms up before his competitive debut at Airdrie on August 2. Image: SNS Group.

“This is a spell we need to get through by sticking together as a team.

“It’s been a frustrating start, but it is early days.

“There is a lot of talent in the dressing room, and we’ve maybe not shown that yet.

“However, over the course of the season, I am confident with what we’ve got, and what I’ve got.

“Hopefully, after a good week of training and working hard, we will be ready to show that.”

County move ‘excited’ Mackay-Steven

Mackay-Steven was considering his options as he looked to leave Killie in June, but explained a chat with Cowie was all he needed to seal his move back to the north of Scotland.

He said: “There were other options, but when I got the call from the gaffer this was the one that excited me.

“We want to get this club back to the top-flight, personally, for the club, and for the community as a whole.

“It’s great, and I’m happy to be at Ross County.

“We will stick to our aims, but hard work starts now and hopefully I can contribute towards a successful season.”

‘We need to work harder and address it, me included, to raise our levels’

And Mackay-Steven, who said it’s “amazing” to finally play for County, feels the squad must knuckle down and show battling qualities to turn the tide in their favour.

He added: “St Johnstone were passing the ball around nicely, but I don’t think they were hurting us. Ross (Laidlaw) didn’t have too many saves to make.

“We threatened a little bit, with some crosses and half chances and Jay (Henderson) had a shot but was unlucky.

Ross County's Gary MacKay-Steven and St Johnstone's Matty Foulds in action during a William Hill Championship match between Ross County and St Johnstone at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on August 8, 2025, in Dingwall,.
Ross County’s Gary Mackay-Steven competes for a header with St Johnstone’s Matty Foulds. Image: SNS Group.

“Ultimately, we know we can do a lot better.

“We have a couple of weeks to digest that result, which is going to be tough, but we need to step up.

“One point is not good enough from our first two games.

“We need to work a lot harder and address it, me included, to raise our levels.

“But we’re confident we’ve got the characters and talent in the dressing room to do that.”

Conversation