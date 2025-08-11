Invergordon boss on securing Ross County loan link-up, and winning in the Scottish Cup for first time

Ross County’s academy graduates can flourish after a loan co-operation agreement with North Caledonian League champions Invergordon was confirmed.

That’s the verdict of the the East Ross club’s manager Gary Campbell after a deal was struck with Scottish Championship side to provide a stage for academy graduates to sample regular competitive action in the NCL.

County goalkeeper Jayden Reid, defender Oliver Lamont, defender/midfielder Rio Hastings, attacking midfielder Lewis Mackay and forward Torran Lambie have now joined Invergordon on loan.

Last season, prior to the official agreement, midfielder Copeland Thain and attacker Calum Brown had successful loan spells at Invergordon, who won the North Caledonian League, the North Caledonian Cup and the Jock Mackay Cup.

Brown was also named as the NCL’s young player of the season. He has joined Highland League side Strathspey Thistle for the 2025-26 campaign.

Thain, meanwhile, came off the bench and provided an assist in County’s 8-0 victory against Edinburgh City in the Premier Sports Cup last month.

And tonight (Monday), it was confirmed that 17-year-old Thain has moved to Conor Gethins’ Clachnacuddin in the Highland League – on loan until January.

‘A win-win situation for both clubs’

Campbell is confident his club will be the ideal base for the next batch of young Staggies to further their development.

He said: “It has been a wee while in the making and we’re delighted that it’s now happening.

“It’s a win-win situation for both clubs.

“They can help us out by making us successful on the park, while we can return that favour and promise to develop their players by offering them crucial game-time in a men’s first-team environment.

“Copeland and Calum really flourished with us last year and the five players who have come in so far are looking really positive.”

Campbell Money, Ross County’s football development director, is hopeful the ties between the two sides can be long-lasting, to the benefit of all parties.

He said: “The pathway becomes clearer for these young players by sending them to Invergordon to gain match experience.

“We hope this can become a well-trodden and fruitful pathway for many of our youngsters.”

Invergordon strike back for cup win

The news of the County link comes hot on the heels of an historic result for Invergordon.

On Saturday, they defeated South of Scotland champions Lochar Thistle 3-1 in the first preliminary round of the Scottish Cup – Invergordon’s first victory in Scottish football’s top knockout competition.

They did previously compete in the Scottish Cup a few years ago, but lost 5-1 against Newtongrange Star from the East of Scotland League Premier Division.

Ross County’s Lewis Mackay was on the scoresheet at the weekend, as were Ben Bruce and Cameron Mackintosh, after Lochar had taken the lead through Rory Copland.

Invergordon will meet East of Scotland League Premier Division Dunipace, also in Dingwall, on Saturday, August 30, in the Scottish Cup’s second preliminary round.

Campbell said: “It was a really good day for everyone.

“We started okay, but were a bit nervous.

“We grew into the game and deserved to win.”

Matters now turn to the defence of their NCL title, with a derby against Alness United this Wednesday night at the Recreation Grounds, before Invergordon visit Thurso this weekend.

Invergordon’s Recreation Ground are not compliant for entry to join the Highland League, but plans are in place to have their venue transformed to change that.

The boss added: “We’re looking to get a lease on the whole (area of) the Recreation Ground, which would include the training pitch.

“That will be for not just us, but for other local clubs to play on as well.”