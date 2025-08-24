Connor Randall believes Ross County can get back in promotion hunt despite nightmare start to Championship

Captain Connor Randall insists Ross County can turn around a nightmare start in the Championship to be in this season’s promotion hunt.

Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Partick Thistle’s leaves the Staggies one point adrift at the foot of the table, with one point from three games.

Randall’s goal brought County back into the game at the Global Energy Stadium after Ben Stanway and Logan Chalmers strikes had Thistle 2-0 up.

Despite going close with Kieran Phillips hitting the post, they could not level and Steven Lawless added a late penalty to repeat the scoreline Thistle dished out in the same venue last month in the Premier Sports Cup.

County, who came down from the Premiership in May with St Johnstone, trail the Perth team by eight points after the opening three league matches.

The defeat on Saturday proved to be the final game in charge for manager Don Cowie with the club confirming his departure by mutual consent on Sunday.

One-year promotion is still the aim

County head to Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday, knowing they need to start banking wins to turn around their fortunes.

Randall, speaking after Saturday’s game, said: “Fans pay their money to come and watch us play football. They want to see us winning and playing well, like we want to be doing, and we’re not at the moment.

“As players, we need to take that responsibility and anger, whatever benefits us.

“If the fans stick with us and are behind us, we appreciate it.

“We do feel it. I do believe we can start repaying our supporters, who want to come and watch us play football and winning games.

“We want to be sitting at the top of the table. That’s what we need to do this year.

“That’s the goal that has been made clear from the start.

“It’s not the start we wanted, so this is not the position we wanted to be in.

“It’s a long season, but we need to start doing it now. That’s the only way we can turn these things around.”

‘It’s easy to sit here and say things, but we need to do it on the pitch’

Randall stressed that no words can help solve the situation, with only positive result able to improve a troubling time for the Highlanders.

He added: “This is a group of lads who want to achieve what this club wants to achieve.

“It’s easy to sit here and say things, but we need to do it on the pitch.

“We can be angry at half-time, after the game, through the week, whenever.

“But it all comes down to what we do on a Saturday.

“At the moment, as players, we’re not performing the way we need to, and that’s something that needs to change.

“If we perform like we can, with the ability we’ve got, then I believe we can still have a successful season.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.