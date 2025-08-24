Ross County confirm departure of manager Don Cowie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Ross County confirm departure of manager Don Cowie

The Staggies slipped to bottom of the Championship after a 3-1 weekend loss against Partick Thistle.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County manager Don Cowie watches on during the SPFL Championship match between Ross County and Partick Thistle at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on August 23, 2025.
Ross County manager Don Cowie on during the 3-1 defeat to Partick Thistle. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group.

Ross County have confirmed manager Don Cowie has left the Championship club by mutual consent.

Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat by Partick Thistle leaves the Staggies one point adrift at the foot of the table, with one point from their opening three games.

The Highlanders, who also exited the Premier Sports Cup at the group stages, were relegated from the Premiership in May with St Johnstone, who are already eight points clear of the Staggies at the top of the table.

In a statement released on Sunday lunchtime, chief executive Steven Ferguson said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I want to express our gratitude to Don.

“He has conducted himself with great integrity throughout his tenure and has played an important role in developing both the squad and the culture of the football club.

“We wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.”

Cowie reacts to County departure

Cowie said: “Unfortunately, the start to our Championship season hasn’t been up to the standard to which we all expected.

“After conversations with the board, we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of the club that I would leave my position as manager.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor (left) and CEO Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS Group.

“I believe the club has a squad of players capable of achieving its goal of returning to the Premiership and I wish them the very best for the season ahead.

“In two spells I have spent over 15 years playing, coaching and managing this fantastic football club and it has been an absolute privilege.

“A big thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me throughout my time at the club and in particular (chairman) Roy MacGregor and Steven Ferguson who I’m very grateful to for the opportunity I was given.

“Wishing the Staggies every success moving forward.”

Interim coaching team will be placed

And CEO Ferguson has stressed the club will now kick off the hunt for a successor for the former Scotland, Hearts and County midfielder.

He added: “The board will meet in the coming days to discuss the best way forward and will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new manager as soon as possible.

“An interim coaching arrangement will be confirmed in due course.

The focus of everyone at the club remains on securing our position in the Scottish Premiership; no further comment will be made at this time.”

