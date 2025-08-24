Ross County: 10 possible contenders who could replace Don Cowie

Ross County are looking for a new manager following the departure of Don Cowie.

The 40-year-old, a former Scotland international, was a popular choice when he replaced Derek Adams in 2024, initially as interim boss.

However, relegation from last season’s Premiership via the play-off final, led to frank discussions between Cowie, chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson.

Cowie was retained, John Robertson replaced Carl Tremarco as the assistant boss and the board funded 13 new arrivals including defenders Declan Gallagher and Alex Iacovitti, midfielders Jamie Lindsay and Arron Lyall and forward Nicky Clark.

The team have exited the Premier Sports Cup at the group stages and Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Partick Thistle leaves them bottom of the Championship on one point from their first three fixtures.

That led to Sunday lunchtime’s confirmation that Cowie had left County by mutual consent.

Here are some possible contenders who could succeed Cowie at the Staggies.

Who next then to become the new Dingwall head coach?

John Robertson: The current No2 recently said he was simply there to support Cowie, rather than having thoughts of managing County for a second spell, as he did briefly in 2005.

If he doesn’t take the top role, he’d be expected to remain as part of a management team. Robertson won this league in 2004 as ICT head coach working with Donald Park.

Steven Naismith: Like Robertson, Naismith is a former Hearts manager, where he lost his job last September.

However, the 38-year-old former Scotland attacker is highly regarded and recently rejoined Scotland manager Steve Clarke’s staff after serving as an assistant from 2021-23.

Liam Fox: Another ex-Hearts coach, who was a player with Robertson at ICT. The 41-year-old is also widely regarded in the Scottish game and has twice been caretaker gaffer at Tynecastle.

Gary Naysmith: Following the Hearts connection, the Stenhousemuir boss led the Warriors to their first ever league title two years ago (League Two) and led them into the Championship play-off semis last term.

The 46-year-old, who also starred for Scotland, is thought to be well regarded up north.

Robbie Neilson: Former Hearts and Dundee United boss Neilson departed Tampa Bay Rowdies earlier this year and was linked to the Motherwell job before Jens Berthel Askou got the nod.

The 45-year-old has been a Scottish Championship-winning head coach three times, with Hearts in 2014-12 and 2020-21 and Dundee United in 2019-2020. That CV must interest MacGregor and Ferguson.

Ian Murray: The 44-year-old ex-Scotland international has been out of work since being surprisingly sacked by Raith Rovers last year.

He’s in the frame for the job at Championship rivals Airdrieonians, and had the Fifers in the promotion hunt, losing to County in the play-off final two years ago.

Tony Docherty: The former assistant boss of Aberdeen and Kilmarnock was sacked in a shock move by Dundee at the end of last season, despite keeping the club up, with County dropping to 11th and the play-offs.

The 54-year-old is highly regarded and is a current contributor to BBC Scotland’s sports programmes.

John Hughes: The man who led Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory in 2015 is ready for a return to frontline management and would love a second shot at Dingwall.

The 60-year-old former Hibs boss kept County from dropping out of the Premiership when he came in for the second half of the 2020-21 season, lifting them to 10th to avoid a play-off.

He was overlooked for the job full-time when Malky Mackay was brought in that summer, but his style of play was a hit with fans.

Callum Davidson: The 49-year-old won the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup as St Johnstone manager in 2020-21.

Most recently managed Queen’s Park in the Championship for just over a year before being sacked at the Glasgow club in March 2025.

Derek Adams: This would be a major long shot, but fans are mentioning 50-year-old Adams to return for a fourth time.

His last period was short-lived when he was resigned in February 2024 – just four months after taking over from sacked boss Malky Mackay.

Adams has just been let go by the new owners of Morecambe and available.

He led County to the Premiership in 2012, two years after the Scottish Cup final.