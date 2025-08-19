Ross County in loan move link for Premiership goalkeeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Ross County in loan move link for Premiership goalkeeper

The Staggies are eyeing a loan deal for an experienced Dark Blues keeper to add competition between the sticks alongside Ross Laidaw and Brad Foster.

By Paul Chalk
Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson during an SPFL Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Dundee at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, on April 26, 2025.
Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson is wanted for a loan move by Championship side Ross County. Image: SNS Group.

Ross County are keen on securing Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson on a half-season loan move.

Don Cowie’s Championship side, just relegated from the top-flight, have two men vying for the top jersey, Ross Laidlaw and Brad Foster.

However, 37-year-old Carson, whose extensive career includes playing for Hartlepool, Motherwell, Dundee United and St Mirren, is understood to be wanted by the Dingwall club, having played just two Premier Sports Cup ties this season.

Since last month, Dundee manager Steven Pressley has given the starting jersey to Jon McCracken, with Carson on the bench.

Carson is in the final year of his Dark Blues contract and is keen for game-time.

Could Carson be signing number 14?

Laidlaw, 33, has been the man in possession of the County jersey for their opening two league games, a 2-2 draw at Airdrieonians and a 1-0 loss to St Johnstone.

The former Hibernian keeper’s unfortunate error from a free-kick led to Uche Ikpeazu’s winner for the Perth Saints recently.

Foster, 23, was one of 13 summer signings for County, brought in from Wrexham on a two-year contract, and has made two League Cup appearances.

County made the move for Foster after Jordan Amissah’s departure to join Burton Albion in June.

