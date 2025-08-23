Ross County 1-3 Partick Thistle: Don Cowie reaction: ‘I’m under pressure’ after going bottom of Championship

Manager Don Cowie admits he’s under pressure after a 3-1 defeat against Partick Thistle sent his team bottom of the Championship.

The Staggies slumped to another sore scoreline, leaving sections of the fans booing the team off at full-time.

Ben Stanway lashed Partick ahead before the half hour mark and Logan Chalmers made it 2-0 early in the second half.

A reply from Connor Randall was not enough for County and a late Steven Lawless penalty poured salt into open wounds.

The Dingwall side are one point adrift in 10th spot with just one point from their opening three Championship fixtures.

County, who came down from the Premiership via the play-off final, now trail St Johnstone, also down from the top-flight, by eight points.

They have not won a league fixture since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 on March 1, that’s 12 matches ago.

‘Nowhere near good enough’

Cowie admits the heat is on for him and his players to find wins – and quickly.

He said: “I’m under pressure because of the start we’ve had.

“It’s not been good enough. I recognise that.

“I’m fully aware of the beginning we’ve had and it has been nowhere near good enough.

“Naturally, as manager, it is my responsibility to get results and we’re not getting them right now.

“I still retain the belief that with the group that we’ve got that we can get those results.

“But at the same time, it needs to happen really soon.”

Cowie: ‘I’ll take it on the chin’

And Cowie believes chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson’s support remains vital at this tough period.

He said: “The support that I’ve had since I’ve been in this role, from the chairman and Steven, has been incredible.

“But I also know that results have not been good enough.

“I know the way football works and I know the demands and expectations, being the manager of this club right now.

“You can hear the discontent from the supporters because of the results that we’ve had.

“I fully understand. I have the same frustration.

“I’ll never hide away from that.

“I’ll take it on the chin, as I always do, and make sure I work even harder.”

Boss ‘retains belief’ fortunes can turn

And Cowie retains the belief that he can turn the team’s fortunes around.

He added: “That’s why I wanted to stay on and be the manager at the end of last season.

“I believed I could get the club back to the Premiership.

“Right now, it doesn’t look like it, but I still retain that belief and that hunger and desire to get this club on a winning run.

“But, as I keep saying, it needs to happen really soon because it hasn’t been good enough.”

Formation shake-up from Cowie

These sides began the day locked on one point from their opening two league fixtures this season.

Thistle, however, won 3-1 here last month in the Premier Sports Cup, where they now await Celtic in the quarter-finals after also sending Ayr United out of the competition.

From the line-up which lost 1-0 to St Johnstone two weeks ago, Cowie made two changes, with ex-Jags skipper Ross Docherty and on-loan Motherwell attacker replacing benched wingers Gary Mackay-Steven and Jay Henderson.

This led to a shift back to a 3-5-2 set-up from the more recent 4-4-2 shape in a formation shake-up by Cowie.

County went into this season – and their recruitment showed it – by having a side with width.

Cowie, under pressure from unhappy fans, felt he needed to do something different this time against the Jags.

The onus was, therefore, on Randall and O’Sullivan to advance while never forgetting to stay on guard for Thistle’s own wide men.

It was a system used by County in the top-flight, but Thistle were finding space to roam and whip in crosses, putting pressure on their busy centre halves.

It wasn’t working and at the interval, Henderson and Arron Lyall replaced Jamie Lindsay and Ben Cornelius.

Stanway searing put Jags in front

The first chance came for the hosts when defender Akil Wright crashed a header off the bar when he met Len O’Sullivan’s teasing corner.

The ex-Stockport man scored twice from such positions in the season-opening draw at Airdrieonians.

Thistle attacker Tony Watt was a menace here last month and he smartly used his strength to break free of markers and line up Chalmers, whose shot was saved by Ross Laidlaw.

Neat skill from Partick midfielder Robbie Crawford tried to spark an opening when he spotted a chance but he swerved his 20-yarder just beyond the left post.

Watt then Crawford had two near misses just before Thistle roared ahead with a searing shot.

The Dingwall side were batting clear the ball, but it broke to Stanway and he guided a 25-yarder out of Laidlaw’s reach to find the net.

County responded with an attack as Alex Iacovitti strode forward, thought about a shot, but lined up Hale, with the Northern Ireland international hooking the ball just over the top.

Randall responds to Thistle’s second

County almost levelled just after the break when Scott’s header dipped on target, but goalkeeper Josh Clarke superbly touched it over the top.

Thistle made their opponents pay when they then burst down the left flank and Watt’s delivery was tapped home by Chalmers.

It was an uphill task, but Hale forced a save from Clarke in a bid to halve the deficit.

But midway through the half, it was 2-1 when skipper Randall sent a right-footed shot past Clarke at the back post to offer fresh hope.

Ex-County forward Alex Samuel thought he’d added a third for the Jags, but the offside flag cut short the visitors’ celebrations with 15 minutes to go.

Staggies sub Kieran Phillips had a low drive come back off the inside of the left post as they fought on, seeking an equaliser.

Henderson was next to have a a crack, weaving forward and sending his shot over the crossbar from outside the box.

A handball off Iacovitti from a Lawless shot in the closing moments led to a spot-kick, which Lawless slotted away, sending Laidlaw the wrong way.

Next Saturday, County travel to Dunfermline Athletic, while Thistle entertain Raith Rovers at Firhill.

Ross County v Partick Thistle ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 6, Wright 6, Gallagher 6, Iacovitti 6, Randall 6, Lindsay 6 (Henderson 46), Docherty 6 (Clark 81), O’Sullivan 6 (Mackay-Steven 81), Cornelius 5 (Lyall 46), Hale 6, Scott 6 (Phillips 55).

Subs not used: Foster (GK), Crompton, Smith, White.

PARTICK THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Clarke 6, McPherson 6 (Logan 72), Ashcroft 6, O’Reilly 6, Reading 6, Stanway 7, Crawford 7, Chalmers 7 (Lawless), Lets’osa 6, Fitzpatrick 6 (McBeth 72), Watt 7 (Samuel 67).

Subs not used: Budinauckas (GK), Horn, Mackenzie, Falconer.

Referee: Iain Snedden.

Attendance: 3028.

Man of the match: Logan Chalmers.

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.