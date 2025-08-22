Declan Gallagher defends Ross County boss Don Cowie, saying players must improve

Declan Gallagher labelled criticism of Ross County boss Don Cowie as “unfair”, stressing individual errors are stalling their progress.

The experienced defender was the first of 13 signings this summer for the Staggies following their relegation via the play-offs to the Championship in May.

After bowing out of the Premier Sports Cup group stages, they let a 2-0 lead slip in their league opener to draw at Airdrieonians before losing 1-0 late on to St Johnstone in Dingwall a fortnight ago.

This weekend, they host Partick Thistle, who also have just one point, but were 3-1 winners when the sides met in the League Cup in the Highlands last month.

Individual errors to blame for goals

Gallagher, who helped Dundee United finish fourth in the Premiership last term, points to misjudgments which have led to dropped points in their first two games, in turn making fans turn their anger towards the boss.

The ex-Motherwell, St Mirren and Aberdeen centre half said: “There has been a lot of pressure put on the manager, which has been unfair and unjustified because he’s brought in 13 new bodies and, when you look at the games, individual errors have cost us.

“As a player, I’d maybe put it more on the players a bit. We need to be better.

“We were 2-0 up against Airdrie and cruising and then we do some slack things and errors cost us two goals.

“You can’t blame the manager for that. That was 11 players, and we were cruising in that game.

“Against St Johnstone, we were set up well and it was an even game.

“We probably had the two best chances with James Scott and Jay Henderson.

“Then, another individual error cost us a late goal, so there was a hard time for the manager.

“It always happens in football, where the manager always gets the blame, but as a player, we need to show a better attitude on the pitch and see games out.

“Against St Johnstone, the worst-case scenario should have been a 0-0 draw. I want to put that on the boys and say we need to be better and more professional in those situations. It’s easy to point the finger at one man.

“He’s brought us to the club to do the job, and we need to start showing that. We need to put on performances for him as well.”

‘It’s about putting the final pieces together’ – Gallagher

Gallagher, who has won the Championship with Dundee and Dundee United, insists the shape and solidity shown in the recent loss to St Johnstone until Uche Ikpeazu’s 82nd minute winner, shows they’re on the right track.

He said: “There’s a lot of talent and experience in the team.

“It’s about the younger boys and the experienced boys coming together and putting on a full performance.

“Against St Johnstone, we looked like a team which can be hard to beat.

“We have to take that mentality and put it into an attacking form as well, and show the killer instinct, which we’ve got at the top end of the park.

“It’s about putting the final pieces together. It’s only been individual errors that have killed us.

“There’s a long way to go. Fans will want to see it sooner rather than later. That’s exactly what we’ll be trying to do on Saturday.”

Ready to combat Partick’s strengths

Gallagher knows Thistle have the players, if allowed, to cause County problems, but he’s confident it will be his team who are asking the most questions.

He added: “Every season, Partick Thistle are up there.

“When you look at the Championship every year, there is never a runaway club.

“It’s easy to say we or St Johnstone could run away with it, but that’s not the case.

“Even when I was at Dundee United, people said we should have run away with the league, but Raith Rovers pushed us all the way.

“That shows how competitive the Championship is.

“Partick Thistle have some really experienced players – such as Lee Ashcroft and Tony Watt and their wingers (Logan Chalmers and Aidan Fitzpatrick) are good players.

“We know what happened against them last time here. We want to make this place a fortress, so we need to be right at it.

“And we know the threats Partick cause, with two wide men and two boys in the middle who are dynamic always trying to get in behind you.

“We need to stand up to that and we need to show we can take the game to them by being on the front foot.”

