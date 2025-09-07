What is the role of a football supporter liaison officer?

Away from the drama on the pitch, there are unsung heroes playing key roles at grounds across the country every matchday and beyond.

Such is the need for these key players, no club can operate without one – even governing body UEFA say so.

A few weeks into the new league season, many fans will have experienced the friendly high-viz jacketed presence which stretched beyond police officers and stewards.

Supporters’ liaison officers – or SLOs – have been around for a while now, but the mostly unpaid positions have changed hugely, to help ensure everything around attending Scottish football matches runs like clockwork.

At Championship club Ross County, passionate former matchday drummer Kenny MacLennan has been a well-known presence at the Global Energy Stadium in Dingwall to many home and away fans and has been an SLO for almost eight years.

Club chairman got SLO ball rolling…

The fact it was chairman Roy MacGregor alongside operations manager David O’Connor who contacted Kenny to ask if he’d take on the job highlights the importance placed on it.

Kenny said: “It was aimed at trying to improve supporter engagement and to be present at supporters’ meetings and the like.

“At that point, I was travelling a lot more to away games, so I was very visible on the buses and at away grounds as well as at home matches.

“Through time, we’ve realised we need more SLOs, so that we can increase that presence.”

Shaun Campbell became County’s second SLO in March 2024 and the Staggies are looking to add at least two more to their ranks.

What is a supporters’ liaison officer?

Kenny explained: “It’s a rewarding volunteer role.

“You’re engaging with people at all levels of the club, including the players, management and coaching and academy staff. It’s rewarding and takes you into the heart of the club.

“The main part of the role is being a bridge between the supporters and the club, like a conduit.

“When a supporter wants information to get to the club, they should approach their supporter liaison officer first.

“If it is something we, as an SLO can answer, great.

“If we can’t, we can speak to the CEO, the general manager or the operations manager, who I engage with all the time.

“Should it be an issue relating to away fans, I engage with other clubs regularly on email, so there are so many areas we cover.

“It’s mainly about improving supporters’ relation further with the club, and endeavouring to make the matchday experience a little bit easier and improving it for supporters who maybe don’t have the information they need to hand.

“It’s a go-to role, basically.”

‘Covering all angles’ on match days

Kenny explained how Shaun’s addition to the SLO offerings at County means – home and away – fans have someone they can turn to with any questions.

He said: “Having Shaun Campbell come on board as the club’s second supporters’ liaison officer was massive. It made a huge different to me.

“With my full-time job, in IT, I can’t attend as many away games. I never miss a home game, but I can’t spend Saturday mornings travelling down the A9 for example due to my work.

“We were at plenty of away games over the years together. If I was the drummer, he’d have a cow bell. The two of us working together works really well.

“I understand the things Shaun wanted to do and he’s a younger person coming on board with different ideas.

“He goes away to rugby games and American football, so he’s seen how things work elsewhere with regards to supporters’ matchday experiences, including the fun aspect of it. He brings lots of great new ideas with him.

“Shaun is a big away fan, who loves all the travelling. It means he keeps track of the away match element, which is brilliant. We’re covering all angles.

“Also, starting up the official supporters’ club has been huge in terms of trying to engage with supporters as best we can.

“We’ve had various events, such as player awards, which the club hadn’t been doing for a while.

“One of the things we want to introduce is regular SLO engagement sessions at the club to welcome supporters along to meet the SLOs and help us build ideas and develop the match-day experience at the Global Energy Stadium.”

Helping home and away supporters

And Kenny explained SLOs’ tasks are wide-ranging , but stressed no one pitches in from day one without the full backing from him and Shaun.

He added: “If we can get even another couple of people to come on board and cover, for example, the Jailend (South Stand) and the away end.

“On a match day, we could have one SLO at the Jailend turnstile and one at the away turnstile to help the fans there.

“If we can have them visible, showing people they are SLOs, it means we have a real presence and will be a real help to the stewards.

“Part of the role is understanding how things operate, the history of the club, a good understanding of the stadium, including the entry and exit points, toilets, disability areas and parking – all sorts of things.

“It’s really important those aspects are all covered for health and safety as much as anything else.

Female SLO would be great addition

“I would love to see a female SLO join us to help cover that aspect of the role for the club.

“They would be able to see issues from a completely different viewpoint, especially with more and more ladies and girls coming to games and generally being involved in football.

“Anyone who comes on will get a lot of support from Shaun and I.

“I tend to do a lot of the admin and audit work which is required annually for the role, as well as the social media, so that side of it is covered.

“Right now, anyone who can come in and just be present at the matches will make a real difference to us, to provide assistance and help – those are the key things.”

Always on hand for drumming advice

Kenny, who also composes music under the pseudonym WESTHEART, signed off our interview when I asked whether he still drums at the Staggies matches.

He said with a smile: “I’m no longer a drummer, but I do encourage it.

“That used to be my corner at the Jailend when I was the drummer, and at the away games.

“I got to a point where I felt it had to go to a younger dude than me. I’m always on call should they need guidance with the rhythm!”

*** Anyone interested in being one of the new Ross County SLOs should email David.OConnor@rosscountyfootballclub.co.uk for further information or to arrange a meeting at the club to discuss the role.