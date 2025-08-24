Connor Randall believes Ross County can get back in promotion hunt despite nightmare start to Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Connor Randall believes Ross County can get back in promotion hunt despite nightmare start to Championship

The Staggies' skipper spells out the need for improvement after a 3-1 weekend loss against Partick Thistle leaves his team at the foot of the Championship.

Ross County's Connor Randall celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 during an SPFL Championship match between Ross County and Partick Thistle at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on August 23, 2025. The game ended 3-1 to Partick Thistle.
Ross County skipper Connor Randall celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Partick Thistle. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Captain Connor Randall insists Ross County can turn around a nightmare start in the Championship to be in this season’s promotion hunt.

Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Partick Thistle’s leaves the Staggies one point adrift at the foot of the table, with one point from three games.

Randall’s goal brought County back into the game at the Global Energy Stadium after Ben Stanway and Logan Chalmers strikes had Thistle 2-0 up.

Despite going close with Kieran Phillips hitting the post, they could not level and Steven Lawless added a late penalty to repeat the scoreline Thistle dished out in the same venue last month in the Premier Sports Cup.

County, who came down from the Premiership in May with St Johnstone, trail the Perth team by eight points after the opening three league matches. 

Partick Thistle's Steven Lawless (centre) celebrates scoring a penalty to make it 3-1 at Ross County in the SPFL Championship on August 23, 2025, with team-mates (from left) Cammy Logan, Luke McBeth, Alex Samuel, and Robbie Crawford.
Partick Thistle’s Steven Lawless (centre) celebrates scoring a penalty to make it 3-1 with team-mates (from left) Cammy Logan, Luke McBeth, Alex Samuel, and Robbie Crawford. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group.

The defeat on Saturday proved to be the final game in charge for manager Don Cowie with the club confirming his departure by mutual consent on Sunday. 

One-year promotion is still the aim

County head to Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday, knowing they need to start banking wins to turn around their fortunes.

Randall, speaking after Saturday’s game, said: “Fans pay their money to come and watch us play football. They want to see us winning and playing well, like we want to be doing, and we’re not at the moment.

“As players, we need to take that responsibility and anger, whatever benefits us.

“If the fans stick with us and are behind us, we appreciate it.

Ross County's Connor Randall scores in his team's 3-1 SPFL Championship defeat against Partick Thistle at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on August 24, 2025.
Ross County’s Connor Randall scores to make it 2-1. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group.

“We do feel it. I do believe we can start repaying our supporters, who want to come and watch us play football and winning games.

“We want to be sitting at the top of the table. That’s what we need to do this year.

“That’s the goal that has been made clear from the start.

“It’s not the start we wanted, so this is not the position we wanted to be in.

“It’s a long season, but we need to start doing it now. That’s the only way we can turn these things around.”

‘It’s easy to sit here and say things, but we need to do it on the pitch’

Randall stressed that no words can help solve the situation, with only positive result able to improve a troubling time for the Highlanders.

He added: “This is a group of lads who want to achieve what this club wants to achieve.

“It’s easy to sit here and say things, but we need to do it on the pitch.

“We can be angry at half-time, after the game, through the week, whenever.

“But it all comes down to what we do on a Saturday.

“At the moment, as players, we’re not performing the way we need to, and that’s something that needs to change.

“If we perform like we can, with the ability we’ve got, then I believe we can still have a successful season.”

