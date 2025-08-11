Invergordon boss on securing Ross County loan link-up, and winning in the Scottish Cup for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Invergordon boss on securing Ross County loan link-up, and winning in the Scottish Cup for first time

The North Caledonian League champions are on the up after striking a co-operation deal with the Staggies and taking the historic step of progressing in the Scottish Cup.

From left: Ali MacGregor, Invergordon assistant boss, Gary Campbell., Invergordon manager, Campbell Money, Ross County's football development director, and Gordon Duff, Ross County's head of youth development and academy operations
From left: Ali MacGregor, Invergordon assistant boss, Gary Campbell., Invergordon manager, Campbell Money, Ross County's football development director, and Gordon Duff, Ross County's head of youth development and academy operations. Image: Courtesy of Ross County FC.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Ross County’s academy graduates can flourish after a loan co-operation agreement with North Caledonian League champions Invergordon was confirmed.

That’s the verdict of the the East Ross club’s manager Gary Campbell after a deal was struck with Scottish Championship side to provide a stage for academy graduates to sample regular competitive action in the NCL.

County goalkeeper Jayden Reid, defender Oliver Lamont, defender/midfielder Rio Hastings, attacking midfielder Lewis Mackay and forward Torran Lambie have now joined Invergordon on loan.

Last season, prior to the official agreement, midfielder Copeland Thain and attacker Calum Brown had successful loan spells at Invergordon, who won the North Caledonian League, the North Caledonian Cup and the Jock Mackay Cup.

Brown was also named as the NCL’s young player of the season. He has joined Highland League side Strathspey Thistle for the 2025-26 campaign.

Thain, meanwhile, came off the bench and provided an assist in County’s 8-0 victory against Edinburgh City in the Premier Sports Cup last month.

And tonight (Monday), it was confirmed that 17-year-old Thain has moved to Conor Gethins’ Clachnacuddin in the Highland League – on loan until January.

‘A win-win situation for both clubs’

Campbell is confident his club will be the ideal base for the next batch of young Staggies to further their development.

He said: “It has been a wee while in the making and we’re delighted that it’s now happening.

“It’s a win-win situation for both clubs.

“They can help us out by making us successful on the park, while we can return that favour and promise to develop their players by offering them crucial game-time in a men’s first-team environment.

Ross County youngster Calum Brown was at Invergordon last season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Copeland and Calum really flourished with us last year and the five players who have come in so far are looking really positive.”

Campbell Money, Ross County’s football development director, is hopeful the ties between the two sides can be long-lasting, to the benefit of all parties.

He said: “The pathway becomes clearer for these young players by sending them to Invergordon to gain match experience.

“We hope this can become a well-trodden and fruitful pathway for many of our youngsters.”

Invergordon strike back for cup win

The news of the County link comes hot on the heels of an historic result for Invergordon.

On Saturday, they defeated South of Scotland champions Lochar Thistle 3-1 in the first preliminary round of the Scottish Cup – Invergordon’s first victory in Scottish football’s top knockout competition.

They did previously compete in the Scottish Cup a few years ago, but lost 5-1 against Newtongrange Star from the East of Scotland League Premier Division.

Ross County’s Lewis Mackay was on the scoresheet at the weekend, as were Ben Bruce and Cameron Mackintosh, after Lochar had taken the lead through Rory Copland.

aerial view of invergordon fc's new pitch plans with floodlights and new stand
Aerial view of Invergordon FC’s new ground plans. Supplied by Macbeath Architects.

Invergordon will meet East of Scotland League Premier Division Dunipace, also in Dingwall, on Saturday, August 30, in the Scottish Cup’s second preliminary round.

Campbell said: “It was a really good day for everyone.

“We started okay, but were a bit nervous.

“We grew into the game and deserved to win.”

Matters now turn to the defence of their NCL title, with a derby against Alness United this Wednesday night at the Recreation Grounds, before Invergordon visit Thurso this weekend.

Invergordon’s Recreation Ground are not compliant for entry to join the Highland League, but plans are in place to have their venue transformed to change that.

The boss added: “We’re looking to get a lease on the whole (area of) the Recreation Ground, which would include the training pitch.

“That will be for not just us, but for other local clubs to play on as well.”

