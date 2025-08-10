Ross County’s Gary Mackay-Steven spells out pre-season frustration and outlines what must improve v Partick Thistle

Gary Mackay-Steven insists an injury-hit pre-season won’t prevent him and his Ross County team-mates from going for the Championship title.

The 34-year-old winger, who has shone for Scotland, Dundee United, Celtic, Aberdeen, New York City and Hearts, left Kilmarnock in June to rejoin the club where his career kicked off as a teenage talent.

Born in Wick, Mackay-Steven never played a first-team match for County before he signed for Liverpool in 2007.

He never made the breakthrough for the Premier League powerhouses, so kick-started his career with Airdrieonians in 2010 before Dundee United signed him in 2011.

Mackay-Steven made his competitive County debut in last week’s 2-2 opening day draw at Airdrie and came off at half-time in Friday’s 1-0 loss against St Johnstone, who were relegated with the Dingwall side at the end of last season.

Just one point from their first two Championship fixtures means County need to start banking wins soon if they are to be considered promotion contenders.

He, and his team-mates, must wait until August 23 when Partick Thistle visit on league business, with the Jags having won 3-1 recently in Dingwall to put County out of the Premier Sports Cup.

Mackay-Steven suffered a knee injury in pre-season against Strathspey Thistle and he is determined to build up his game-time as quickly as possible.

Team needs to ‘stick together’

Speaking after Uche Ikpeazu’s late header won the points for St Johnstone, Mackay-Steven admits, while his injury came at a bad time, he’s focused on showing fans from here on in why Don Cowie signed him.

He said: “I don’t want to make excuses, but pre-season wasn’t ideal for me because I missed a chunk of it, but the league games have started, and I need to get up to speed quickly.

“These next two weeks will allow us to work really hard, but I’m confident we’ve got the personnel to get going quickly.

“I want to start producing what I personally can, and everyone else.

“This is a spell we need to get through by sticking together as a team.

“It’s been a frustrating start, but it is early days.

“There is a lot of talent in the dressing room, and we’ve maybe not shown that yet.

“However, over the course of the season, I am confident with what we’ve got, and what I’ve got.

“Hopefully, after a good week of training and working hard, we will be ready to show that.”

County move ‘excited’ Mackay-Steven

Mackay-Steven was considering his options as he looked to leave Killie in June, but explained a chat with Cowie was all he needed to seal his move back to the north of Scotland.

He said: “There were other options, but when I got the call from the gaffer this was the one that excited me.

“We want to get this club back to the top-flight, personally, for the club, and for the community as a whole.

“It’s great, and I’m happy to be at Ross County.

“We will stick to our aims, but hard work starts now and hopefully I can contribute towards a successful season.”

‘We need to work harder and address it, me included, to raise our levels’

And Mackay-Steven, who said it’s “amazing” to finally play for County, feels the squad must knuckle down and show battling qualities to turn the tide in their favour.

He added: “St Johnstone were passing the ball around nicely, but I don’t think they were hurting us. Ross (Laidlaw) didn’t have too many saves to make.

“We threatened a little bit, with some crosses and half chances and Jay (Henderson) had a shot but was unlucky.

“Ultimately, we know we can do a lot better.

“We have a couple of weeks to digest that result, which is going to be tough, but we need to step up.

“One point is not good enough from our first two games.

“We need to work a lot harder and address it, me included, to raise our levels.

“But we’re confident we’ve got the characters and talent in the dressing room to do that.”

