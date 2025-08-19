Ross County in loan move link for Premiership goalkeeper

Ross County are keen on securing Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson on a half-season loan move.

Don Cowie’s Championship side, just relegated from the top-flight, have two men vying for the top jersey, Ross Laidlaw and Brad Foster.

However, 37-year-old Carson, whose extensive career includes playing for Hartlepool, Motherwell, Dundee United and St Mirren, is understood to be wanted by the Dingwall club, having played just two Premier Sports Cup ties this season.

Since last month, Dundee manager Steven Pressley has given the starting jersey to Jon McCracken, with Carson on the bench.

Carson is in the final year of his Dark Blues contract and is keen for game-time.

Could Carson be signing number 14?

Laidlaw, 33, has been the man in possession of the County jersey for their opening two league games, a 2-2 draw at Airdrieonians and a 1-0 loss to St Johnstone.

The former Hibernian keeper’s unfortunate error from a free-kick led to Uche Ikpeazu’s winner for the Perth Saints recently.

Foster, 23, was one of 13 summer signings for County, brought in from Wrexham on a two-year contract, and has made two League Cup appearances.

County made the move for Foster after Jordan Amissah’s departure to join Burton Albion in June.

