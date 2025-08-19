Ross County boss Don Cowie on St Johnstone response, tackling adversity and his side’s anger at slow start to season

Manager Don Cowie met the media for the first time since Ross County’s 1-0 Championship defeat against St Johnstone.

The late winner from Saints forward Uche Ikpeazu on August 8 means the Staggies have one point from their opening two Championship fixtures.

The much-changed Dingwall side – after 13 summer signings – saw a 2-0 lead slip on day one to draw 2-2 at Airdrieonians and means perfect starters St Johnstone have a five-point lead over their expected title rivals already.

County and the Perth club were relegated from the Premiership in May, with the Highlanders losing to Livingston in the play-off final, also having a two-goal cushion in the second leg before losing 5-3 on aggregate.

This Saturday, County host Partick Thistle, who recently won 3-1 at the Global Energy Stadium to end the Staggies’ interest in the Premier Sports Cup.

While County had no game on Saturday, the Jags defeated Championship rivals Ayr United 2-0 to book a quarter-final cup date with holders Celtic.

Partick are looking to take their cup form into the league, having also just collected one point – in a 1-1 draw with Morton after losing 5-1 against St Johnstone.

The Dingwall club have not won a league fixture since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 on March 1 and growing sections of the support have called for a managerial change.

Boss seeking ‘bravery and courage’

Cowie explained that plenty of straight talking has happened behind the scenes, with everyone acknowledging there must be an improvement all round.

Speaking about the time since the St Johnstone loss, he said: “It has given us time to reset, albeit it we didn’t want it (to not have a cup-tie).

“We had a full week of training last week. There have been a lot of conversations about the roles and responsibilities of each player within the team.

“I think we have been a little disconnected since the start of the season.

“Some aspects have been good, but when you put it together as a whole, we have not produced a complete performance.

“We have spoken about that.

“It’s about having almost a bravery and courage, but also knowing your team-mate has got your back if you want to step forward and play on the front foot.

“They then get the back-up from every other player in the team.”

Players must ‘show why they’re at this club, and what they’re capable of’

Cowie believes County can soon be on the rise, with raised spirits and progress up the table, but underlined that will only be achieved by winning matches.

He said: “When you are going through a bit of adversity, you can come together and become stronger, but ultimately winning games of football helps with confidence and you’re looking for the next game to continue that momentum.

“But we need to get that momentum. We get that by performing better and showing that conviction.

“The group we have, individually, with their experience, there needs to be more of a demand from them to show why they’re at this football club, and what they’re capable of doing.”

There should be anger, says Cowie

And Cowie agreed when asked whether there’s a sense of anger from within the squad at their slow start to the campaign.

He added: “Yes, and I think there should be. Again, that comes from the upfront conversations that we’ve had. They recognise it.

“I think the messages have been really clear in terms of the way we want to play and what we’ve tried to execute on a game day.

“We’ve not managed to do that yet, but we’ll keep working hard because I believe in the group that we’ve got.

“They can perform so much better than what we have. That’s what we’re striving to do.”

