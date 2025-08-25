Ross County fan on why he thinks Robbie Neilson is stand-out man to be new manager

Ross County should make a move for three-time Championship winner Robbie Neilson to replace Don Cowie as manager.

That’s the view of Ross Morren, founder and producer of The County Corner podcast, who is a firm believer Neilson is the stand-out name from the long list of potentials.

Saturday’s 3-1 Championship defeat against Partick Thistle meant. after three league games. County are bottom of the table.

Allied to being relegated via the play-off defeat to Livingston in May, and an early Premier Sports Cup exit last month, Cowie and the club he played for 249 times over two spells parted ways by mutual consent on Sunday.

County have failed to register a league win since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 in the Premiership on March 1.

With 13 new signings and the clear target of winning promotion back up at the first attempt, a change is being made.

Since John Hughes was appointed in December 2020, County have now been bossed by Malky Mackay, Derek Adams and Cowie.

County are away to Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday and an interim head coach will be in place, with current number two John Robertson expected to take the team.

Why Neilson tops the candidates’ list

Former Hearts defender Neilson, 45, won the Championship title as Hearts boss in 2015 and 2021, and as Dundee United gaffer in 2020.

He was also runner-up to Championship winners Ross County as United boss in 2019, having taken over at Tannadice October 2018. Cowie was part of County’s title-winning playing squad at that point.

Stuart Kettlewell and current chief executive Steven Ferguson guided the Highland club back to the top-flight in just one year – which remains the goal this time.

Neilson is currently assistant to ex-Hibs gaffer Lee Johnson at Belgian second-tier side Lommel, but was linked to the Motherwell job before the Fir Park club opted for Jens Berthel Askou.

Longer-term, Morren is in no doubt who he wants to take the Staggies forward, with plenty of contenders being considered.

He told The Press and Journal: “I’ve nailed my colours to the mast early on.

“The club have spoken about the number one goal is winning the league or winning promotion this season – Robbie Neilson is working with Lee Johnson at Lommel in Belgium, but when you look at his CV in Scottish football, but especially the Championship, it stands out.

“He’s spent three-and-a-half seasons in the Championship and won three titles at clubs that had been expected to be challenging for the league.

“When he didn’t win the title, losing to County, he had come in halfway through the season and yet he created a lot of momentum and County got over the line.

“He’s been talking about wanting to get back into Scottish football at the tail end of last season.

“If he is attainable, and there is a way the club could approach him and bring him here, I’d fully back him with his outstanding CV.

Will Robertson remain at County?

“I know other names will be linked. Appointments seem to come from left-field with Ross County that no one expects, but it will be interesting to see how long it takes to make an appointment.

“It’s an attractive squad.

“It looks like, from the club statement, they might mull over their options a bit and that would mean John Robertson would take the team on a caretaker basis.

“Robbo said he’d only have got back into coaching or management for Don Cowie and Liam Fox. Now Don’s not there, John’s long-term future will be interesting.

“Will a new manager want his own backroom team, or will John be retained? It’s all up in the air. I’m sure we will know more in the coming few days.”

Cowie needed a strong league start

Morren feels the club had little option but to part ways with Cowie, who failed to find a win – even after their Premier Sports Cup group stage exit last month.

He said: “After the club sticking by him in the summer, Don needed a pretty strong start, be it through the League Cup group ties or in the league.

“When the League Cup campaign fell short, you felt there would be pressure on for these first few Championship games, to rack up points and get off to a good start.

“Under Jim Goodwin in the Championship (two years ago), Dundee United didn’t lose a league game until a 1-0 defeat to Raith Rovers in mid-December – even though they were knocked out of the League Cup at the group stages.

“Jim Goodwin was still able to build the confidence for the start of the Championship. The same needed to happen for Don at County. It wasn’t to be.

“I anticipated the club would make change during the two-week break after the 1-0 defeat at St Johnstone on August 8.

“Saturday felt like it was Don’s last chance to show there were steps in the right direction, especially against an opponent we’d already faced this season in Partick Thistle (also in a 3-1 loss in the League Cup).

“The scoreline was the same, but it could have been a lot worse.”

‘There’s accountability all round’

And Morren reckons the failure for the poor start goes deeper than with Cowie as the club bid to get this appointment spot-on, which is easier said than done.

He added: “The manager will always carry the responsibility, but the players are accountable as well.

“It’s different to December when Don was getting flak. Yes, he’d brought players in, but the majority of that squad were not his signings, whereas this is now his group, the one he molded to play and for some reason it didn’t work.

“Listen, there is no Ross County fan hurting more right now than Don after how it’s worked out, given his history with the club.

“But you could see post-match that it was showing on Don. He knew he was under pressure, yet he wanted to take the club back to the Premiership.

“But there’s accountability all round. We’re looking for our sixth managerial appointment in the last five years – that’s not sustainable.

“You want someone on the sidelines who is able to build a squad for the long-term.”