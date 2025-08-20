Ross County boss Don Cowie’s message for frustrated fans ahead of Partick Thistle clash

Don Cowie insists he shares Ross County fans’ frustration – but vowed to help turn their early season slump around.

The Staggies manager has seen his side bow out of the Premier Sports Cup group stages, draw 2-2 at Airdrieonians after leading 2-0 and lose 1-0 late on against expected title rivals St Johnstone.

On Saturday, they host Partick Thistle in the Championship – just four weeks after the Jags won 3-1 in Dingwall in the League Cup.

Mark Wilson’s team have also just one point from their first two league games – but their flawless form in the cup has taken them into a quarter-final showdown against holders Celtic next month.

Fans’ frustration ‘valid’ – Cowie

Cowie and his players have been under fire from sections of the support due to poor performances and results, and he knows it.

Cowie said: “I share the same frustration, and the players share it as well.

“The frustration is valid, especially for the fans. Like I say, each signing that has come in, it’s been like ‘that’s a good signing’.

“That’s what we feel as a football club. We’re really happy with what we’ve taken in.

“But now ultimately it is down to the players. We’ve all set out our stall, between me, the board and the players, what our goals are going into this season.

“Now it is a case of ‘go and show it’.

“There’s no reason to panic this early in the season, but we’ve still got to recognise in the games we’ve played that we should have performed better.

“Yes, it is only two games in, but we should demand more, expect more.

“What I want to see now on Saturday is a team that comes out of the traps flying.

“To go and show what they’re capable of and give the fans that positivity in terms of what they’re seeing on the pitch.”

Manager seeks ‘real determination’

Amid the 13 arrivals at County this summer have been defenders Declan Gallagher and Alex Iacovitti, wingers Adam Emslie and Gary Mackay-Steven, midfielders Jamie Lindsay and Ross Docherty and forward Nicky Clark.

The Staggies head coach stressed that there was a collective agreement that the standard of player arriving at County over the summer brought a sense of excitement.

He said: “We have all spoken about our recruitment – everyone outside and inside the club have been really happy with the individuals who have come in.

“We knew there was always a possibility it could take a bit of time for them to gel and perform collectively as a team.

“The players recognise they need to perform better individually and, if they do that, then we’d be in a better place.

“We will have had two weeks since our last game and there needs to be a real determination to take the game to Partick.”

High turnover ‘no excuse’ for results

Cowie also addressed the question over whether a regular squad overhaul at the Dingwall club is a challenge.

He added: “It’s part of football.

“It’s not something we’ve not gone through before.

“You have got to adapt and it’s no excuse.

“Previously, we’ve had a lot of loan or younger players come in and they’re having to adapt.

“We’ve signed a lot of seasoned pros with a lot of experience in the game.

“They recognise they need to perform a lot better than they have.”

*** County’s bid, meanwhile, to bring Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson to the club on loan has reportedly ended with the 37-year-old opting to remain at Dens Park.

The former Hartlepool, Motherwell, Dundee United and St Mirren keeper was wanted as competition for Ross Laidlaw and Brad Foster and the clubs had agreed on the move until January.

However, Carson has turned down the switch, preferring to fight for the number one spot with Jon McCracken, who is Steven Pressley’s current top pick for the Dark Blues.

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.