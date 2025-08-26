Ross County interim boss John Robertson on ‘emotional 48 hours’ following Don Cowie departure

John Robertson has heaped praise on Don Cowie as he fills his Ross County managerial shoes for an expected two Championship matches.

The 60-year-old, who has been confirmed as the interim head coach, took on media duties just 48 hours after Don Cowie and the Dingwall club parted company.

Relegation from the Premiership last season, an early exit from the Premier Sports Cup and one point from three Championship games places the Highlanders bottom of the second tier.

The weekend’s 3-1 home league loss against Partick Thistle was seen as the final chance for Cowie to turn around the team, which has seen 13 summer arrivals.

County already trail St Johnstone by eight points, rivals who dropped down from the Premiership in bottom spot.

This Saturday, they’re off to Fife to face Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline Athletic and Robertson will assume a caretaker head coach role and, he expects, for the Arbroath game in Dingwall a week later.

Chairman Roy MacGregor and chief executive Steven Ferguson are working on finding the Staggies’ sixth boss in five years.

After relegation, Cowie was kept on, with Robertson replacing Carl Tremarco as the new assistant manager, and Paul Cowie, Don’s brother, was also let go from his role as first-team coach and analyst.

‘Luck was a main missing ingredient’

Former Scotland and Hearts striker Robertson, who took Inverness into the top-flight 21 years ago and bossed County for a period in 2005, detailed what the past few days have been like for him and his players.

He said: “It has been a really emotional 48 hours. I’m exhausted.

“I’m sad and I hardly slept on Sunday night because we’ve lost a good man in Don.

“Don Cowie is an unbelievable role model for people in this region, including the kids, how he’s managed his career as a player and as a manager.

“He’s a gentleman, honest and hard-working.

“All he needed in his managerial career that he didn’t get was luck.

“You can have the best team and work them all week and have the best preparation tactically but sometimes you need a bit of luck.

“It wasn’t the only ingredient we were missing, but it was the main one.

“On Saturday against Partick Thistle, we hit the underside of the bar early on, so could have gone ahead but didn’t.

“We go behind, we fight back, we lose a second goal from a sucker-punch and, after we scored, we were arguably the better team for 20 minutes. We then hit the inside of the post.

“We’re sitting here on one point but could easily be on seven points with a bit of luck – but we’re not.

“That’s the harsh reality of football. We can’t escape from it and, ultimately, Don couldn’t escape from it.”

‘Don should hold his head high’

And Robertson stressed that players have points to prove, to show they’re capable of cutting it at the sharp end of the Championship.

He said: “Don should hold his head up high. He worked diligently and honestly, and he got good players here.

“I said to the players on Monday that we’re all culpable in our own aspects of the team.

“We sat the players down and told them we now focus on Saturday.

“We worked them extremely hard today, they have been in the gym, and they will recover on Wednesday before on Thursday and Friday it will be hugely tactical in terms of what we will be aiming to do on Saturday, which is to show the fans and everybody why Don Cowie brought us all to this club.

“We want to show we’re capable of competing in this league and capable of winning games in this league.

“We’re bottom and we can’t run from that. We must start winning matches, and quickly.”

Changing bosses ‘shock to everyone’

While County’s main boardroom men sift through the applicants to narrow it down, Robertson revealed he reckons there’s no stand-out candidate, with early names linked including Robbie Neilson, Callum Davidson, Ian Murray and Tony Docherty.

Robertson added: “I spoke to (CEO) Steven (Ferguson) and we had a good chat about one or two things.

“He asked me if I’d be prepared to step in and take the team because this has been a shock to the board as well.

“I don’t think the board were contemplating looking for a new manager this early in the campaign.

“There’s no outstanding candidate, I don’t think, that they’re looking at in any way, shape or form.

“They are going to follow due process, no doubt see who applies and then take it from there.

“That’s going to take time, so I imagine at least the next two games – Steven’s told me to focus on those in particular.

“The situation is a shock to everyone, myself included, and I said to Steven Ferguson that right now all I’m focusing on is what the club needs.

“I see that as a safe pair of hands. I know this league, and I’m experienced enough to handle that. We don’t know what’s going to happen going forward, but what I can do is buy the club time to see what route they want to take.

“The next two games in particular, I’ll be preparing the team and getting them ready.

“After that, the board may have a clearer indication of what route they want to take, and we’ll discuss that when it gets to that stage.”

Weekend hosts Dunfermline are third in the Championship, but just three points in front of County and three goals better off.