Ross County manager Don Cowie spells out attacking plan for Partick Thistle clash

The Staggies and Thistle chase their first Championship victories in Dingwall as the hosts seek to respond to last month's cup loss against their visitors.

By Paul Chalk
Stranraer's Scot Rough and Ross County's Kieran Phillips in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match between Stranraer and Ross County at Stair Park, Stranraer, on July 12, 2025.
Ross County striker Kieran Phillips, right, in action against Stranraer here, is back in the frame for Saturday's Partick Thistle match. Image: SNS Group.

Ross County plan to take the game to Partick Thistle in a bid to land their first victory of their Championship season.

Both teams have just one point from their opening two games, with the Staggies drawing 2-2 at Airdrieonians after leading 2-0 then being edged out 1-0 late on at home to St Johnstone two weeks ago.

Thistle’s winning form has been all in the Premier Sports Cup, including a 3-1 win last month in Dingwall which stopped County from reaching the knockouts.

Partick maintained their 100% record in the cup this season as goals from Daniel O’Reilly and Logan Chalmers saw off Ayr United 2-0 to line up a quarter-final next month against holders Celtic.

County, relegated from the Premiership in May, are crying out for three points in their bid to kickstart a rise up from sixth place in the table.

‘Front foot’ approach vital v Thistle

And manager Don Cowie, who has been criticised by sections of the support, explained the onus is on his men to call the shots from the start.

He said: “Partick Thistle come here on the back of a really good win against Ayr in the League Cup.

“Partick and ourselves have not got off to the best of starts in the league.

“We have also played them in the cup, so we know what they’re capable of, and the strengths they’ve got.

“There have been a few games between us despite being in different leagues throughout those years.

“We know every time you play Partick you are in for a really challenging game. They have some really good individuals.

“This weekend, I think it us more about us.

“It’s about us being on the front foot and taking the initiative and ultimately performing much better individually and collectively.”

‘I see in training the standard they train at, and the intensity’ – Cowie

To date, County had signed 13 players, including St Mirren loanee forward James Scott, over the summer.

Cowie feels his new-look squad have not yet clicked, but he says he’s seeing daily signs to suggest they are ready to raise their matchday levels.

He said: “The players will admit they have not performed to the level they would expect, both individually and collectively.

St Johnstone's Stevie Mallan and Ross County's James Scott challenge for the ball during an SPFL Championship match between Ross County and St Johnstone at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on August 8, 2025.
James Scott in action for Ross County on his debut against St Johnstone this month. Image: SNS Group.

“If you focus on yourself, play well, and do your job within the team then that helps the collective.

“I don’t think many of the squad would sit here right now and say they have performed at their top level.

“I see every day in training the standard they train at, and the intensity, now it is about putting it into practice.”

Cowie open to further new signings

With the transfer window closing on September 1, there is still time for more arrivals in Dingwall.

They were keen on landing Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson on loan until January, but the shot-stopper turned down the chance.

While Cowie is satisfied with the group, he says there is still scope to add further, with a third keeper still on the list.

He added: “What we’ve got at our disposal is very strong. There’s still a bit of time left until the end of the month, but I believe in this group of players.

“You never know what can pop up in the next few days if we think it strengthens us with someone coming in, but now we’re in a really good place with the numbers we’ve got.”

Midfielder Ross Docherty and forward Kieran Phillips return to the fold for County this weekend, with full-back Ben Crompton a doubt with a niggle.

World Cup qualifiers call-up for Hale

Ross County striker Ronan Hale has been called up for Northern Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 26-year-old from Belfast won his first cap for his home country in June, impressing in a 68-minute appearance in a 1-0 friendly win against Iceland.

He had represented the Republic of Ireland at earlier age levels before switching allegiances.

The former Cliftonville attacker, signed on a three-year deal last summer, scored 18 goals as he settled into Scottish football’s top-flight after being a part-time player.

Ronan Hale celebrates after Isaac Price scored the only goal in Northern Ireland's 1-0 friendly win over Iceland on Monday, June 9, 2025, at Windsor Park, Belfast.
Ronan Hale celebrates after Isaac Price scored in Northern Ireland’s 1-0 friendly win over Iceland in June. Image: Presseye/INPHO/Shutterstock.

His four goals in four games were not enough to keep County up, as they lost to Livingston over two legs in the play-off final.

However, Hale has already netted four times this season – one against Stranraer and a hat-trick against Edinburgh City in the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has included Hale in his squad for their World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg on Thursday, September 4 and in Germany four days later.

It means Hale will miss Ross County’s home Championship match against Arbroath on September 6.

The Staggies star has been linked with clubs in Scotland and England, but to date, no offers or enquiries have been made direct to the Dingwall club, with the transfer window closing on September 1.

