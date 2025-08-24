Ross County confirm departure of manager Don Cowie

Ross County have confirmed manager Don Cowie has left the Championship club by mutual consent.

Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat by Partick Thistle leaves the Staggies one point adrift at the foot of the table, with one point from their opening three games.

The Highlanders, who also exited the Premier Sports Cup at the group stages, were relegated from the Premiership in May with St Johnstone, who are already eight points clear of the Staggies at the top of the table.

In a statement released on Sunday lunchtime, chief executive Steven Ferguson said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I want to express our gratitude to Don.

“He has conducted himself with great integrity throughout his tenure and has played an important role in developing both the squad and the culture of the football club.

“We wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.”

Cowie reacts to County departure

Cowie said: “Unfortunately, the start to our Championship season hasn’t been up to the standard to which we all expected.

“After conversations with the board, we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of the club that I would leave my position as manager.

“I believe the club has a squad of players capable of achieving its goal of returning to the Premiership and I wish them the very best for the season ahead.

“In two spells I have spent over 15 years playing, coaching and managing this fantastic football club and it has been an absolute privilege.

“A big thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me throughout my time at the club and in particular (chairman) Roy MacGregor and Steven Ferguson who I’m very grateful to for the opportunity I was given.

“Wishing the Staggies every success moving forward.”

Interim coaching team will be placed

And CEO Ferguson has stressed the club will now kick off the hunt for a successor for the former Scotland, Hearts and County midfielder.

He added: “The board will meet in the coming days to discuss the best way forward and will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new manager as soon as possible.

“An interim coaching arrangement will be confirmed in due course.

The focus of everyone at the club remains on securing our position in the Scottish Premiership; no further comment will be made at this time.”